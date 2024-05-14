SHOF Announces Billy Tuchscher as New CEO

As we rapidly approach the May 30th Skateboarding Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on May 30th, at Vans HQ in Costa Mesa, California, which is set to include Skateboarding Hall of Fame inductees from 2023 and 2024, this news just in…

PRESS RELEASE: The Skateboarding Hall of Fame announces the addition of Billy Tuchscher as its new CEO, with founder Todd Huber remaining on as Director.

Tuchscher — whose previous experience lies in real estate, technology and media (including Rolling Stone) — is known for his entrepreneurial success in a variety of industries. Tuchscher plans to lead the Skateboarding Hall of Fame in a direction that will greatly expand its reach and enhance its overall impact on the global skateboarding community.

Founded in 1997 under Huber’s guidance, the Hall of Fame has celebrated the induction of the sport’s most influential figures, including Tony Hawk, Rodney Mullen, Stacy Peralta, Tony Alva and many others. Today, nearly 200 icons of the sport have received the honor, and more will be added at this year’s induction ceremony at the Vans headquarters in Costa Mesa on May 30th.

Tickets to the ceremony are available at SkateboardingHallofFame.org.

Under Tuchscher’s direction, the Skateboarding Hall of Fame will look to capture the massive growth and evolution the sport has gone through in recent decades with a transformation of its own. And like the sport itself, the Skateboarding Hall of Fame fully intends to keep its “authentic, rebellious nature” even as it expands, according to Tuchscher.

“Skateboarding’s blend of creativity, independence, rebellion and raw authenticity are rare traits in any sport, and highly coveted by the Gen Z and Millennial audience,” said Tuchscher. “We enjoy a demographic many brands find challenging to reach, but that’s just authentically who we are. There are a lot of huge brands who want to help us tell the story of skateboarding.”

Over more than half a century, the skateboard has matured from a simple childhood toy to a lifestyle encapsulating freedom of expression which is now also embraced by successful adults from all walks of life. Actors like Jonah Hill and Matthew McConaughey, and musicians like Lil Wayne and Travis Barker, see skateboarding as much a part of their lives now being famous celebrities, as it was when they were teenagers.

Even comedian Jerry Seinfeld, who upon reflecting on skateboarding said, “To learn a trick, how many times do you have to get it wrong before you get it right? You keep falling and hurting yourself, and when you finally nail that trick, you’ve gained a valuable life lesson.” Seinfeld’s sentiment underscores the transformative power of skateboarding, a sport that has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar industry, shaping urban landscapes and captivating millions worldwide.

“Despite public acceptance of skateboarding as a mainstream sport, the ethos of skating remains as rebellious as ever,” Huber said. “That’s the beauty of it.”

About the Skateboarding Hall of Fame:

The Skateboarding Hall of Fame’s purpose is to honor the sport, culture, athletes, personalities and industry leaders of skateboarding by making a record of all things skateboarding and telling the sport’s story in an exciting, relatable and entertaining way. Maintaining the world’s largest collection of rare boards and equipment, important records, athletic milestones, collectable memorabilia and an archive of the sport’s overall progression, the Hall of Fame’s exhibits over the past 25 years are extremely valuable for a global audience. The Hall of Fame’s long-term goal is to promote the sport and its industry in all forms — from individual expression to international recognition — while also honoring the skateboarding lifestyle through community involvement, creative storytelling and memorable experiences.

About Todd Huber:

Todd Huber is a pivotal figure in skateboarding. In 1997, he founded the Skateboarding Hall of Fame and led its operations for over 27 years. Under his guidance, the Hall of Fame has celebrated the induction of the sport’s most influential figures, including Tony Hawk, Rodney Mullen, Stacy Peralta, Tony Alva and nearly 200 other icons of the sport. Huber’s expertise spans retail, marketing, facility management, skateparks, skate schools and the Skatelab clothing brand. As a trailblazer with over 40 years of experience in the action sports industry, he has shaped skateboarding culture and cemented his legacy as a driving force behind its evolution.

About Billy Tuchscher:

CEO of the Skateboarding Hall of Fame, Tuchscher is best known for his involvement with the ownership of Rolling Stone, controlling its brand, trademarks and website domains. His holdings have included digital music catalogs of up to 79M songs, patented Audio Beacon technologies and music for major television ads, movies and TV series. Tuchscher built success developing large-scale master-planned communities, golf courses, resorts, marinas, hotels, housing and offices. Some of his notable real estate projects include the Kona Kai Resort & Marina, US Grant Hotel, Playacar Cancun, The Otay Ranch, The Pointe San Diego, Crystal Bay, and Escena Golf Resort Community in Palm Springs, California. Tuchscher is also an avid surfer, sailor and skateboarder.