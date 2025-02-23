SKATEBOARD the Movie Screening Friday Feb 28th

Friday, February 28th, at the Waterfront in Venice, California, Juice will be showing a FREE screening of the 1978 “SKATEBOARD” the movie. Check out “SKATEBOARD” the movie trailer HERE.

“SKATEBOARD” was the first feature film to depict the height of the ’70s skateboard craze. Many refer to it as the “BAD NEWS BEARS” of the sport. Its star-studded cast includes Alan Garfield, ’70s teen idol Leif Garrett, skateboarding legend Tony Alva, and iconic female freestyler and member of the Skateboarding Hall of Fame, Ellen O’Neal.

Released worldwide in 1978, the film was co-written and directed by George Gage and has some notorious crew members: Dick Wolf (Law & Order) co-wrote the film, and it was acclaimed director Gus Van Sant’s first job on a film set, working as a Production Assistant.

Just a few years ago, this skateboarding cult classic was in danger of disappearing forever, until Matt Grady of Factory 25 stepped in to successfully fundraise to save and restore the lost 35MM print so that it could be shared into the future. Matt Grady shared his thoughts on the project, “Getting “SKATEBOARD“, which I really consider the holy grail of skate films, back out into the world was a highlight of my life in film!! Every time I watch it in the theater now, I remember the VHS I grew up with and think about how amazing we were able to make it look. It took what seemed to be years and years to track down a decent 35mm print to restore and I was so ecstatic when I found one and didn’t have to use the trashed Delta Airlines 16mm print that’s been under George’s bed for decades!”

Juice Talks Special Guests include: director George Gage, Tony Alva, Laura Thornhill, Edie Robertson, Rene Carrasco, Rich Van der Wyk and many more stars from SKATEBOARD: The Movie for the Juice Movie Night Q&A.

George Gage had this to say about the film, “Co-writing and directing “SKATEBOARD” was a joyous, creative path through Malibu in the 1970’s. I lived there and I knew the vibe and knew the locations and I knew the residents that would say “How can I help?” A talented designer up the street designed the uniforms, my friends and family had story ideas, my wife Beth was the costumer and my children, father, and friend Peter Yarrow played extra parts. Allen Garfield, my associate from commercials agreed to play the lead as other actors from my television commercial career filled in the other non-skater parts. The icing on the cake was being introduced to the very best skaters at the time who also had the talent to act. Witnessing their skating ability on a daily basis while they developed their acting abilities was inspirational to this first time film director. Then the “cherry on the top” was actually two, One was the gratifying reviews and the second one was reconnecting to my “SKATEBOARD” (The Movie) pals and the reception we’re receiving as the Factory 25 rerelease continues. This screening is especially gratifying as it provides help for a community in need. Thank you for attending.”

“Skateboard is a thoroughly infectious comedy that’s the first feature film to depict the youthful skateboarding craze.” – Kevin Thomas, LA Times, 1978

“If you like music, skateboarding and movies you’ll love Skateboard. Hollywood’s first full-length feature film centered around skateboarding is a fun-filled comedy.” – Peter Du Pre, Wild World of Skateboarding Magazine, 1978

“The cynical but loveable coach, bronzed, blond-curled Southern Californian kids, the absurdist razzmatazz of American competitive sport, and a rock soundtrack, here mesh into a rather endearing entertainment.” – Paul Thomas, Time Out

SKATEBOARD was directed by George Gage. Co-Written by George Gage and Dick Wolf. Produced by Dick Wolf and Harry N. Blum. Cinematography by Ross Kelsay. Production Assistant Gus Van Sant.

SKATEBOARD Cast included: Alan Garfield, Leif Garrett, Tony Alva, Ellen O’Neal, Richard Van der Wyk, Steve Monahan, David Hyde, Pam Kenneally, Anthony Carbone, Patricia Hitchock, Orson Bean, Thelma Pelish. Additional Skateboarders: Jay Adams, Jimmy Allard, Ellen Berryman, Bob Biniak, Rene Carrasco, Steve Cathy, Craig Chaquico, Paul Constantineau, Russ Gosnell, Clyde Grimes, David Hackett, Curtis Hasselgrave, John Hughes, Tom Inouye, Bob Jarvis, Shogo Kubo, Brad Logan, Bruce Logan, Robin Logan, Bob Madrigal, Chad McQueen, Jim Muir, Ed Nadalin, Layne Oaks, Bob Piercy, Andy Pryciak, Edie Robertson, Tom Sims, Lance Smith, Laura Thornhill, Danny Trailer, Mike Williams, Rebecca Williams, and Chris Yandell.

