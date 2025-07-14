SHOP
Search
SHOP

Stacy Peralta Art Show Opening July 19th

Adler\Smith Gallery has announced its next highly anticipated exhibition: “The Joy of Decay”, an original collection of works by filmmaker, skateboard icon, and artist Stacy Peralta, opening Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 5-10pm.

This new body of work from Stacy Peralta features a series of original acrylic paintings on recycled rag paper, a raw and tactile expression of Peralta’s visual voice. This homecoming show marks a full-circle moment for Stacy—nearly 50 years since his journey began just a mile from where the gallery now stands but Stacy’s return is more than an art show—it’s a celebration of legacy, grit, and the creative spirit that helped define a culture.

Don’t miss the live music set from “Wall Ride” at 7pm featuring: Mike Watt, Randy Randall, John Herndon & Hagop Najarian.

ADLER\SMITH GALLERY is located at 1636 Ocean Park Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405-4822.

In conjunction with the exhibition, Adler\Smith will host two film nights, screening Peralta’s influential documentaries: Dogtown and Z-Boys Saturday, August 16 at 8PM andBones Brigade: An Autobiography Saturday, August 30 at 8PM. For movie nights, bring a blanket or beach chair. Be sure to come early to explore the exhibit before the reels roll.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

SHOP

COLLECTIONS

SOCIAL

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NEWSLETTER

MAGAZINE

JUICE 80 COVER FDR
MAGAZINE

JUICE MAGAZINE (310) 399.5336 JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.

ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2025 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Translate »