Shepard Fairey X Greyson Fletcher X Juice Dan New Print Drop

Today is a day that will go down in JUICE MAGAZINE surf skate punk rock history. SHEPARD FAIREY has chosen a photo that JUICE DAN LEVY shot of GREYSON FLETCHER as the basis for his newest limited edition print and we couldn’t be more stoked. The Juice family would like to congratulate DAN, GREYSON and SHEPARD and thank them for their dedication to the core and for their many incredible contributions to the subcultures we love. These amazing prints will be signed by SHEPARD FAIREY, GREYSON FLETCHER and JUICE DAN LEVY and feature the OBEY STAR icon and the JUICE POOLS PIPES & PUNK ROCK logo and each print comes with a digital certificate of authenticity by Verisart.

SHEPARD FAIREY announced the news of this limited edition print this morning by sharing his motivation for the project, “I made this illustration of Greyson Fletcher based on a fantastic photo at the Venice skatepark (which just turned 15) by Dan Levy of Juice Magazine. Of course, this image depicts the style and impressive height of Greyson’s frontside ollie over the hip, but more importantly, it captures the beauty of form and function in perfect harmony, represented by the symbiotic relationship between the transitions of Venice Park and Greyson’s graceful adaptation to said transitions. Greyson is an all-terrain master on a skateboard, and his fluid style is a reminder that it’s not a battle of old school vs. new school tricks (Greyson slays both), but more importantly, that every trick has that skater’s unmistakable flair and style. These prints will be signed by me, Greyson, and Dan.”

Greyson Fletcher described the collaboration, “I’m beyond stoked to be in one of Shepard Fairey’s pieces of art. He is an artistic genius! The piece came out insane! Dan nailed it on the shot and Shepard crushed it with his twist. Thanks Juice Magazine, thanks Dan, Terri and Shepard.”

“Where style matters, style stands out, which is an important factor in this collaboration. To match Greyson’s style and Shepard’s style together is monumental and iconic and I could not be more honored or excited,” said Juice Dan Levy.

Juice Dan detailed the levity of the occasion, “Today marks a creative milestone in my journey as a skateboarder as a collaboration with globally recognized artist Shepard Fairey and one of skateboarding’s most stylish and amazing humans Greyson Fletcher is announced. When I first started at Juice in 1998, one of the first people I met, rolling around at night in the streets of NYC, was Shepard Fairey as he was wheat pasting up Andre the Giant posters in Manhattan. As skateboarders, we use the streets as our canvas and, from that day on, seeing OBEY art expand around the world, spreading in the avenues all over the map, reminding us of the universal spirit of artistic expression, is something that is not lost on us as artists and skaters. Shepard has been able to expand the narrative the way only a skateboarder can by putting in the work to serve the greater populace by generating a spark that starts conversations that matter. I feel lucky to have the opportunity to be part of Juice Magazine and do the work to serve our communities by honoring the conversations of our cultures. This piece is personal on a lot of levels and I am grateful to have the chance to contribute to the conversation and am honored to share this print with the world.”

Juice Magazine is thrilled to announce a unique opportunity to get one of these awesome print before its official release at https://store.obeygiant.com. From 5-9pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at The Waterfront at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291, a limited number of prints will be available to purchase for $75 each (plus tax bringing the total to $82.13 per print) at the Juice Movie Night celebrating the Juice Magazine 31 Year Anniversary and a sneak preview screening of a Juice Movie in the works. The remainder of the Shepard X Greyson X Dan prints will be for sale on ObeyGiant.com on Thursday, November 14th @ 10 AM PDT, on a first come first serve, with a limit of 1 per customer/household.

🎥: Chris Gregson @tweestopher courtesy of @arborskateboards

PRINT DETAILS:⁠

Greyson Fletcher- The Harmony of Form and Style. 18 x 24 inches. Screen print on thick cream Speckletone paper. Signed by Shepard Fairey, Greyson Fletcher and Dan Levy. Numbered edition of 500. Comes with a Digital Certificate of Authenticity provided by Verisart. $75. Available on Thursday, November 14th @ 10 AM PDT at https://store.obeygiant.com. Max order: 1 per customer/household. International customers are responsible for import fees due upon delivery (Except UK orders under $160).⁣ ALL SALES FINAL.

