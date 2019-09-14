Sao Paulo Brazil Hosts World Park Skateboarding Championships: Olympics Qualifying Event #3

We are 313 days away from the debut of skateboarding in the XXXII Olympic Games in Tokyo and so far there have been two Olympic Qualifying events for Park Skateboarding. The first was at the Dew Tour in Long Beach, California in June and the second was in Qingfeng, China in September. This week, the third Olympic qualifying event for park skateboarding, is being hosted in Sao Paulo, Brazil at the Vans Skatepark in Av. Queiroz Filho, 1365 – Alto Pinheiros. Thanks to Lee Leal of Embassy Skateboards for sharing these shots. Check out the live streaming of the Semifinals now here.

Photos by Lee Leal

Pedro Barros. Photo by Lee Leal

Heimana Reynolds. Photo by Lee Leal

Alex Sorgente. Photo by Lee Leal

Keegan Palmer. Photo by Lee Leal

Luiz Francisco. Photo by Lee Leal

Collin Graham. Photo by Lee Leal

Alex Sorgente. Photo by Lee Leal

Tate Carew. Photo by Lee Leal

Daniel Cuervo. Photo by Lee Leal

Ben Hatchell. Photo by Lee Leal

Kokona Hiraki. Photo by Lee Leal

Danny Leon. Photo by Lee Leal

Jaime Mateu. Photo by Lee Leal

Tom Schaar. Photo by Lee Leal

Sky Brown. Photo by Lee Leal

Edouard Damestoy. Photo by Lee Leal

Murilo Peres. Photo by Lee Leal

Augusto. Photo by Lee Leal

Zion Wright. Photo by Lee Leal

Danny Leon. Photo by Lee Leal

Pedro Barros. Photo by Lee Leal

Heimana Reynolds. Photo by Lee Leal

Shaun White. Photo by Lee Leal

Tristan Rennie. Photo by Lee Leal

Kiko Francisco. Photo by Lee Leal

Frenchie. Photo by Lee Leal

Jaime Mateu. Photo by Lee Leal

Hericles Fagundes. Photo by Lee Leal

Heimana Reynolds. Photo by Lee Leal

Alex Sorgente. Photo by Lee Leal

Danny Leon. Photo by Lee Leal

Frenchie. Photo by Lee Leal

Sky Brown. Photo by Lee Leal

Luiz Francisco. Photo by Lee Leal

Adam Hopkins. Photo by Lee Leal

Ayumu Hirano. Photo by Lee Leal

Beckett. Photo by Lee Leal

Collin Graham. Photo by Lee Leal

Ivan Federico. Photo by Lee Leal

Zion Wright. Photo by Lee Leal

Kiko Francisco. Photo Lee Leal

Matheus Mello. Photo by Lee Leal

Murillo. Photo by Lee Leal

Tate Carew. Photo by Lee Leal

Rune Glifberg. Photo by Lee Leal

Shaun White. Photo by Lee Leal

Shaun White and Ayumy Hirano. Photo by Lee Leal

Press Release:

This week’s World Skate Park World Championships in Sáo Paulo have been underway for a few days now and we couldn’t be more excited for open qualifiers to start tomorrow. After 3 days of official practice, fans and athletes alike are ready to witness some of the world’s best compete for valuable points leading into the Olympic race. With 160 skateboarders, coming from 32 nations, it is a diverse group. Skateboarders ranging from Sky Brown to Shaun White and Pedro Barros are just as excited. Not only from a competitive standpoint, but also because of the inspiration and belief that seeing these athletes can spread across the country and world.

The contest is located at the Vans Skatepark in Av. Queiroz Filho, 1365 – Alto Pinheiros. Entrance to watch the contest is free and their will be live music and food trucks starting tomorrow.

“Brazilian skateboarding lives a very cool moment. We already occupy an important space internationally and now we are spreading it here in Brazil as well. The World Cup is the most important championship in 2019 and it’s amazing to be able to have it here in my country. I hope many children can go to the park, watch on television, get inspired and believe that they can also live from skateboarding. May it be another opportunity for everyone to know the true essence of skateboarding. This is our mission, all the rest is just putting the skateboards under our feet and have fun,” says Pedro Barros talking about the impact of an event like this in Brazil.