ABOUT JUICE EVENTS:

Thanks to Juice Event Partners: Shepard Fairey @obeygiant, Vibes Snacks @vibessnacks, Vans @Vans, Powell Peralta @powellperalta, Bones Wheels @boneswheels, Bones Bearings @bonesbearings, California Locos @californialocos, Hosoi Skateboards @hosoiskateboards, Carver, @carverskate, Merge4 Socks @merge4socks, Suicidal Tendencies @suicidaltendencies , Arbor Skateboards, @arborcollective, The Waterfront Venice @thewaterfrontvenice and Juice Talks host Dan Levy @JuiceDan.

The Juice Surf Skate Punk Rock Raffle will give away great prizes thanks to Obey Giant, Dogtown, Vibes Snacks, Carver, Powell Peralta, Bones Wheels, Bones Bearings, Vans, California Locos, Arbor, Suicidal Tendencies, Sector 9, ErrandBoy, Merge4 Socks, Shattered Platter and Juice.

The State of Skate is a display of skateboards and surf skate art by VCJ, Rick Griffin, Shepard Fairey, Steve Olson, Christian Hosoi, Powell Peralta, California Locos, Carver, Dogtown Skates, Sector 9, Strangelove, Skaterbuilt, Arbor and many more, including rare collectibles from the Juice archives, so join us in honoring the spirit of skate culture where many skateboarding stories began.

At 5pm, Juice will be hosting the Juice Punk Rock Pop Up Shop where you will find collectible back issues of Juice Magazine, collectible zines, prints, art and Juice t-shirts, hats, hoodies and jackets, as well as photos by Juice Dan Levy, so drop in to shop at an independent small business. Complimentary Juice stickers made by Graphics Lab will also be gifted throughout the night. Come celebrate and bring your good vibes as we gather our Skate, Music, Surf, Art family together for a night to remember.

RSVP to juicemagazineusa@gmail.com.

JUICE MOVIE NIGHT SCHEDULE:

5:00PM – Juice State of Skate Exhibit & Surf Skate Raffle

7:00PM – Juice Talks hosted by Juice Magazine’s Dan Levy with George Gage, Tony Alva, Laura Thornhill and Edie Robertson of “Skateboard”.

7:30PM – “Skateboard” Movie Screening

DATE: Friday, February 28, 2025, 5:00pm-9:00pm

LOCATION: The Waterfront Venice, 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291

ABOUT JUICE MAGAZINE:

Since 1993, Juice Magazine has been dedicated to the core of skateboarding, surfing and punk rock with a focus on in-depth interviews by the icons of skate, surf and punk rock culture. The Juice Magazine crew includes a line-up of surf and skate legends, and the honest approach of their stories and photos make Juice Magazine more than just a magazine. Juice Magazine is committed to giving credit to the true pioneers and innovators of skateboarding, surfing and music and keeping it punk. For more information, please visit juicemagazine.com.

ABOUT OBEY GIANT:

Obey Giant – The Art of Shepard Fairey AKA Andre the Giant Has a Posse. A street art project and an experiment in phenomenology by artist and skateboarder Shepard Fairey. The OBEY sticker campaign can be explained as an experiment in Phenomenology. The Obey sticker attempts to stimulate curiosity and bring people to question both the sticker and their relationship with their surroundings. Shepard Fairey rose to prominence in the early 1990s with his “Andre the Giant Has a Posse” campaign, which distributed posters, stickers and murals featuring the eponymous wrestler around Providence, Rhode Island. Fairey’s work can be found in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. For more info, please go to https://obeygiant.com.

ABOUT VIBES:

Vibes set out to reinvent snacking by creating the most delicious on-the-go flavorful and fruity and sour stars reflecting the ethos of Venice Beach. A snack with not only bold flavors and just the right consistency, but with thoughtful additional ingredients that are good for your mind, body, and soul. Vibes is a snack that not only gives you more, but is better for you! Gluten Free, Vegan, Low Sugar, and Non GMO. Vibes added Amla Fruit, Elderberry, and Ashwangada, to enhance its fruity and sour snacks, with a variety of flavors. Finally, and importantly, with love for our planet, and marine life, Vibes is proud to partner with and support the great work of the Hawaii Wildlife Fund. For more information, please visit https://lovethevibes.com.

ABOUT VANS:

Vans is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand, since 1966, which promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture. Learn more about Vans at Vans.com.

ABOUT DOGTOWN SKATEBOARDS:

The Dogtown Cross as created by C.R. Stecyk III first came to public light on the pages of Skateboarder Magazine in 1976. It was soon applied to skateboards in the way of innovative art and paint designs by Wes Humpston and Jim Muir. In 1981, Mike Muir moved in with brother Jim in his Venice home. Shortly thereafter, Mike formed Suicidal Tendencies and Skate Rock history was born. Fast forward 40+ years later and Dogtown is still pushing wood. For more information, please visit dogtownskateboards.com.

