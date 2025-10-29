Happy 35th Birthday Burnside! Friday, October 31st A.K.A. Halloween Under The Bridge, will be the 35 Year Anniversary Celebration of Burnside Skatepark and the birth of concrete DIY! It’s free for all ages, with live music from 2pm till 8pm featuring Aggro, Treefrog, Betrayer, Zombie Tsunami, Street, and Tear Down.

The @Burnside_Skatepark 35th Anniversary Official After Party presented by Cal Skate and the Burnside board of directors is at Dantes Portland @dantesportland located at 305 W Burnside. Doors open at 8 pm and the show starts at 9pm with East Coast hardcore pioneers Sheer Terror @officialsheerterror plus the innovators of splatter rock, The Accused A.D. @theaccusedad & Nailhouse @nailhouse_condemned featuring members of Schroeder Bomb, Religious War, Defiance and Hammered Grunts ! Artwork on display by Jay Meer. Show up to the after party to support Burnside!

A note from @JayMeericle: “Respect our neighbors. No fireworks at the skatepark. Please leave them at home so that people can continue to skateboard throughout our anniversary and into the night. Potentially, the lights will go off at the skate park at 10 (out of our control). Help us celebrate the Burnside legacy and rebirth of public skateparks, which it inspired. Happy Birthday Burnside 35!!!”