Sky Brown, who’s only 11 years old, also hopes to inspire. “Every time I compete I get to see and hang out with all of my other skate friends – it’s like a big reunion! It’s awesome to be around a group of girls who are all following their dreams – I hope girls around the world hear about this and think they can do it too.”

“São Paulo concentrates one of the largest communities of skateboarders in the world and it is our duty to support such a democratic sport. Showing the evolution of skateboarding in Brazil and in the state of São Paulo fills us with pride”, said João Doria, governor of the state of São Paulo.

“The city of São Paulo is proud to host this event for its vocation. We have 9 million skateboarders throughout Brazil and more than one million here in the city only. So it is also important not only to create the infrastructure for the sport practice, but also to encourage events like this which put our city and our state in the world skateboarding roadmap”, pointed out Mayor Bruno Covas on the relevance of the event to the city. It is expected for the competition to receive up to 200 athletes in search for the world title, which closes the first Olympic window for the category and will set the pre-classified athletes to the second window, which takes place until May, 2020.

“The realization of the World Cup in Brazil is not only an achievement of sports management in the structural aspect. It is thanks to the acknowledgement that World Skate has on the work of the Brazilian Skate Confederation that we are achieving all this. It is very important to give skateboarders an atmosphere with the warmth of the Brazilian fans in the most important Park competition in the season. No doubts, this event will be a landmark”, says Eduardo Musa, president of the Brazilian Skate Confederation.

“This World Championship is the last park event of season #1 on the Road to Tokyo and we are pleased that it will take place in one of the skateboarding leading countries. We are confident that Brazil will set the benchmark in the next years’ skateboarding scene and that the cooperation with CBSK and STU Platform will be a fruitful one for the development of the sport” says Sabatino Aracu, President of World Skate.

COMPETITION SCHEDULE

THURSDAY – 09/12

8:45am – 6:00pm: REGISTRATION

9:00 am – 9:30 am: Women’s Global Open Qualifier free practice

9:30am – 12:10pm: Women’s Global Open Qualifier

12:10pm – 1:10pm: Men’s Global Open Qualifier free practice

1:10pm – 5:50pm: Men’s Global Open Qualifier

5:50 pm – 6:25 pm – Women’s Pre-seed Practice

6:25 pm – 7:00 pm – Men’s Pre-seed Practice

FRIDAY – 09/13

8:45am- REGISTRATION

9:00am – 10:00am: Women’s Quarterfinals Practice

10:00am – 1:00pm – Women’s Quarterfinals

1:00pm – 1:45pm: Men’s & Women’s Semifinals Pre-Seed Practice

1:45pm – 2:45pm: Men’s Quarterfinals Practice

2:45pm – 5:45pm: Men’s Quarterfinals

5:45pm – 6:25pm: Women’s Semifinals practice

6:25pm – 7:05pm: Men’s Semifinals practice

SATURDAY – 09/14

8:45am- REGISTRATION

9:00am – 9:50am: Women’s Semifinals practice

9:50am – 12:10pm: Women’s Semifinals

12:10pm – 12:25pm: Pause for skatepark cleaning

12:25pm – 1:15pm: Men’s Semifinals practice

1:15pm – 3:35pm: Men’s Semifinals

3:35pm – 4:50pm: Women’s Finals

4:50pm – 5:30pm: Men’s Finals practice

5:30pm – 6:00pm: Women’s Award Ceremony

SUNDAY – 09/15

8:45am- REGISTRATION

9:00am – 10:00am: Men’s Finals practice

10:00am – 10:15am: Men’s Finals Official Warm Up

10:15am – 11:30am: Men’s Finals

11:30am – 12:00pm: Awards Ceremony

LIVE STREAMING SCHEDULE ON WWW.WORLDSKATE.TV (BRAZIL LOCAL TIME)

Saturday 12:00pm – 6pm

Sunday 9:00am – 2pm

Press Release:

World Skate announces the 2019 World Park Skateboarding Championships taking place in São Paulo – Brazil – on September 10th to the 15th. The world’s main park skateboarding competition in 2019 is organized by the Brazilian Skateboarding Federation (CBSk) and the Skate Total Urbe (STU) platform in partnership with Oi.

