Juice Movie Night with MachoTailDrop and Juice Talks with Jim Gray and Lonny Hiramoto and Edie Robertson

To follow up our last rager with Thrashin’, JUICE is stoked to bring you the cult classic film “MACHOTAILDROP” with the Man Wolfs skateboarding gang! From 5-10pm, Thursday, June 26TH, at the Waterfront Venice, JUICE will be showing a FREE screening of “MACHOTAILDROP” the movie (at 8pm), starring Rick McCrank, John Rattray, Anthony Amedori, James Faulkner, Lukacs Bicskey, Vanessa Guide, Fred Mortagne, Frank Gerwer and Steve Olson. Check out the perfectly bizarre “MACHOTAILDROP” movie trailer HERE.

JUICE DAN is also going to be launching SKATEBOARDING HALL OF FAME JUICE TALKS (at 7pm) where we invite inductees to the SKATEBOARDING HALL OF FAME to entertain us with skateboarding stories and give us a chance to honor our legends. We are hyped to announce the special guests for the launch of these new JUICE TALKS will be SKATEBOARDING HALL OF FAMERS: JIM GRAY, LONNY HIRAMOTO and EDIE ROBERTSON.

“MACHOTAILDROP” is a highly visual and fantastical journey about an amateur skateboarder, Walter Rhum, who realizes his dream of turning pro and riding for the world’s greatest skateboard company… Machotaildrop. Set in an anachronistic time and place, Machotaildrop is the greatest skateboard company of its day and the regal and grand sport of skateboarding has been thriving for many generations.

It plays like Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory with a touch of Wes Anderson and Spike Jonze. With nods toward Clockwork Orange and early Werner Herzog films, the movie also features Steve Olson of Thrashin, Light Up The Night, The Paranormals and more.

This film by Corey Adams and Alex Craig was originally released in 2009, after its filmmakers won $1,000,000 from Fuel TV for the Fuel Experiment where filmmakers submitted short films to win a million dollars to make a feature film. Adams and Craig submitted their short film Harvey Spannos and won the contest with the result being this unique film.

This special JUICE MOVIE NIGHT will also include the BIGGEST SURF SKATE PUNK ROCK RAFFLE yet this summer. Guests can enter to win over 100 prizes through the night, while special guest DJ MXF will be spinning the tunes.

JUICE MOVIE NIGHT SCHEDULE:

5:00PM – Juice Surf Skate Raffles

6:00PM – Juice Magazine Signing with Juice Dan and Special Guests.

7:00PM – Juice Talks hosted by Juice Dan Levy with special guests Skateboarding Hall of Fame inductees Jim Gray, Lonny Hiramoto and Edie Robertson.

8:00PM – “MachoTailDrop” Movie Screening

DATE: Thursday, June 26th, 2025, 5:00pm-10:00pm

LOCATION: The Waterfront Venice, 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291

ABOUT JUICE EVENTS:

Thanks to Juice Event Partners: Shepard Fairey @obeygiant, Vibes Snacks @vibessnacks, Vans @Vans, Powell Peralta @powellperalta, Bones Wheels @boneswheels, Bones Bearings @bonesbearings, California Locos @californialocos, Carver, @carverskate, Suicidal Tendencies @suicidaltendencies, Merge4 Socks @merge4socks, CuRB Show @curbshow, Embassy Skateboards @embassyskateboards, Federal Stone Pool Coping @FederalStone, Daggers Skates, @OfficialDaggerSkates, The Waterfront Venice @thewaterfrontvenice and DJ MXF @mxfarina & Juice Talks host Dan Levy @JuiceDan.

The Surf Skate Punk Rock Raffle will give away great prizes thanks to Obey Giant, Vibes Snacks, Powell Peralta, Bones Wheels, Bones Bearings, Vans, Dogtown, Carver, California Locos, Suicidal Tendencies, Federal Stone Pool Coping, Embassy Skateboards, Daggers Skates and Merge4 Socks.

The State of Skate is a display of skateboards and surf skate art by VCJ, Rick Griffin, Shepard Fairey, Steve Olson, Powell Peralta, California Locos, Carver, Dogtown Skates, Sector 9, Strangelove, Skaterbuilt, Arbor and many more, including rare collectibles from the Juice archives, so join us in honoring the spirit of skate culture where many skateboarding stories began.

At 5pm, Juice will host the Juice Punk Rock Pop Up Shop where you will find collectible back issues of Juice Magazine, collectible zines, prints, art and Juice t-shirts, hats, hoodies and jackets, as well as photos by Juice Dan Levy, so drop in. Complimentary Juice stickers will also be gifted through the night. Come celebrate and bring your good vibes as we gather our Skate, Music, Surf, Art family together for a night to remember.

