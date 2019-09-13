So-Cal Hoedown: October 5th with Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Kennedys, Agent Orange and More…

3rd annual So-Cal Hoedown returns October 5th, 2019 at the Port of Los Angeles with Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Kennedys, Nekromantix, The Living End, The Dickies, Koffin Kats, Agent Orange, The Dwarves, Big Sandy and his Fly-Rite Boys, Deadbolt, Three Bad Jacks, The Rhythm Shakers, Tim Polecat Trio, D.I., Shattered Faith, El Nada, Whitekaps, The Thirsty Crows and more being added…
3 Stages | Carshow | Retail Vendors | Food Trucks | Full Bar
Kids 10 and under get in Free!
Location: Port of Los Angeles, Berth 46, 3011 Miner St, San Pedro, CA 90731
|RETAIL TICKET LOCATIONS
|Long Beach and South Bay
Fingerprints Music
Address: 420 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802
Phone: (562) 433-4996
Third Eye Records
Address: 2234 E 4th St a, Long Beach, CA 90814
Phone: (562) 472-4366
Orange County
Gallagher’s Pub HB
Address: 300 PCH, Ste 113, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Phone: (714) 951-9229
TKO Records
Address: 21405 Brookhurst St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Phone: (714) 962-0500
Vinyl Solution Records & Tapes
Address: 18822 Beach Blvd #104, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Phone: (714) 963-1819
Programme Skate & Sound
Address: 2495 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA 92831
Phone: (714) 798-7565
Black Hole Records
Address: 115 S Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92832
Phone: (714) 449-1788 Inland Empire
Dr. Strange Records
Address: 7136 Amethyst Ave, Alta Loma, CA 91701
Phone: (909) 944-1778
Los Angeles
Monster A Gogo
Address: 1026 S Atlantic Blvd, East Los Angeles, CA 90022
Phone: (323) 655-7337
Headline Records
Address: 7706 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Phone: (323) 655-2125
MEOWMEOWZ! Retro 80s Thrift Shop
Address: 2423 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107
Phone: (626) 798-6969
All retail locations only carry General Admission tickets and are subject to availability and fees. Please check with them directly.
VENDOR INFORMATION:
CARSHOW REGISTRATION OPEN:
