Concrete Law Documentary

Concrete Law is a story of “renegade skateboarders turning their frustration with the lack of government support into fuel for political action.” Channel Street Skatepark flourished for over a decade until overpass construction led to a shutdown. Facing the fate of demolition, founders and advocates navigate their way through political minefields to save their community-built skatepark, in a section of one of the busiest shipping ports on the planet. This film captures the essence and grit of urban resilience and solidarity. A story that transcends skate culture and tests community perseverance in the face of political challenges. Concrete Law film is directed by award-winning filmmaker, April Jones.

“It’s rare that skaters fight the law and win but CONCRETE LAW is a proof positive blueprint is how skaters can work with their municipalities harmoniously to create DIY’s around the world.” — Chris Nieratko

Juice Magazine has been supporting DIY skateparks since 1993, and you can read about the fight to save Channel Street in Juice Magazine #77 in “Saving Channel Street” interviews with Andy Harris, Robbie O’Connell, Yamo and Bill Sargeant by April Jones or you can check it out online here: https://juicemagazine.com/home/saving-channel-street/ .

“Channel Street Skatepark successfully existed for over a decade under Interstate 110 in San Pedro, California, until 2014 when overpass construction led to an ongoing shutdown. Today, Channel Street founders and advocates continue to push for a reopening, but the legal matter proves to be a more complex task than anyone ever imagined. The San Pedro Skatepark Association, a non-profit created by its founders to build, manage and fund Channel Street Skatepark, has been working relentlessly to accomplish the goal. No one has ever had to work backwards to get a DIY skatepark permitted, up to code and reopened after a shut down, yet the S.P.S.A. is determined to get the job done. The focus of my documentary ‘Concrete Law’ and these interviews is to shine light on Channel Street and its battle to reopen this vital DIY skatepark for San Pedro and skateboarders all over the world.” – April Jones

Learn more at www.concretelawfilm.com

“If armageddon ever hits, head to the skatepark. That thing is built like a brick shit house.” – Andy Harris, SPSA –

“The mission of this film reaches far beyond Channel Street. Documenting and navigating these pathways in bureaucracy was necessary to gain insight on how to preserve the longevity of DIY skateparks, and it’s not stopping at Channel…” -April Jones, Director