RSVP to juicemagazineusa@gmail.com.

ABOUT JUICE MAGAZINE:

Since 1993, Juice Magazine has been dedicated to the core of skateboarding, surfing and punk rock with a focus on in-depth interviews by the icons of skate, surf and punk rock culture. The Juice Magazine crew includes a line-up of surf and skate legends, and the honest approach of their stories and photos make Juice Magazine more than just a magazine. Juice Magazine is committed to giving credit to the true pioneers and innovators of skateboarding, surfing and music and keeping it punk. For more information, please visit juicemagazine.com.

ABOUT OBEY GIANT:

Obey Giant – The Art of Shepard Fairey AKA Andre the Giant Has a Posse. A street art project and an experiment in phenomenology by artist and skateboarder Shepard Fairey. The OBEY sticker campaign can be explained as an experiment in Phenomenology. The Obey sticker attempts to stimulate curiosity and bring people to question both the sticker and their relationship with their surroundings. Shepard Fairey rose to prominence in the early 1990s with his “Andre the Giant Has a Posse” campaign, which distributed posters, stickers and murals featuring the eponymous wrestler around Providence, Rhode Island. Fairey’s work can be found in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. For more info, please go to https://obeygiant.com.

ABOUT VIBES:

Vibes set out to reinvent snacking by creating the most delicious on-the-go flavorful and fruity and sour stars reflecting the ethos of Venice Beach. A snack with not only bold flavors and just the right consistency, but with thoughtful additional ingredients that are good for your mind, body, and soul. Vibes is a snack that not only gives you more, but is better for you! Gluten Free, Vegan, Low Sugar, and Non GMO. Vibes added Amla Fruit, Elderberry, and Ashwangada, to enhance its fruity and sour snacks, with a variety of flavors. Finally, and importantly, with love for our planet, and marine life, Vibes is proud to partner with and support the great work of the Hawaii Wildlife Fund. For more information, please visit https://lovethevibes.com.

ABOUT VANS:

Vans is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand, since 1966, which promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture. Learn more about Vans at Vans.com.

ABOUT DOGTOWN SKATEBOARDS:

The Dogtown Cross as created by C.R. Stecyk III first came to public light on the pages of Skateboarder Magazine in 1976. It was soon applied to skateboards in the way of innovative art and paint designs by Wes Humpston and Jim Muir. In 1981, Mike Muir moved in with brother Jim in his Venice home. Shortly thereafter, Mike formed Suicidal Tendencies and Skate Rock history was born. Fast forward 40+ years later and Dogtown is still pushing wood. For more information, please visit dogtownskateboards.com.

ABOUT SUICIDAL TENDENCIES:

Suicidal Tendencies was formed in Venice, California, during the early ’80s. Founded by lead singer Mike Muir, younger brother of original Z-Boy and Dogtown Skateboard founder Jim Muir, ST merged the essence of skating, surfing and the Dogtown area, with a new STyle of hardcore that brought a new crowd to punk and metal shows. Since the first release in 1983, the band has constantly evolved, and now has several Gold records and Grammy Nominations, and was Inducted into the Skateboard Hall of Fame. For more information, please visit https://suicidaltendenciesofficial.com

ABOUT POWELL PERALTA:

The Powell Peralta ethos is to build the best skateboard products possible and keep skateboarding FUN. Powell Peralta is an American skateboard company founded by George Powell and Stacy Peralta in 1978. The company rose to prominence in the 1980s with its Bones Brigade, a team featuring the era’s top competitors. High-quality innovative products are the foundation of Powell-Peralta’s success. For more, go to https://powell-peralta.com

ABOUT BONES WHEELS:

BONES WHEELS is revolutionizing quality urethanes that help evolutionize the future of skateboarding. Quality skateboard products made in Santa Barbara California since 1977. BONES WHEELS offers the best combination of product performance, durability, quality, and customer service available. For more info, please visit https://bones.com

ABOUT BONES BEARINGS:

Bones Swiss Skateboard Bearings have the best reputation in the skateboard industry and have had this honor since 1981, due to their performance and quality. Skaters who use Bones Swiss do so because they want the very best equipment they can get and know the difference between ordinary and exceptional. For more info, please go to https://bonesbearings.com

ABOUT MERGE4 SOCKS:

MERGE4 is committed to creating the best socks out there. Their approach is simple – to merge creativity, positivity, performance, and functionality to create socks that look good, have a great hand feel, and last. MERGE4 socks perform! They are made with a blend of materials that provides comfort with padded moisture wicking soles, a seamless toe and other features that make these socks durable. With added compression, you can play harder for longer. MERGE4 is also about celebrating individuality. Let’s merge together and revolutionize the way we think about socks, one comfortable and high-performing pair at a time. For more, visit www.merge4.com.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA LOCOS:

