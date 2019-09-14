Sao Paulo Brazil Hosts World Park Skateboarding Championships: Olympics Qualifying Event #3

We are 313 days away from the debut of skateboarding in the XXXII Olympic Games in Tokyo and so far there have been two Olympic Qualifying events for Park Skateboarding. The first was at the Dew Tour in Long Beach, California in June and the second was in Qingfeng, China in September. This week, the third Olympic qualifying event for park skateboarding, is being hosted in Sao Paulo, Brazil at the Vans Skatepark in Av. Queiroz Filho, 1365 – Alto Pinheiros. Thanks to Lee Leal of Embassy Skateboards for sharing these shots. Check out the live streaming of the Semifinals now here.
This week’s World Skate Park World Championships in Sáo Paulo have been underway for a few days now and we couldn’t be more excited for open qualifiers to start tomorrow. After 3 days of official practice, fans and athletes alike are ready to witness some of the world’s best compete for valuable points leading into the Olympic race. With 160 skateboarders, coming from 32 nations, it is a diverse group. Skateboarders ranging from Sky Brown to Shaun White and Pedro Barros are just as excited. Not only from a competitive standpoint, but also because of the inspiration and belief that seeing these athletes can spread across the country and world.
The contest is located at the Vans Skatepark in Av. Queiroz Filho, 1365 – Alto Pinheiros. Entrance to watch the contest is free and their will be live music and food trucks starting tomorrow.
“Brazilian skateboarding lives a very cool moment. We already occupy an important space internationally and now we are spreading it here in Brazil as well. The World Cup is the most important championship in 2019 and it’s amazing to be able to have it here in my country. I hope many children can go to the park, watch on television, get inspired and believe that they can also live from skateboarding. May it be another opportunity for everyone to know the true essence of skateboarding. This is our mission, all the rest is just putting the skateboards under our feet and have fun,” says Pedro Barros talking about the impact of an event like this in Brazil.
Sky Brown, who’s only 11 years old, also hopes to inspire. “Every time I compete I get to see and hang out with all of my other skate friends – it’s like a big reunion! It’s awesome to be around a group of girls who are all following their dreams – I hope girls around the world hear about this and think they can do it too.”
“São Paulo concentrates one of the largest communities of skateboarders in the world and it is our duty to support such a democratic sport. Showing the evolution of skateboarding in Brazil and in the state of São Paulo fills us with pride”, said João Doria, governor of the state of São Paulo.
“The city of São Paulo is proud to host this event for its vocation. We have 9 million skateboarders throughout Brazil and more than one million here in the city only. So it is also important not only to create the infrastructure for the sport practice, but also to encourage events like this which put our city and our state in the world skateboarding roadmap”, pointed out Mayor Bruno Covas on the relevance of the event to the city. It is expected for the competition to receive up to 200 athletes in search for the world title, which closes the first Olympic window for the category and will set the pre-classified athletes to the second window, which takes place until May, 2020.
“The realization of the World Cup in Brazil is not only an achievement of sports management in the structural aspect. It is thanks to the acknowledgement that World Skate has on the work of the Brazilian Skate Confederation that we are achieving all this. It is very important to give skateboarders an atmosphere with the warmth of the Brazilian fans in the most important Park competition in the season. No doubts, this event will be a landmark”, says Eduardo Musa, president of the Brazilian Skate Confederation.
“This World Championship is the last park event of season #1 on the Road to Tokyo and we are pleased that it will take place in one of the skateboarding leading countries. We are confident that Brazil will set the benchmark in the next years’ skateboarding scene and that the cooperation with CBSK and STU Platform will be a fruitful one for the development of the sport” says Sabatino Aracu, President of World Skate.
