Stacy Peralta Art Show Opening July 19th

Adler\Smith Gallery has announced its next highly anticipated exhibition: “The Joy of Decay”, an original collection of works by filmmaker, skateboard icon, and artist Stacy Peralta, opening Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 5-10pm.

This new body of work from Stacy Peralta features a series of original acrylic paintings on recycled rag paper, a raw and tactile expression of Peralta’s visual voice. This homecoming show marks a full-circle moment for Stacy—nearly 50 years since his journey began just a mile from where the gallery now stands but Stacy’s return is more than an art show—it’s a celebration of legacy, grit, and the creative spirit that helped define a culture.

Don’t miss the live music set from “Wall Ride” at 7pm featuring: Mike Watt, Randy Randall, John Herndon & Hagop Najarian.

ADLER\SMITH GALLERY is located at 1636 Ocean Park Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405-4822.

In conjunction with the exhibition, Adler\Smith will host two film nights, screening Peralta’s influential documentaries: “Dogtown and Z-Boys” Saturday, August 16 at 8PM and “Bones Brigade: An Autobiography” Saturday, August 30 at 8PM. For movie nights, bring a blanket or beach chair. Be sure to come early to explore the exhibit before the reels roll.