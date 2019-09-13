So-Cal Hoedown: October 5th with Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Kennedys, Agent Orange and More…

3rd annual So-Cal Hoedown returns October 5th, 2019 at the Port of Los Angeles with Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Kennedys, Nekromantix, The Living End, The Dickies, Koffin Kats, Agent Orange, The Dwarves, Big Sandy and his Fly-Rite Boys, Deadbolt, Three Bad Jacks, The Rhythm Shakers, Tim Polecat Trio, D.I., Shattered Faith, El Nada, Whitekaps, The Thirsty Crows and more being added…

3 Stages | Carshow | Retail Vendors | Food Trucks | Full Bar

Kids 10 and under get in Free!

Location: Port of Los Angeles, Berth 46, 3011 Miner St, San Pedro, CA 90731

Buy Tickets Here.

RETAIL TICKET LOCATIONS

VENDOR INFORMATION:

Click here if you’re interested in selling your products or services. Visit the site for vendor information!

CARSHOW REGISTRATION OPEN:

For more information, please visit: http://socalhoedown.com