COMPETITION SCHEDULE
THURSDAY – 09/12
8:45am – 6:00pm: REGISTRATION
9:00 am – 9:30 am: Women’s Global Open Qualifier free practice
9:30am – 12:10pm: Women’s Global Open Qualifier
12:10pm – 1:10pm: Men’s Global Open Qualifier free practice
1:10pm – 5:50pm: Men’s Global Open Qualifier
5:50 pm – 6:25 pm – Women’s Pre-seed Practice
6:25 pm – 7:00 pm – Men’s Pre-seed Practice
FRIDAY – 09/13
8:45am- REGISTRATION
9:00am – 10:00am: Women’s Quarterfinals Practice
10:00am – 1:00pm – Women’s Quarterfinals
1:00pm – 1:45pm: Men’s & Women’s Semifinals Pre-Seed Practice
1:45pm – 2:45pm: Men’s Quarterfinals Practice
2:45pm – 5:45pm: Men’s Quarterfinals
5:45pm – 6:25pm: Women’s Semifinals practice
6:25pm – 7:05pm: Men’s Semifinals practice
SATURDAY – 09/14
8:45am- REGISTRATION
9:00am – 9:50am: Women’s Semifinals practice
9:50am – 12:10pm: Women’s Semifinals
12:10pm – 12:25pm: Pause for skatepark cleaning
12:25pm – 1:15pm: Men’s Semifinals practice
1:15pm – 3:35pm: Men’s Semifinals
3:35pm – 4:50pm: Women’s Finals
4:50pm – 5:30pm: Men’s Finals practice
5:30pm – 6:00pm: Women’s Award Ceremony
SUNDAY – 09/15
8:45am- REGISTRATION
9:00am – 10:00am: Men’s Finals practice
10:00am – 10:15am: Men’s Finals Official Warm Up
10:15am – 11:30am: Men’s Finals
11:30am – 12:00pm: Awards Ceremony
LIVE STREAMING SCHEDULE ON WWW.WORLDSKATE.TV (BRAZIL LOCAL TIME)
Saturday 12:00pm – 6pm
Sunday 9:00am – 2pm
World Skate announces the 2019 World Park Skateboarding Championships taking place in São Paulo – Brazil – on September 10th to the 15th. The world’s main park skateboarding competition in 2019 is organized by the Brazilian Skateboarding Federation (CBSk) and the Skate Total Urbe (STU) platform in partnership with Oi.
The World Championships will gather the top 200 elite skateboarding athletes from around the world competing in two categories: male and female. With the spotlight on this top level event, Brazil is going to consolidate itself as a main player in the world skateboarding scene.
The World Skate Park Skateboarding World Championship is the most important competition of its kind in 2019, awarding 80,000 points to the winners, in other words, the maximum available points that qualifies to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics games.
On June 6, the official launching ceremony of the World Skate Park Skateboarding World Championships took place at the Bandeirantes Palace in São Paulo with the presence of Governor of São Paulo João Doria, Sport Secretary of São Paulo Aildo Ferreira, Mayor of São Paulo Bruno Covas, World Skate President Sabatino Aracu, CBSk Vice President Eduardo Musa, Rio de Negócios partner Diogo Castelão and creator of the STU platform, Bruno Cremona, sponsorship manager of Oi and athletes and supporters of the Brazilian skateboarding community.
The event is taking place in the Cândido Portinari State Park and it will be free entrance. There will be a vast selection of urban culture activities such as music, art, fashion and gastronomy. In other words, the essence of STU, attracting the eyes of the world to the capital city of São Paulo.
World Skate President, Sabatino Aracu: “We are confident that these Worlds will be a great success and will close the Olympic qualifying Season #1 for Park skateboarding in the best way possible. Brazil is one of the key country in the skateboarding development and being able to stay so close to the top level skaters will be absolutely inspiring for the Brazilian youth.”
“The World Skate Park Skateboarding World Championship shows the evolution of skateboarding in Brazil, in the city of São Paulo and in the State of São Paulo. We estimate that we have 2.2 million people practices skateboarding in the State of São Paulo and a total of 9 million in Brazil. This is probably one of the largest skateboarding communities in the world”, says the Governor of São Paulo João Doria.
“Since we started our path leading CBSk, we have been working hard in favor of the Brazilian skateboarding community. The first Brazilian park and street tours, the first national skateboarding team and the Street League competition in Rio are some of the many advancements we achieved. The World Skate Park Skateboarding World Championship is another example of our achievements and it shows the trust that World Skate has in us. Our athletes have always been amongst the best in the world and now we reaffirm our fight to achieve the same excellency in structuring the sport in Brazil”, says Eduardo Musa, CBSk’s Vice President.
