Dogtown Creatives and Collectors 3

Mark your calendars! The third Creatives and Collectors event is BACK at Common Space on Saturday, November 8th from 1PM – 7PM. Dogtown will also be releasing new Hazy IPA cans featuring iconic ’80s skate images by Chuck Katz and celebrating Steve Caballero’s 61st Birthday with a toast and cake. This is a can’t miss lineup and event celebrating the love and joy of skateboarding.

Artists & Collectors include:

@stevecaballero

@ericdressen

@lancemountain

@salba69

@brianjfa

@satansdrano

@mark_fos

@bobbydrawsskullz_

#salmanagah

@iamweeman

@jimreddogmuir

@lucero_rip

@kidadams

@concretequeenz

@mthuber

@lookbacklibrary

@lullahtrujillo_art

@beergut74

@saiz5412

@msaiz

@ginoooooooo

@juicemagazine

@closerskateboarding

Live music by #thecarveliners featuring Brian Brannon and Salba

All Ages, Free Entry and Free Parking

COMMON SPACE BREWERY @commonspaceLA

3411 W. El Segundo Blvd, Hawthorne CA 90250