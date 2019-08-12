CaliKidzLB and Blister Skate Bros Skate Venice Beach

A cyclone of rolling energy raced through the Venice Skatepark when the dynamic duos of @ZiRockSays and @CaliKidzLB met up for a fun-filled skate session, and @JuiceDan was there to capture the action.

CaliKidzLB – 9-year-old Julian and 7-year-old Quentin are fire on four wheels. These brothers are also proficient in surfing, snowboarding and Taekwondo (both are 2nd degree Black Belt), and they call @houghtonskatepark_ in Long Beach home turf. They have a rad dad and cool mom that fully support the kids’ skateboarding dreams and goals and make sure they get a chance to skate as much as possible as well as travel to skateboarding contests all over the place to shred with their friends.

Quentin, Rocket, Julian and Ziggy.

The CaliKidzLB compete in all the CASL contests, where Julian is leading overall. Julian also just took first at the Etnies Skatepark contest, while Quentin took second in the 8 and under division. Julian also just got sponsored by @TheGarageBoardShop and took second place in Street and third place in the bowl skating contest in the 9 & under division of the Grind For Life Series at the Belvedere Skatepark in Los Angeles. Roll out with the Cali Kidz by following them on Instagram at @CaliKidzLB.

Blister Skate – 13-year-old Ziggy Jo and 9-year-old Rocket Jo are ripping brothers who call the Venice Skatepark and the Harbor City Park home turf. These bros have started their own skateboard company called Blister Skate, with the help of super mom, Cassie Jo, and world-renowned artist, Mathew Curran. They recently hosted a skate demo and pop up art show at Juice Magazine headquarters in Venice Beach and spray-painted Blister Skate posters for everyone.

Ziggy and Rocket also just spent the week skating at Camp Woodward and had a blast. The Blister crew is making cool custom-painted skateboards and stenciled poster art, so make sure to follow @zirocksays and @mathewcurran on Instagram to keep up with the creative vortex that fuels this family. Gear up at www.blisterskate.com

Quentin, Ziggy, Rocket, Julian, Tye Trujillo, TommySonic.

Venice Skatepark locals @TommySonic2010 and @TyeTru showed up at the end of the snake run session and jumped in a group photo representing the next generations of rippers to keep your eye on.

Blister Skate and CaliKidzLB Bros Skate Venice Beach

Photos and filming by @JuiceDan Levy