“The Brazilian skateboarding is steadily growing. Last year for the first time we had our national tour and this year we will host the world’s most important competition in 2019. This shows the potential that skateboarding has not only in Brazil, but the world. I’m sure that the world’s best athletes will be in the course, which only fortifies the skateboarding scene. An event like this one inspires youngsters to start skateboarding, creates a buzz in the city, improves our level in the sport and creates unforgettable memories! There will be the highest quality skateboarding for sure! With the warmth and energy that the Brazilian crowd generates in the stands, it will for sure elevate the level of any skateboarder!” said Pedro Barros.
Yndiara Asp, one of Brazil’s biggest names in skate park, valued one more opportunity to see women’s skateboarding growth. “Female skateboarding is improving a lot, there are many more women skateboarding these days. I hope that this competition can encourage more people to skateboard and that it elevates even more Brazilian skateboarding. Until the competition begins, there will be many other events, it will be a big year for us and, when the time comes in September, we will be ready for the most important competition in the world! I already know the course and it is for sure one of the best courses in the country, so be ready for our energy and skateboarding soul! “said Yndiara.
Oi’s sponsorship manager Bruno Carmona enforced the importance of skateboarding inside all the sports that Oi Supports: “Sponsoring sports is an important pillar inside the marketing strategy of the company. We sponsor a lot of skateboarding events in Brazil and we couldn’t miss out on one of the most important competitions in the world that awards to the winner the maximum number of points that qualifies to the Olympics. Today, skateboarding is one of the most practiced sports in Brazil, uniting people from every background and all ages and because it is such a democratic sport, it directly connects the city with its population, which is one of our company’s objectives.”
The World Skate Park Skateboarding World Championship is presented by Oi and counts with the support of the Skate Total Urbe platform. The event also counts with the institutional support of the State of São Paulo, the Sports Secretariat of the State of São Paulo and the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB). The execution of the event is guaranteed by the Brazilian Skateboarding Federation (CBSk) and Rio de Negócios.
As of July 22, 2019, before the results of the Sao Paulo World Skate Park Skateboarding World Championships have been determined, here is the OLYMPIC WORLD SKATEBOARDING RANKING PARK MEN for the top 57 skateboarders…