The World Championships will gather the top 200 elite skateboarding athletes from around the world competing in two categories: male and female. With the spotlight on this top level event, Brazil is going to consolidate itself as a main player in the world skateboarding scene.

The World Skate Park Skateboarding World Championship is the most important competition of its kind in 2019, awarding 80,000 points to the winners, in other words, the maximum available points that qualifies to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics games.

On June 6, the official launching ceremony of the World Skate Park Skateboarding World Championships took place at the Bandeirantes Palace in São Paulo with the presence of Governor of São Paulo João Doria, Sport Secretary of São Paulo Aildo Ferreira, Mayor of São Paulo Bruno Covas, World Skate President Sabatino Aracu, CBSk Vice President Eduardo Musa, Rio de Negócios partner Diogo Castelão and creator of the STU platform, Bruno Cremona, sponsorship manager of Oi and athletes and supporters of the Brazilian skateboarding community.

The event is taking place in the Cândido Portinari State Park and it will be free entrance. There will be a vast selection of urban culture activities such as music, art, fashion and gastronomy. In other words, the essence of STU, attracting the eyes of the world to the capital city of São Paulo.

World Skate President, Sabatino Aracu: “We are confident that these Worlds will be a great success and will close the Olympic qualifying Season #1 for Park skateboarding in the best way possible. Brazil is one of the key country in the skateboarding development and being able to stay so close to the top level skaters will be absolutely inspiring for the Brazilian youth.”

“The World Skate Park Skateboarding World Championship shows the evolution of skateboarding in Brazil, in the city of São Paulo and in the State of São Paulo. We estimate that we have 2.2 million people practices skateboarding in the State of São Paulo and a total of 9 million in Brazil. This is probably one of the largest skateboarding communities in the world”, says the Governor of São Paulo João Doria.

“Since we started our path leading CBSk, we have been working hard in favor of the Brazilian skateboarding community. The first Brazilian park and street tours, the first national skateboarding team and the Street League competition in Rio are some of the many advancements we achieved. The World Skate Park Skateboarding World Championship is another example of our achievements and it shows the trust that World Skate has in us. Our athletes have always been amongst the best in the world and now we reaffirm our fight to achieve the same excellency in structuring the sport in Brazil”, says Eduardo Musa, CBSk’s Vice President.

“The Brazilian skateboarding is steadily growing. Last year for the first time we had our national tour and this year we will host the world’s most important competition in 2019. This shows the potential that skateboarding has not only in Brazil, but the world. I’m sure that the world’s best athletes will be in the course, which only fortifies the skateboarding scene. An event like this one inspires youngsters to start skateboarding, creates a buzz in the city, improves our level in the sport and creates unforgettable memories! There will be the highest quality skateboarding for sure! With the warmth and energy that the Brazilian crowd generates in the stands, it will for sure elevate the level of any skateboarder!” said Pedro Barros.

Yndiara Asp, one of Brazil’s biggest names in skate park, valued one more opportunity to see women’s skateboarding growth. “Female skateboarding is improving a lot, there are many more women skateboarding these days. I hope that this competition can encourage more people to skateboard and that it elevates even more Brazilian skateboarding. Until the competition begins, there will be many other events, it will be a big year for us and, when the time comes in September, we will be ready for the most important competition in the world! I already know the course and it is for sure one of the best courses in the country, so be ready for our energy and skateboarding soul! “said Yndiara.

Oi’s sponsorship manager Bruno Carmona enforced the importance of skateboarding inside all the sports that Oi Supports: “Sponsoring sports is an important pillar inside the marketing strategy of the company. We sponsor a lot of skateboarding events in Brazil and we couldn’t miss out on one of the most important competitions in the world that awards to the winner the maximum number of points that qualifies to the Olympics. Today, skateboarding is one of the most practiced sports in Brazil, uniting people from every background and all ages and because it is such a democratic sport, it directly connects the city with its population, which is one of our company’s objectives.”