Juice Dan Levy added his thoughts on collaborating with Greyson and Shepard…

Shepard Fairey is a globally recognized, iconic artist and activist, and has earned massive worldwide respect for the art he has given to the world. Shepard has a lot of love for our cultures and it’s a true honor to have been included in his body of work. There are so many iconic prints that Shepard has created and this one is really impressive with his signature shading and shadowing of the Venice Skatepark snake run and the apocalyptic color palette in the sky. Working with Shepard is always an awesome experience and I truly appreciate all of the art that he creates.

Another fact that makes this project so special is that Greyson Fletcher is one of only a few contemporary skaters ever featured in a Shepard Fairey print, joining the likes of Keith Hufnagel (R.I.P.) and Dogtown OGs like Tony Alva and Jim Muir, which is a huge recognition of Greyson’ extraordinary style.

As most Juice readers already know, Greyson Fletcher is a name synonymous with style, legacy and rebellion. He lives and breathes a lifestyle filled with art, skate and surf and excels at all. His skateboarding and surfing continues to defy boundaries, push limits and expand the imagination as well as reality. His birthright in “Surfing’s First Family’ is absolute and his search for good waves is a daily endeavor. Greyson paints urethane melting lines in full pipes, pools and parks, challenging the possibilities of the terrain with his one of a kind brutally smooth style.”

It seems crucial to add that, we consider all of the Fletchers family and, when it comes to the the Fletcher family legacy, mere words don’t suffice. Following a successful show with the Fletchers at the Gagosian in New York City in 2019, celebrating the Rizzoli book “Fletcher: A Lifetime In Surf”, written by Dibi Fletcher, the Gagosian said, “The legendary Fletcher family has been an institution and guiding presence in surf and skate culture for decades…”

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13TH is not only Juice Movie night, it’s a celebration and release of a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration with Shepard Fairey, Greyson Fletcher, Juice Dan Levy and Juice Magazine, featuring the Venice Skatepark. Iconic is the best way to describe Greyson’s skating, Shepard’s world renowned illustrations and the Venice Skatepark. Available on Nov 14th at obeygiant.com, a very limited number of the prints will be available for purchase at Juice Movie Night on Nov 13th on a first come first serve basis. Greyson Fletcher will be on hand, with Juice Dan Levy at The Waterfront so drop in and get your own copy of this amazing collectable tribute to one of skateboarding’s most recognizable skateparks in the world.

Juice Talks Q&A hosted by Dan Levy will feature Greyson Fletcher and more special guests.

JUICE MOVIE NIGHT SCHEDULE FOR NOVEMBER 13, 2024:

5:00PM – 9:00PM – Juice State of Skate Exhibit, & Surf Skate Raffle & Silent Auction.

7:30PM – Juice Talks hosted by Dan Levy with Greyson Fletcher and more special guests.

8:00PM – “JUICE MOVIE” Screening

DATE: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 5:00pm-9:00pm

LOCATION: The Waterfront Venice, 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291

RSVP to juicemagazineusa@gmail.com.

Thanks to JUICE MOVIE NIGHT event partners: Shepard Fairey @obeygiant, Vibes Snacks @vibessnacks, Vans @Vans, California Locos @californialocos, Arbor @arborskateboards, Hosoi Skateboards@hosoiskateboards, The Waterfront Venice @thewaterfrontvenice, Starlite Cinemas @starlitecinemas and Juice Talks host Dan Levy @JuiceDan.

The Juice Surf Skate Punk Rock Raffle will give away great prizes thanks to Shepard Fairey, Obey Giant, Vibes Snacks, Carver, Arbor, Powell Peralta, Bones Wheels, Bones Bearings, Vans, California Locos, Errandboy, Suicidal Tendencies, Sector 9 and Juice.

The State of Skate Silent Auction is a display of skateboards and prints showcasing surf skate art, and will feature work by VCJ, Rick Griffin, C.R. Stecyk III, Shepard Fairey, Wes Humpston, Steve Olson, Eric Dressen, Greyson Fletcher, Christian Hosoi, Willy Sions, Jamie O’Brien, California Locos, Arbor, Carver, Dogtown Skates, Sector 9, Strangelove, Powell Peralta and many more, including rare collectibles from the Juice archives, so join us in honoring the spirit of skate culture where many skateboarding stories began.

RSVP to juicemagazineusa@gmail.com.