OLYMPIC WORLD SKATEBOARDING RANKING PARK MEN 22nd of July 2019
|RANK
|NAME
|FAMILY NAME
|NAT
|DEW TOUR (Long Beach, 5-STAR)
|ISO (Nanjing, 5-STAR)
|TOTAL
|1
|Heimana
|REYNOLDS
|USA
|7300
|40000
|47300
|2
|Pedro
|BARROS
|BRA
|40000
|0
|40000
|3
|Luiz
|FRANCISCO
|BRA
|11500
|24000
|35500
|4
|Cory
|JUNEAU
|USA
|24000
|4700
|28700
|5
|Ivan
|FEDERICO
|ITA
|9200
|9200
|18400
|6
|Keegan
|PALMER
|AUS
|14400
|1650
|16050
|7
|Alex
|SORGENTE
|USA
|980
|14400
|15380
|8
|Jagger
|EATON
|USA
|0
|11500
|11500
|9
|Hericles
|FAGUNDES GALLE
|BRA
|264
|7300
|7564
|10
|Jaime
|MATEU
|ESP
|5900
|790
|6690
|11
|Vincent
|MATHERON
|FRA
|480
|5900
|6380
|12
|Alessandro
|MAZZARA
|ITA
|4700
|293
|4993
|13
|Danny
|LEON
|ESP
|1200
|1200
|2400
|14
|Trey
|WOOD
|USA
|320
|1450
|1770
|15
|Kensuke
|SASAOKA
|JPN
|1450
|277
|1727
|16
|Tate
|CAREW
|USA
|1080
|640
|1720
|17
|Murilo
|PERES
|BRA
|360
|1340
|1700
|18
|Tristan
|RENNIE
|USA
|1650
|0
|1650
|19
|Pedro
|QUINTAS
|BRA
|1340
|0
|1340
|20
|Ben
|HATCHELL
|USA
|880
|440
|1320
|21
|Kieran
|WOOLLEY
|AUS
|280
|980
|1260
|22
|Pedro
|ACOSTA CARVALHO
|BRA
|313
|880
|1193
|23
|Rune
|GLIFBERG
|DEN
|790
|320
|1110
|24
|Steven
|PINIERO
|PUR
|0
|1080
|1080
|25
|Gavin
|BOTTGER
|USA
|440
|580
|1020
|26
|Cj
|COLLINS
|USA
|640
|272
|912
|27
|Liam
|PACE
|USA
|530
|330
|860
|28
|Oskar
|ROZENBERG
|SWE
|274
|480
|754
|29
|Karl
|BERGLIND
|SWE
|330
|400
|730
|RANK
|NAME
|FAMILY NAME
|NAT
|DEW TOUR (Long Beach, 5-STAR)
|ISO (Nanjing, 5-STAR)
|TOTAL
|30
|Curren
|CAPLES
|USA
|400
|276
|676
|31
|Adam
|HOPKINS
|CAN
|327
|313
|640
|32
|Ayumu
|HIRANO
|JPN
|275
|360
|635
|33
|Tyler
|EDTMAYER
|GER
|276
|327
|603
|34
|Andy
|ANDERSON
|CAN
|307
|287
|594
|35
|Collin
|GRAHAM
|USA
|580
|0
|580
|36
|Jakob
|ROBINSON
|AUS
|293
|273
|566
|37
|Felipe Cesar
|CALTABIANO BOSLER
|BRA
|250
|307
|557
|38
|Vinicius
|GOETZKE BARBOSA
|BRA
|300
|253
|553
|39
|Jericho (Kiko)
|FRANCISCO
|PHI
|272
|280
|552
|40
|Yuro
|NAGAHARA
|JPN
|240
|300
|540
|41
|Dannie
|CARLSEN
|DEN
|263
|274
|537
|42
|Hugo
|BOSERUP
|DEN
|269
|266
|535
|43
|Ethan
|COPELAND
|AUS
|0
|530
|530
|44
|William Kc
|CORTEZ
|MEX
|252
|275
|527
|45
|Lennard
|JANSSEN
|GER
|266
|256
|522
|46
|Elias
|NILSEN
|NOR
|253
|268
|521
|47
|James
|CLARKE
|CAN
|255
|264
|519
|48
|Greg
|RUHOFF
|SUI
|249
|265
|514
|49
|Daniel Alfonso
|ALFONSO CUERVO
|DOM
|251
|259
|510
|50
|Alexander
|GUSEV
|RUS
|248
|257
|505
|51
|Riley
|BOLAND
|CAN
|241
|251
|492
|52
|Jaejin
|HAN
|KOR
|227
|263
|490
|53
|Alisher
|SODYKOV
|RUS
|237
|249
|486
|54
|Roope
|TONTERI
|FIN
|229
|255
|484
|55
|Jan
|TOMSOVSKY
|CZE
|231
|252
|483
|56
|Taneli
|ERIKSSON
|FIN
|230
|248
|478
|57
|Konwit
|KETKAEO
|THA
|220
|247
|467
OLYMPIC WORLD SKATEBOARDING RANKING PARK WOMEN 22nd of July 2019
|RANK
|NAME
|FAMILY NAME
|NAT
|DEW TOUR (Long Beach, 5-STAR)
|ISO (Nanjing 5-STAR)
