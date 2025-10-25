Dogtown Creatives and Collectors 3

Mark your calendars! The third Creatives and Collectors event is BACK at Common Space on Saturday, November 8th from 1PM – 7PM. Dogtown will also be releasing new Hazy IPA cans featuring iconic ’80s skate images by Chuck Katz and celebrating Steve Caballero’s 61st Birthday with a toast and cake. This is a can’t miss lineup and event celebrating the love and joy of skateboarding.
Artists & Collectors include:
Live music by #thecarveliners featuring Brian Brannon and Salba
All Ages, Free Entry and Free Parking
COMMON SPACE BREWERY @commonspaceLA
3411 W. El Segundo Blvd, Hawthorne CA 90250