Skateboard Art Benefit For Montana Pool Service

This is the group art show benefit not to be missed! The “Middle of Nowhere” is a skateboard art benefit show for Montana Pool Service at the Adler \ Smith Gallery at 1636 Ocean Park Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405 on Saturday, May 31st from 5-10pm, and the best news is that it’s all going to benefit skatepark builds!

Founded by Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam in 2005, Montana Pool Service has organized and contributed to over 40 world class skateparks in rural and Native communities in Montana and the Dakotas to date, with five new ones being built this summer.

The Adler \ Smith Gallery sent 100 skateboard decks to artists and friends around the world as far as Japan, Peru, Thailand, England, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and all over the US, to create original, one-of-a-kind skateboard works of art.

Charles Adler, a surf culture aficionado; enthusiast, historian, professional art curator and founder of the Adler \ Smith Gallery, remarked, “The response has been overwhelming and I hope you find as much joy in seeing these boards as we do! The boards will be put into an online auction to have a global audience and raise the most awareness and funding so we can hopefully build another skatepark in a much needed area.

A massive thank you to the many artists that sent back boards. It’s beautiful seeing these communities blur the lines of surf, skate, music and art of various forms all coming together for such an amazing project and great cause. And a big thank you to Paul Schmitt (Schmitt Stix Skateboards) for giving the artists the ultimate palette to create.”

JUICE is also thrilled about this show as it is the first time that Juice Dan Levy and Juice Terri Craft are collaborating to create art on a skateboard for a benefit. Not only did we have a blast creating the art, we are so stoked to be part of helping out MPS and Jeff Ament to get more skateparks built in the places that need them the most. Thank you Jeff Ament and Charles Adler and thank you skateboarding!

Charles Adler

ADLER \ SMITH GALLERY

1636 Ocean Park Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405

charlesradler.com

adlersmithgallery.com

instagram.com/adlersmithgallery

