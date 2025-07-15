Obey Ozzy Osbourne

Shepard Fairey has announced OZZY FAREWELL TOUR limited screenprints in two colorways, available Thursday, July 17, 2025 at 10AM PT.

Shepard shared the story behind these rare prints in honor of the “Prince of Darkness”.

“These prints are from the 2019 Ozzy Farewell Tour that never happened. Because of the strong response to my art for Black Sabbath’s “The End” tour in 2016, I was asked to create a print and T-shirt design for the Ozzy Farewell Tour, allegedly Ozzy’s last extensive tour ever. Then, right before the tour, after the prints had already been printed, Ozzy fell in his home, and that injury combined with a serious bout of pneumonia led to the cancellation of the tour. I was told that the tour would be rescheduled, likely/maybe at some point, but possibly no longer as the “Farewell Tour”. This prompted me to think of another revered hard rock institution… Spinal Tap. When David St. Hubbins is asked about the possible end of the band, he replies, “Well, I don’t really think that the end can be assessed as of itself as being the end because what does the end feel like? It’s like saying when you try to extrapolate the end of the universe, you say, if the universe is indeed infinite, then how – what does that mean? How far is all the way, and then if it stops, what’s stopping it, and what’s behind what’s stopping it? So, what’s the end, you know, is my question to you.” I was left feeling a similar level of ambiguity about the end of Ozzy performing live until I was asked to do some art for the “Back to the Beginning” show which marked the final show ever for Ozzy and the OG Sabbath lineup. In a literal twist, I rotated the abstract wings graphic device from my 2019 poster 180 degrees to become the frame for my “Back to the Beginning” portrait of Ozzy. I was given permission to finally release 2019 Ozzy Farewell Tour poster, and I think it is obvious why I referred to it as the prequel poster. There are two color ways because I couldn’t decide which I liked better, giving you the freedom of choice to get one, or the other, or both, or neither… isn’t choice a heavy burden? While you’re pondering that, here’s something I think we can all agree on… LONG LIVE OZZY!”

-Shepard

Ozzy Farewell Tour screenprints in both colorways will be available on Thursday, July 17th at 10 AM PDT at Obey Giant Store. A limited amount will be available as matching numbered sets. More details below.

PRINT DETAILS: Ozzy Farewell Tour (Silver). 18 x 24 inches. Screen print on 80# True White Speckletone paper. Signed by Shepard Fairey. Numbered edition of 450. Comes with a Digital Certificate of Authenticity provided by Verisart. $70. Available on Thursday, July 17th @ 10 AM PDT at Obey Giant Store. Max order: 1 per customer/household. International customers are responsible for import fees due upon delivery (Except UK orders under $160).⁣ ALL SALES FINAL.

PRINT DETAILS: Ozzy Farewell Tour (Red). 18 x 24 inches. Screen print on 80# Cream Speckletone paper. Signed by Shepard Fairey. Numbered edition of 450. Comes with a Digital Certificate of Authenticity provided by Verisart. $70. Available on Thursday, July 17th @ 10 AM PDT at Obey Giant Store.