California Locos was founded in 2011 by LA artist Dave Tourjé when he called upon his best friends in art Chaz Bojórquez, John Van Hamersveld, Norton Wisdom and Gary Wong to form the multicultural group that reflected the LA subcultures of surf, skate, rock, graffiti, punk and fine art. Individually, these visual art pioneers are known for distinct and influential works of art that synthesize high and low art standards and blur the boundaries between fine art, street, and life. To keep up with the California Locos, connect with the brand at CaliforniaLocos.com and on Instagram: @californialocos.

ABOUT CARVER:

Carver has always been about surfing, and of capturing that joyous feeling of flow on a skateboard. The original since 1996, Carver has led the modern surfskate movement forward with its innovative truck systems, like the dual-axis C7 for a smooth and flowing ride, the reverse-kingpin CX for a quick and snappy ride, or the lower, lighter C5 for tricks and parks. And with a variety of surf-inspired shapes and concaves, along with our fast and grippy Roundhouse wheels, Carver delivers speed, power and flow so you can truly ‘Surf your Skate’. Get yours at https://carverskateboards.com

ABOUT CuRB SHOW:

The fresh trade show built by riders for riders is where the heart of Skateboarding, BMX and Streetwear beats loudest. Founded by those who live and breathe it, it’s a tight-knit family where brands, retailers and the true grit of street and action sports connect. CuRB Show isn’t just another trade show. It’s dropping jaws with high-octane Vert and Street Skateboarding competitions with a hefty $80,000 prize purse! and offering buyer perks that fuel passion. CuRB Show is a central gathering spot for boardsports innovation to spark growth and celebrate culture through epic contests, powerful connections and the smart use of sports technology. CuRB Show is July 23-26, 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center at 3150 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89109. For more info, and to sign up, please visit https://curb.show

ABOUT EMBASSY SKATEBOARDS:

Embassy Skateboards is the brainchild of skateboarding legend John “TEX” Gibson and Bark Hard bandmate Lee Leal. John was the first Texas pro skateboarder and his career expands four decades. In 2009, Tex and Lee launched Embassy to continue the legacy. Embassy riders include Ken Fillion, Craig Johnson, Todd Prince, Henry Gutierrez, Dave Duncan, Christian Fletcher, Bill Danforth, Pat Black, Allen Midgette, Rodney Mead and Dave Reul, Ivan Rodriguez, Taylor Bray, Cody G, Jimmy Seol, Bombette Martin, Kat Folsom, Collin Graham, Nathan Midgette, Ronnie O’Neal, Jason Gutierrez and Ronan Livingston. From old-school to new-school, Embassy keeps the core of skateboarding alive. Ride with Pride! Learn more at https://embassyskateboards.com.

ABOUT FEDERAL STONE:

FedStone Skate is where passion for skateboarding meets the unmatched performance of premium skate pool coping. Fed Stone pool coping has been a staple in outdoor design since 1965, and its skate team represents a new era of creativity, pushing the boundaries of what is possible on concrete and coping. As ambassadors of Federal Stone, our team showcases the synergy between craftsmanship and skateboarding, embodying the spirit of progression that defines its products. Check out the Federal Stone products at: www.federalstone.com

ABOUT DAGGERS SKATEBOARDS:

More than just a crew of skateboarders; the Daggers are a tight-knit family united by a shared love for the art, culture, and lifestyle of skateboarding. Founded on the principles of camaraderie and creativity, The Daggers is a haven for those who believe that skateboarding is a way of life. The Daggers pay homage to the pioneers and are dedicated to keeping that spirit alive. Beyond the concrete and ramps, The Daggers are a community that supports and uplifts one another by mentoring and inspiring the next generation of skateboarders while cherishing the wisdom of our seasoned riders. Whether it’s a local skate session, an art project, or a fundraising event for a good cause, the Daggers come together as a family to make a positive impact on and off the board. Daggers for Life! Learn more at https://daggerskateboards.com.

ABOUT THE WATERFRONT:

The Waterfront sits at the base of where the Pacific Ocean Park Pier (POP) once existed, a place of legend where a young group of surf skaters launched the Dogtown & Z-Boys aesthetic. The Waterfront features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, from the world-famous Venice Beach boardwalk, and offers California cuisine with carefully selected seasonal local produce and curated beverage menus. Get Waterfront reservations at https://www.thewaterfrontvenice.com