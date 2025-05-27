The Melvins and Redd Kross Stop Your Whining Tour

The Melvins have announced their fall U.S. “STOP YOUR WHINING TOUR” with special guests Redd Kross. It’s so sick to see these two legendary bands unite for a coast-to-coast double shot of underground rock royalty.
Get your ears on The Melvins’ recently released album, Thunderball at https://themelvins.lnk.to/Thunderball and get your eyeballs on “Now You’re One Of Us: The Incredible Story of Redd Kross” book and the documentary Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story. https://www.reddkrossfilm.com/
PRESS RELEASE: Known for their crushing riffs, genre-defying experiments, and off-kilter sense of humor, the Melvins continue to defy expectations four decades into their career. The band, currently featuring Buzz Osborne, Dale Crover, Steven McDonald (also of Redd Kross), and Coady Willis, remains one of the most influential and unpredictable forces in heavy music.
Joining The Melvins for the full tour are L.A. icons Redd Kross, whose kaleidoscopic blend of punk, retro glam, and garage rock has earned them a cult following since the early ’80s.
Tickets are available via Ipecac.com/tours.
Stop Your Whining Tour:
September 9 Flagstaff, AZ Yucca North
September 10 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf
September 12 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre
September 13 Fort Collins, CO Aggie Theatre
September 15 Sioux Falls, SD Bigs Bar
September 16 Moorhead, MN Harold’s On Main
September 18 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon
September 19 Davenport, IA The Raccoon Motel
September 20 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue
September 22 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar
September 23 Huntington, WV The Loud
September 24 Morgantown, WV 123 Pleasant Street
September 25 Toledo, OH Frankie’s
September 26 Buffalo, NY Electric City
September 27 Brooklyn, NY CBGB Festival
September 29 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall
September 30 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom
October 1 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony
October 2 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest
October 3 Lancaster, PA Tellus 360
October 4 Washington, DC Black Cat
October 6 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre
October 7 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel
October 8 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre
October 10 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall
October 11 Jackson, MS Duling Hall
October 12 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall
October 13 Little Rock, AR Revolution! Music Room
October 14 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom
October 15 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall
October 17 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger
October 19 Roswell, NM The Liberty
October 21 Tucson, AZ Club Congress
A European leg precedes the U.S. dates with performances slated at the ArcTanGent, Rock Im Wald, and the Blue Moon Festival:
July 18 Brighton, UK Chalk
July 20 Liege, BE Reflektor
July 21 Frankfurt, DE Batschkapp
July 23 Athens, GR Technopolis
July 25 Michelau, DE Rock Im Wald
July 26 Cottbus, DE Blue Moon Festival
July 27 München, DE Technikum
July 30 Rome, IT EUR Social Park
July 31 Milan, IT Magnolia Estate
August 1 Feldkirch, AT Poolbar Festival
August 2 Bagnes, CH Palp Festival
August 5 Lokeren, BE Lokerse Fessten
August 6 Köln, DE Live Music Hall
August 7 Berlin, DE Huxleys Neue Welt
August 8 Hamburg, DE Große Freiheit 36
August 9 Utrecht, NL Tivoli/Vredenburg
August 11 Norwich, UK Waterfront
August 12 London, UK Electric Ballroom
August 13 Manchester, UK Manchester Club Academy
August 14 Bristol, UK ArcTanGent Festival
August 15 Birmingham, UK XOYO
August 16 Sheffield, UK Leadmill
August 18 Dublin, IE Vicar Street
The Melvins are currently on the road with Napalm Death, co-headlining the “Savage Imperial Death March II” tour:
May 27 Denver, CO Summit
May 29 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall
May 31 Bozeman, MT The ELM
June 1 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Spokane
June 2 Seattle, WA The Showbox
June 3 Portland, OR Revolution Hall
June 4 Eugene, OR McDonald Theatre
June 6 Reno, NV Virginia Street Brewhouse
June 7 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone Berkeley
The Melvins are one of modern music’s most influential bands. Having formed in 1983 Montesano, Washington, the group – founded by vocalist/guitarist Buzz Osborne, with drummer Dale Crover joining a year later – has been credited with merging the worlds of punk rock and heavy music, forming a new subgenre all their own. Over their 40-plus-year career, they’ve released more than 30 original albums, numerous live records, and far too many to count singles and rarities. Recent releases include Thunderball, a Melvins 1983 release that sees Osborne reunite with the band’s original drummer, Mike Dillard, 2024’s Tarantula Heart, an album that Osborne wrote songs based on a series of improvisational live sessions,the six-song 2022 Bad Mood Rising, and Five Legged Dog (2021), an ambitious 36-track acoustic collection that reimagines their heaviest songs alongside covers of their favorite artists.
Melvins.com