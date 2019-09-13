Jeff Grosso’s Loveletters to Skateboarding with Anthony Van Engelen and the New AVE Pro Vans Shoe

Anthony Van Engelen drops in on Jeff Grosso’s Loveletters to Skateboarding and goes back to the salad days and talks about his first skateboard (a Vision Lee Ralph) and renting his first skate videos at the video store (Savannah Slamma III and Ohio SkateOut).

As AVE recalls it, “All I remember is Bill Danforth riding off the side of the vert ramp to flat, skating to Black Flag. That’s when I was like, “This is sick. I knew I was looking for something and I found it. That was the beginning.”

AVE pays respect to Guy Mariano, John Cardiel, Wade Speyer, Skatemaster Tate and Sk8TV and his first sponsors Volcom and Marty Jimenez’s Channel One, and many more…

The wait is finally over. In honor of longtime Vans global team rider Anthony Van Engelen’s storied career and enduring impact on skateboarding culture, Vans presents a brand-new footwear and apparel collection designed and inspired by the skate icon himself. Available now worldwide, Vans unveils the AVE Pro featuring Vans’ UltimateWaffle, Van Engelen’s first signature cupsole silhouette in over a decade.

“With the AVE Pro—my first cupsole in 15 years—we achieved a completely transformed upper with Vans’ Rapidweld technology and improved the grip and boardfeel in the sole overall,” Van Engelen said. “This shoe for me was a natural progression toward making a durable, technical skate shoe. Not only does it deliver a lighter, longer lasting shoe for skating—but it’s an important step in innovation for Vans to pursue as the leader in skate shoes.”

For AVE, “good enough” isn’t good enough, so he worked with the Vans design team every step of the way, through innovative research, design and wear testing to create a shoe worthy of his name. Featured in premium suede with mesh paneling, the all-new AVE Pro is enhanced with Duracap™ reinforced underlays in high abrasion areas and RapidWeld™ no-sew technology that utilizes heat-fused upper panels for an extremely strong bond that’s more durable, flexible, and lighter than conventional stitching.

Designed with AVE’s signature, hard-charging skating in mind, his apparel and accessories collection is hardwearing and classic in style. The blue-collar styled Drill Chore Coat is engineered with ripstop fabric, twill lining, DWR finish and patent-pending hidden hood to withstand abuse and look damn good while doing it. And the V96 Standard/AVE jeans are a timeless staple, available in a relaxed fit with heavyweight 14.75oz. rigid denim in a vintage rinse wash. Anchoring the collection is a Versa Hoodie™ with water-repellant Storm Cotton™finish, hat and both a short sleeve and long sleeve t-shirt, each featuring AVE’s custom Off the Wall graphic.

Twenty years as a leading pro has taught Anthony Van Engelen a thing or two—to never settle, that hard work pays off, and you can always push faster and skate harder. The 2015 Thrasher Magazine Skater of the Year is one of the most influential skaters of his generation, and a beacon for future generations to come as co-founder of cultural heavyweight Fucking Awesome, which he started with his partner Jason Dill. With an unwavering passion to push himself in the streets and to fight the battles ingrained in his DNA, there’s definitely no “quit” in this one.

