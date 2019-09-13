Skate the Coast and Benefit An Essential Charity: B4BC

It’s time again, October 11-12th, 2019, for the 12th Annual Skate the Coast: a 19 mile Skate Bike Roll for Breast Cancer Prevention!

The event kicks-off on Friday evening, October 11th with a registration party at Arbor Flagship in Venice with live music, BBQ by Traeger Grills, plenty of Suja Juices, 10 Barrel Beers and a huge silent auction + raffle.

Saturday, October 12th, participants will collectively roll in a sea of pink along the iconic Strand from Santa Monica to Redondo Beach. Participants of all ages and abilities are welcome!

NEW THIS YEAR DOCKWEILER STATE BEACH DROP IN – Participants who would like a smaller commitment will be able to join us for the last 8 miles at Dockweiler State Beach.

Event Details:

Friday, October 11th

Kick-off Registration Party 5pm-10pm

Arbor Venice – 102 Washington Blvd. Venice Beach, CA

Join B4BC athletes, staff, friends and industry partners as we celebrate the community coming together for a cause! Highlights include:

Live music

Huge Silent auction and raffle with prizes from GoPro, Yeti, Traeger, The North Face, Thrive Market, Impala Roller Skates, Sector9, Vans, Arbor and more!

Free Suja Juices and Traeger BBQ + 10 Barrel Beer Garden

Saturday, October 12th

12th Annual Skate the Coast 8am-2pm

8AM SHARP! Meet at Veterans Park in Redondo Beach for shuttle to starting point at The Santa Monica Pier.

9AM depart from Santa Monica Pier

9AM – 1PM SKATE BIKE ROLL 19 miles along beautiful beaches of Los Angeles from The Santa Monica Pier to finish line at DIVE N’ SURF with 3 hydration stations along the way.



11:30AM DOCKWEILER STATE BEACH DROP IN – Push for the last 8 miles starting at Dockweiler State Beach.

1:00PM – 3:00 PM Awards ceremony + celebrations at Dive N Surf Redondo Beach – fun music, beverages from Suja Organic Juices and food and snacks graciously provided by Beyond Meat and Thrive Market.

To participate, ALL RIDERS must register in advance by creating a fundraising page above and fundraise a minimum of $50*

Just by asking 3 friends/family members to pledge $1/mile you are already past this goal. You can pay the amount yourself but it’s more fun to share your journey with others!

TIER 1 // Raise $100 — receive Skate the Lake t-shirt + 10 kick-off party raffle tickets

TIER 2 // Raise $200 — receive Skate the Lake t-shirt + 15 kick-off party raffle tickets + prize pack from local/national sponsors

TIER 3 // Raise $300 — receive Skate the Lake t-shirt + 20 kick-off party raffle tickets + prize pack from local/national sponsors

TOP 3 FUNDRAISERS will be awarded an event sponsor prize pack on the SKATE DAY that will include some HUGE prizes from our sponsors!

Thanks to sponsors: Suja Organic, GoPro, Yeti, Thrive Market, Impala Roller Skates, The North Face, Vans, Arbor Skateboards, Autonomy Skateboards, Sector9 and Dive N’ Surf.

Volunteer Call!

Wanna help us out at Skate the Coast?

Send contact info to:

getinvolved@b4bc.org or click here!