|TOTAL
|1
|Misugu
|OKAMOTO
|JPN
|40000
|40000
|80000
|2
|Sakura
|YOSOZUMI
|JPN
|9200
|24000
|33200
|3
|Lizzie
|ARMANTO
|FIN
|24000
|0
|24000
|4
|Kisa
|NAKAMURA
|JPN
|5900
|14400
|20300
|5
|Kokona
|HIRAKI
|JPN
|14400
|1340
|15740
|6
|Bryce
|WETTSTEIN
|USA
|7300
|5900
|13200
|7
|Yndiara
|ASP
|BRA
|1650
|11500
|13150
|8
|Mami
|TEZUKA
|JPN
|11500
|480
|11980
|9
|Sky
|BROWN
|GBR
|1200
|9200
|10400
|10
|Poppy
|STARR OLSEN
|AUS
|1340
|7300
|8640
|11
|Isadora
|RODRIGUES
|BRA
|400
|4700
|5100
|12
|Brighton
|ZEUNER
|USA
|4700
|0
|4700
|13**
|Julia
|BENEDETTI
|ESP
|980
|980
|1960
|14**
|Dora
|VARELLA
|BRA
|1080
|880
|1960
|15
|Xin
|ZHANG
|CHN
|277
|1650
|1927
|16**
|Minna
|STESS
|USA
|330
|1450
|1780
|17**
|Jordyn
|BARRATT
|USA
|1450
|330
|1780
|18
|Taniah
|MEYERS
|AUS
|273
|1200
|1473
|19
|Kihana
|OGAWA
|JPN
|360
|1080
|1440
|20
|Victoria
|DE SOUZA BASSI
|BRA
|880
|280
|1160
|21
|Mei
|SUGAWARA
|JPN
|530
|580
|1110
|22
|Arianna
|CARMONA
|USA
|790
|313
|1103
|23
|Charlotte
|HEATH
|AUS
|307
|790
|1097
|24
|Jordan
|SANTANA
|USA
|313
|640
|953
|25
|Lilly
|STOEPHASIUS
|GER
|640
|300
|940
|26
|Hunter
|LONG
|USA
|270
|530
|800
|27
|Madeleine
|LARCHERON
|FRA
|480
|293
|773
|28
|Bella
|KENWORTHY
|USA
|440
|327
|767
|29
|Amar
|HADID
|AUS
|300
|440
|740
|30
|Amelia
|BRODKA
|POL
|271
|400
|671
|31
|Nora
|VASCONCELLOS
|USA
|580
|0
|580
|32
|Josefina
|TAPIA VARAS
|CHI
|253
|320
|573
|33
|Valeria
|BERTACCINI
|ITA
|263
|287
|550
|34
|Jiayi
|LOU
|CHN
|276
|272
|548
|35
|Heini
|LUOTOLA
|FIN
|261
|276
|537
|36
|Liliya
|SUKHANKOVA
|RUS
|258
|275
|533
|37
|Lucrezia
|ZARATTINI
|ITA
|255
|277
|532
|38
|Nicole
|Hause
|USA
|0
|360
|360
|39
|Kody
|TAMANAHA
|USA
|327
|0
|327
|RANK
|NAME
|FAMILY NAME
|NAT
|DEW TOUR (Long Beach, 5-STAR)
|ISO (Nanjing 5-STAR)
|TOTAL
|40
|Shanae
|COLLINS
|AUS
|320
|0
|320
|41
|Leticia
|GONCALVES
|BRA
|0
|307
|307
|42
|Maité
|STEENHOUDT
|BEL
|293
|0
|293
|43
|Spencer
|BREAUX
|USA
|287
|0
|287
|44
|Grace
|COCHRANE
|AUS
|280
|0
|280
|45
|Mion
|KAMIMURA
|JPN
|275
|0
|275
|46
|Shani
|BRU
|FRA
|274
|0
|274
|47
|Riikka
|Karmala
|FIN
|0
|274
|274
|48
|Elizaveta
|Bannikova
|RUS
|0
|273
|273
|49
|Maite
|LOUISY
|SWE
|269
|0
|269
|50
|Yuzuki
|MIZOTE
|JPN
|268
|0
|268
|51
|Lola
|TAMBLING
|GBR
|267
|0
|267
|52
|Aimee
|MASSIE
|AUS
|266
|0
|266
|53
|Frederique
|LUYET
|CAN
|265
|0
|265
|54
|Evelyn Marysol
|ENRIQUEZ
|ARG
|264
|0
|264
|55
|Paula Malen
|VIDELA
|ARG
|262
|0
|262
|56
|Stella
|REYNOLDS
|USA
|260
|0
|260
|57
|Catherine
|MARQUIS
|GER
|259
|0
|259
|58
|Ana Maria
|FALLA TORO
|COL
|257
|0
|257
|59
|Gabriela
|OLVERA ESPINOSA
|MEX
|256
|0
|256
|60
|Felicia
|JAKOBSSON
|SWE
|254
|0
|254
|61
|Katja
|UNEBORG
|SWE
|252
|0
|252
|62
|Veronica
|ZAMUDIO
|MEX
|251
|0
|251
|63
|Laura
|SLIVA
|CAN
|250
|0
|250
|64
|Alishia
|STEVENS
|CAN
|249
|0
|249
