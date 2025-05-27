The Melvins and Redd Kross Stop Your Whining Tour

The Melvins have announced their fall U.S. “STOP YOUR WHINING TOUR” with special guests Redd Kross. It’s so sick to see these two legendary bands unite for a coast-to-coast double shot of underground rock royalty.

Get your ears on The Melvins’ recently released album, Thunderball at https://themelvins.lnk.to/Thunderball and get your eyeballs on “Now You’re One Of Us: The Incredible Story of Redd Kross” book and the documentary Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story. https://www.reddkrossfilm.com/

PRESS RELEASE: Known for their crushing riffs, genre-defying experiments, and off-kilter sense of humor, the Melvins continue to defy expectations four decades into their career. The band, currently featuring Buzz Osborne, Dale Crover, Steven McDonald (also of Redd Kross), and Coady Willis, remains one of the most influential and unpredictable forces in heavy music.

Joining The Melvins for the full tour are L.A. icons Redd Kross, whose kaleidoscopic blend of punk, retro glam, and garage rock has earned them a cult following since the early ’80s.

Tickets are available via Ipecac.com/tours.

Stop Your Whining Tour:

September 9 Flagstaff, AZ Yucca North

September 10 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf

September 12 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre

September 13 Fort Collins, CO Aggie Theatre

September 15 Sioux Falls, SD Bigs Bar

September 16 Moorhead, MN Harold’s On Main

September 18 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

September 19 Davenport, IA The Raccoon Motel

September 20 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue

September 22 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar

September 23 Huntington, WV The Loud

September 24 Morgantown, WV 123 Pleasant Street

September 25 Toledo, OH Frankie’s

September 26 Buffalo, NY Electric City

September 27 Brooklyn, NY CBGB Festival

September 29 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall

September 30 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

October 1 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony

October 2 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest

October 3 Lancaster, PA Tellus 360

October 4 Washington, DC Black Cat

October 6 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre

October 7 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

October 8 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre

October 10 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall

October 11 Jackson, MS Duling Hall

October 12 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall

October 13 Little Rock, AR Revolution! Music Room

October 14 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

October 15 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall

October 17 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

October 19 Roswell, NM The Liberty

October 21 Tucson, AZ Club Congress

A European leg precedes the U.S. dates with performances slated at the ArcTanGent, Rock Im Wald, and the Blue Moon Festival:

July 18 Brighton, UK Chalk

July 20 Liege, BE Reflektor

July 21 Frankfurt, DE Batschkapp

July 23 Athens, GR Technopolis

July 25 Michelau, DE Rock Im Wald

July 26 Cottbus, DE Blue Moon Festival

July 27 München, DE Technikum

July 30 Rome, IT EUR Social Park

July 31 Milan, IT Magnolia Estate

August 1 Feldkirch, AT Poolbar Festival

August 2 Bagnes, CH Palp Festival

August 5 Lokeren, BE Lokerse Fessten

August 6 Köln, DE Live Music Hall

August 7 Berlin, DE Huxleys Neue Welt

August 8 Hamburg, DE Große Freiheit 36

August 9 Utrecht, NL Tivoli/Vredenburg

August 11 Norwich, UK Waterfront

August 12 London, UK Electric Ballroom

August 13 Manchester, UK Manchester Club Academy

August 14 Bristol, UK ArcTanGent Festival

August 15 Birmingham, UK XOYO

August 16 Sheffield, UK Leadmill

August 18 Dublin, IE Vicar Street

The Melvins are currently on the road with Napalm Death, co-headlining the “Savage Imperial Death March II” tour:

May 27 Denver, CO Summit

May 29 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

May 31 Bozeman, MT The ELM

June 1 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Spokane

June 2 Seattle, WA The Showbox

June 3 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

June 4 Eugene, OR McDonald Theatre

June 6 Reno, NV Virginia Street Brewhouse

June 7 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone Berkeley

The Melvins, photo credit: Toshi Kasai

The Melvins are one of modern music’s most influential bands. Having formed in 1983 Montesano, Washington, the group – founded by vocalist/guitarist Buzz Osborne, with drummer Dale Crover joining a year later – has been credited with merging the worlds of punk rock and heavy music, forming a new subgenre all their own. Over their 40-plus-year career, they’ve released more than 30 original albums, numerous live records, and far too many to count singles and rarities. Recent releases include Thunderball, a Melvins 1983 release that sees Osborne reunite with the band’s original drummer, Mike Dillard, 2024’s Tarantula Heart, an album that Osborne wrote songs based on a series of improvisational live sessions,the six-song 2022 Bad Mood Rising, and Five Legged Dog (2021), an ambitious 36-track acoustic collection that reimagines their heaviest songs alongside covers of their favorite artists.



Melvins.com

Instagram.com/melvinsdotcom

YouTube.com/melvinsdotcom

Facebook.com/melvinsarmy

X.com/melvinsdotcom