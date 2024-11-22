Exposure 2024 Contest

Words by Paige McKenna. Photos by Olga Aguilar. Photos by Norma Ibarra.
Exposure 2024 Fan Favorites. Interviews and Footage by Paige McKenna
I recently attended the largest women’s skateboard contest, Exposure, in its 13th consecutive year. Brainchild of Amelia Brodka, the event has one of the largest prize purses for women in competitive skateboarding and highlights the pioneers, trailblazers, and groms making a name for themselves.
Across every division; street, bowl, and vert, it was incredible to see the amazing amount of support and camaraderie that everyone had for one another. The community that has been strengthened through Exposure is like no other. The event also raises money for survivors of domestic violence and works to bring awareness to the cause. Aimed to empower women, Exposure has been pivotal in its role of shifting away from the former women’s competitive norm of being limited to demos and meager prizes.
It was amazing to see how the level of skateboarding has evolved with incredible skaters like Arisa Trew winning first in both the bowl and vert open/pro divisions, even coining an NBD – “The Arizzla” – a frontside lien twist tail revert. Exposure constantly pushes boundaries and sets a new standard for competitive women’s skateboarding. Despite it being a contest environment, these girls were simultaneously cracking jokes and sharing smiles with their competitors. One of the most memorable moments included Bryce Wettstein’s heartfelt song in tribute to the legendary Patti McGee, along with handstands in her honor.
Making an appearance as well were skateboard legends Christian Hosoi, Steve Cabellero, and Tony Hawk. The energy at Exposure was like no other contest. The event also featured a Vendor Village full of a variety of companies, such as Vans, Arbor, Meow, Crete Creeper, and even one offering free goodie bags full of Japanese treats!
Exposure unites female athletes from around the world and provides an environment where they can truly shine to their fullest potential. Being able to witness this progression of women’s skateboarding in real-time is inspiring and evidently impactful to these competitors, many of whom are now Olympians.
Contest Results:
Exposure Bowl Open Pro Results: 1st: Arisa Trew, 2nd: Lilly Erickson, 3rd: Bryce Wettstein