ABOUT SUICIDAL TENDENCIES:

Suicidal Tendencies was formed in Venice, California, during the early ’80s. Founded by lead singer Mike Muir, younger brother of original Z-Boy and Dogtown Skateboard founder Jim Muir, ST merged the essence of skating, surfing and the Dogtown area, with a new STyle of hardcore that brought a new crowd to punk and metal shows. Since the first release in 1983, the band has constantly evolved, and now has several Gold records and Grammy Nominations, and was Inducted into the Skateboard Hall of Fame. For more information, please visit https://suicidaltendenciesofficial.com

ABOUT POWELL PERALTA:

The Powell Peralta ethos is to build the best skateboard products possible and keep skateboarding FUN. Powell Peralta is an American skateboard company founded by George Powell and Stacy Peralta in 1978. The company rose to prominence in the 1980s with its Bones Brigade, a team featuring the era’s top competitors. High-quality innovative products are the foundation of Powell-Peralta’s success. For more, go to https://powell-peralta.com

ABOUT BONES WHEELS:

BONES WHEELS is revolutionizing quality urethanes that help evolutionize the future of skateboarding. Quality skateboard products made in Santa Barbara California since 1977. BONES WHEELS offers the best combination of product performance, durability, quality, and customer service available. For more info, please visit https://bones.com

ABOUT BONES BEARINGS:

Bones Swiss Skateboard Bearings have the best reputation in the skateboard industry and have had this honor since 1981, due to their performance and quality. Skaters who use Bones Swiss do so because they want the very best equipment they can get and know the difference between ordinary and exceptional. For more info, please go to https://bonesbearings.com

ABOUT CALIFORNIA LOCOS:

California Locos was founded in 2011 by LA artist Dave Tourjé when he called upon his best friends in art Chaz Bojórquez, John Van Hamersveld, Norton Wisdom and Gary Wong to form the multicultural group that reflected the LA subcultures of surf, skate, rock, graffiti, punk and fine art. Individually, these visual art pioneers are known for distinct and influential works of art that synthesize high and low art standards and blur the boundaries between fine art, street, and life. To keep up with the California Locos, connect with the brand at CaliforniaLocos.com and on Instagram: @californialocos.

ABOUT ARBOR:

Since 1995, Arbor’s mission has been simple and unchanged; blend innovative construction, with aspects of traditional craftsmanship, and a steadfast commitment to sustainable materials and methods. Arbor sees this as the best way to deliver the performance and quality required for pursuing snowboarding, skateboarding, and the good times that happen along the way. Arbor is proud to highlight athletes and artists who support this approach and contribute so significantly to Arbor’s efforts. This mindful, collective style ensures the planet is always considered as Arbor develops unique products for chasing life’s great lines. For more information, please visit https://www.arborcollective.com

ABOUT CARVER:

Carver has always been about surfing, and of capturing that joyous feeling of flow on a skateboard. The original since 1996, Carver has led the modern surfskate movement forward with its innovative truck systems, like the dual-axis C7 for a smooth and flowing ride, the reverse-kingpin CX for a quick and snappy ride, or the lower, lighter C5 for tricks and parks. And with a variety of surf-inspired shapes and concaves, along with our fast and grippy Roundhouse wheels, Carver delivers speed, power and flow so you can truly ‘Surf your Skate’. Get yours at https://carverskateboards.com

ABOUT GRL SWIRL:

In February 2018, GRLSWIRL began in Venice, CA. After its first unofficial group skate, the crew knew they had to share what they felt with others – the feeling of empowerment, encouragement and friendship through skateboarding. Soon Grl Swirl were hosting group skates every Tuesday in Venice, and with the stoke of our members and our community, the demand and the love for what they were doing kept growing. What started as a small group of nine founding women, GRLSWIRL has grown into a global force of hundreds of thousands of members. Join in on group skates at SWIRL chapters in NYC, San Diego, Lisbon and Paris (with more to come!) Learn more at https://www.grlswirl.com

ABOUT MERGE4:

MERGE4 is committed to creating the best socks out there. Their approach is simple – to merge creativity, positivity, performance, and functionality to create socks that look good, have a great hand feel, and last. MERGE4 socks perform! They are made with a blend of materials that provides comfort with padded moisture wicking soles, a seamless toe and other features that make these socks durable. With added compression, you can play harder for longer. MERGE4 is also about celebrating individuality. Let’s merge together and revolutionize the way we think about socks, one comfortable and high-performing pair at a time. For more, visit www.merge4.com.

ABOUT THE WATERFRONT:

The Waterfront sits at the base of where the Pacific Ocean Park Pier (POP) once existed, a place of legend where a young group of surf skaters launched the Dogtown & Z-Boys aesthetic. The Waterfront features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, from the world-famous Venice Beach boardwalk, and offers California cuisine with carefully selected seasonal local produce and curated beverage menus. Get Waterfront reservations at https://www.thewaterfrontvenice.com