The World Skate Park Skateboarding World Championship is presented by Oi and counts with the support of the Skate Total Urbe platform. The event also counts with the institutional support of the State of São Paulo, the Sports Secretariat of the State of São Paulo and the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB). The execution of the event is guaranteed by the Brazilian Skateboarding Federation (CBSk) and Rio de Negócios.

http://www.worldskate.org/skateboarding/news-skateboarding/3077-sao-paulo-hosts-world-park-skateboarding-championships.html

As of July 22, 2019, before the results of the Sao Paulo World Skate Park Skateboarding World Championships have been determined, here is the OLYMPIC WORLD SKATEBOARDING RANKING PARK MEN for the top 57 skateboarders…

OLYMPIC WORLD SKATEBOARDING RANKING PARK MEN 22nd of July 2019

RANK NAME FAMILY NAME NAT DEW TOUR (Long Beach, 5-STAR) ISO (Nanjing, 5-STAR) TOTAL 1 Heimana REYNOLDS USA 7300 40000 47300 2 Pedro BARROS BRA 40000 0 40000 3 Luiz FRANCISCO BRA 11500 24000 35500 4 Cory JUNEAU USA 24000 4700 28700 5 Ivan FEDERICO ITA 9200 9200 18400 6 Keegan PALMER AUS 14400 1650 16050 7 Alex SORGENTE USA 980 14400 15380 8 Jagger EATON USA 0 11500 11500 9 Hericles FAGUNDES GALLE BRA 264 7300 7564 10 Jaime MATEU ESP 5900 790 6690 11 Vincent MATHERON FRA 480 5900 6380 12 Alessandro MAZZARA ITA 4700 293 4993 13 Danny LEON ESP 1200 1200 2400 14 Trey WOOD USA 320 1450 1770 15 Kensuke SASAOKA JPN 1450 277 1727 16 Tate CAREW USA 1080 640 1720 17 Murilo PERES BRA 360 1340 1700 18 Tristan RENNIE USA 1650 0 1650 19 Pedro QUINTAS BRA 1340 0 1340 20 Ben HATCHELL USA 880 440 1320 21 Kieran WOOLLEY AUS 280 980 1260 22 Pedro ACOSTA CARVALHO BRA 313 880 1193 23 Rune GLIFBERG DEN 790 320 1110 24 Steven PINIERO PUR 0 1080 1080 25 Gavin BOTTGER USA 440 580 1020 26 Cj COLLINS USA 640 272 912 27 Liam PACE USA 530 330 860 28 Oskar ROZENBERG SWE 274 480 754 29 Karl BERGLIND SWE 330 400 730

RANK NAME FAMILY NAME NAT DEW TOUR (Long Beach, 5-STAR) ISO (Nanjing, 5-STAR) TOTAL 30 Curren CAPLES USA 400 276 676 31 Adam HOPKINS CAN 327 313 640 32 Ayumu HIRANO JPN 275 360 635 33 Tyler EDTMAYER GER 276 327 603 34 Andy ANDERSON CAN 307 287 594 35 Collin GRAHAM USA 580 0 580 36 Jakob ROBINSON AUS 293 273 566 37 Felipe Cesar CALTABIANO BOSLER BRA 250 307 557 38 Vinicius GOETZKE BARBOSA BRA 300 253 553 39 Jericho (Kiko) FRANCISCO PHI 272 280 552 40 Yuro NAGAHARA JPN 240 300 540 41 Dannie CARLSEN DEN 263 274 537 42 Hugo BOSERUP DEN 269 266 535 43 Ethan COPELAND AUS 0 530 530 44 William Kc CORTEZ MEX 252 275 527 45 Lennard JANSSEN GER 266 256 522 46 Elias NILSEN NOR 253 268 521 47 James CLARKE CAN 255 264 519 48 Greg RUHOFF SUI 249 265 514 49 Daniel Alfonso ALFONSO CUERVO DOM 251 259 510 50 Alexander GUSEV RUS 248 257 505 51 Riley BOLAND CAN 241 251 492 52 Jaejin HAN KOR 227 263 490 53 Alisher SODYKOV RUS 237 249 486 54 Roope TONTERI FIN 229 255 484 55 Jan TOMSOVSKY CZE 231 252 483 56 Taneli ERIKSSON FIN 230 248 478 57 Konwit KETKAEO THA 220 247 467

