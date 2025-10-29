Skateboarding Hall of Fame Z-Boys Take Over

Word has it that a few of the Z-Boys and associates are scheduled to take over the Skateboarding Hall of Fame, from noon to 5pm, Saturday, November 1st, 2025, (rescheduled from its original date in October).

The comms being sent out via the Skateboarding Hall of Fame indicate that you may buy a ticket for $50 and join in on an exclusive on-site Q&A with the likes of Tony Alva, Wentzle Ruml, Marty Grimes, Paul Constantineau, Nathan Pratt, Jim Muir, Alan Sarlo, Jesse Martinez, Eric Dressen and more.

Glen E. Friedman is said to be moderating the Q&A, while Pizzanista will bring on the pizza and 805 Beer will provide the suds. The SHOF missive also indicated that tickets are still available and all proceeds will benefit the Skateboarding Hall of Fame Museum.

When: Nov. 1, 2025

Where: SHoF 1555 Simi Town Center Way #230, Simi Valley, CA 93065