OLYMPIC WORLD SKATEBOARDING RANKING PARK WOMEN 22nd of July 2019

RANK NAME FAMILY NAME NAT DEW TOUR (Long Beach, 5-STAR) ISO (Nanjing 5-STAR) TOTAL 1 Misugu OKAMOTO JPN 40000 40000 80000 2 Sakura YOSOZUMI JPN 9200 24000 33200 3 Lizzie ARMANTO FIN 24000 0 24000 4 Kisa NAKAMURA JPN 5900 14400 20300 5 Kokona HIRAKI JPN 14400 1340 15740 6 Bryce WETTSTEIN USA 7300 5900 13200 7 Yndiara ASP BRA 1650 11500 13150 8 Mami TEZUKA JPN 11500 480 11980 9 Sky BROWN GBR 1200 9200 10400 10 Poppy STARR OLSEN AUS 1340 7300 8640 11 Isadora RODRIGUES BRA 400 4700 5100 12 Brighton ZEUNER USA 4700 0 4700 13** Julia BENEDETTI ESP 980 980 1960 14** Dora VARELLA BRA 1080 880 1960 15 Xin ZHANG CHN 277 1650 1927 16** Minna STESS USA 330 1450 1780 17** Jordyn BARRATT USA 1450 330 1780 18 Taniah MEYERS AUS 273 1200 1473 19 Kihana OGAWA JPN 360 1080 1440 20 Victoria DE SOUZA BASSI BRA 880 280 1160 21 Mei SUGAWARA JPN 530 580 1110 22 Arianna CARMONA USA 790 313 1103 23 Charlotte HEATH AUS 307 790 1097 24 Jordan SANTANA USA 313 640 953 25 Lilly STOEPHASIUS GER 640 300 940 26 Hunter LONG USA 270 530 800 27 Madeleine LARCHERON FRA 480 293 773 28 Bella KENWORTHY USA 440 327 767 29 Amar HADID AUS 300 440 740 30 Amelia BRODKA POL 271 400 671 31 Nora VASCONCELLOS USA 580 0 580 32 Josefina TAPIA VARAS CHI 253 320 573 33 Valeria BERTACCINI ITA 263 287 550 34 Jiayi LOU CHN 276 272 548 35 Heini LUOTOLA FIN 261 276 537 36 Liliya SUKHANKOVA RUS 258 275 533 37 Lucrezia ZARATTINI ITA 255 277 532 38 Nicole Hause USA 0 360 360 39 Kody TAMANAHA USA 327 0 327

RANK NAME FAMILY NAME NAT DEW TOUR (Long Beach, 5-STAR) ISO (Nanjing 5-STAR) TOTAL 40 Shanae COLLINS AUS 320 0 320 41 Leticia GONCALVES BRA 0 307 307 42 Maité STEENHOUDT BEL 293 0 293 43 Spencer BREAUX USA 287 0 287 44 Grace COCHRANE AUS 280 0 280 45 Mion KAMIMURA JPN 275 0 275 46 Shani BRU FRA 274 0 274 47 Riikka Karmala FIN 0 274 274 48 Elizaveta Bannikova RUS 0 273 273 49 Maite LOUISY SWE 269 0 269 50 Yuzuki MIZOTE JPN 268 0 268 51 Lola TAMBLING GBR 267 0 267 52 Aimee MASSIE AUS 266 0 266 53 Frederique LUYET CAN 265 0 265 54 Evelyn Marysol ENRIQUEZ ARG 264 0 264 55 Paula Malen VIDELA ARG 262 0 262 56 Stella REYNOLDS USA 260 0 260 57 Catherine MARQUIS GER 259 0 259 58 Ana Maria FALLA TORO COL 257 0 257 59 Gabriela OLVERA ESPINOSA MEX 256 0 256 60 Felicia JAKOBSSON SWE 254 0 254 61 Katja UNEBORG SWE 252 0 252 62 Veronica ZAMUDIO MEX 251 0 251 63 Laura SLIVA CAN 250 0 250 64 Alishia STEVENS CAN 249 0 249