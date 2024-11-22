Exposure 2024 Contest

Words by Paige McKenna. Photos by Olga Aguilar. Photos by Norma Ibarra.

Exposure 2024 Fan Favorites. Interviews and Footage by Paige McKenna

I recently attended the largest women’s skateboard contest, Exposure, in its 13th consecutive year. Brainchild of Amelia Brodka, the event has one of the largest prize purses for women in competitive skateboarding and highlights the pioneers, trailblazers, and groms making a name for themselves.

Patti McGee Memorial Tribute at Exposure 2024 with Patti’s daughter, Hailey Villa. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Across every division; street, bowl, and vert, it was incredible to see the amazing amount of support and camaraderie that everyone had for one another. The community that has been strengthened through Exposure is like no other. The event also raises money for survivors of domestic violence and works to bring awareness to the cause. Aimed to empower women, Exposure has been pivotal in its role of shifting away from the former women’s competitive norm of being limited to demos and meager prizes.

Arisa Trew. Photo by Norma Ibarra.

It was amazing to see how the level of skateboarding has evolved with incredible skaters like Arisa Trew winning first in both the bowl and vert open/pro divisions, even coining an NBD – “The Arizzla” – a frontside lien twist tail revert. Exposure constantly pushes boundaries and sets a new standard for competitive women’s skateboarding. Despite it being a contest environment, these girls were simultaneously cracking jokes and sharing smiles with their competitors. One of the most memorable moments included Bryce Wettstein’s heartfelt song in tribute to the legendary Patti McGee, along with handstands in her honor.

Hailey Villa, Amelia Brodka, Bryce Wettstein plays a song for Patti. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Making an appearance as well were skateboard legends Christian Hosoi, Steve Cabellero, and Tony Hawk. The energy at Exposure was like no other contest. The event also featured a Vendor Village full of a variety of companies, such as Vans, Arbor, Meow, Crete Creeper, and even one offering free goodie bags full of Japanese treats!

Lizzie Armanto. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure unites female athletes from around the world and provides an environment where they can truly shine to their fullest potential. Being able to witness this progression of women’s skateboarding in real-time is inspiring and evidently impactful to these competitors, many of whom are now Olympians.

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Contest Results:

Exposure Bowl Open Pro Results: 1st: Arisa Trew, 2nd: Lilly Erickson, 3rd: Bryce Wettstein

Exposure Bowl Advanced Results: 1st: Anna Shea, 2nd: Klara Kermoade, 3rd: Miyu Chida

Exposure Bowl Intermediate Results: 1st: Marcella Isabel, 2nd: Cadence Houser, 3rd: Charlotte Lusk

Exposure Bowl Golden Results: 1st: Deise Rivero, 2nd: Kallie Lowery, 3rd: Jessie Frietze-Armenta

Exposure Vert Open Pro Finals Results: 1st: Arisa Trew, 2nd: Juno Matsuoka, 3rd: Lilly Stoephasius

Exposure Highest Backside Air: 1st: Juno Matsuoka

Exposure Highest Frontside Air: 1st: Juno Matsuoka

Exposure Intermediate Vert Best Trick: 1st: Anna Shea

Exposure Longest Slide: 1st: Jordan Santana

Exposure Vert Best Trick: 1st: Arisa Trew

Exposure Longest Backside Grind: 1st: Harlow Johnsey

Exposure Longest Frontside Grind: 1st: Mei Sugawara

Exposure Street Open Pro Finals: 1st: Mei Ozeki, 2nd: Secret Lynn, 3rd: Evie Pritchard

Exposure Street Best Trick: 1st: Nanaka Fujisawa

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Arisa Trew. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Patti McGee Tribute. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Lilly Erickson. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Kristy and Steve Van Doren with roses for Patti McGee tribute. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Bryce Wettstein. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Anna Shea. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Steve Caballero. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Kallie Lowery. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Vans family at Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Cab at Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Jessie Frietze-Armenta. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Arisa Trew. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Juno Matsuoka. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Anna Shea. Photo by Olga Aguilar

CaraBeth Burnside, Gale Webb, Kristy Van Doren at Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Arisa Trew. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Harlow Johnsey. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Juno Matsuoka. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Mei Sugawara. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Arisa Trew. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Bryce Wettstein. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Cona Suganami. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Arisa Trew. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Coco Waldo. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Bryce Wettstein. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Chihiro Young. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Coco Crafter. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Coco Waldo. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Exposure 2024. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Summer Alderman. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Eliza Pols. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Nina Aguilar. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Elizabeth Amador. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Erina Takatsuki. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Elizabeth Amador. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Eva Cowley. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Exposure 2024. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Elizabeth Amador. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Bryce. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Mizuho Hasegawa. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Samantha Tieg Livaditis. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Nina Aguilar. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Nina Ye. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Mizuho Hasegawa. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Vans founder Steve Van Doren and Exposure founder Amelia Brodka. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Lilly Sherriff. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Lola Tambling. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Exposure 2024. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Jordyn Barratt. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Louise-Aina Taboulet. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Joey Yarbrough. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Fuyuka Takano. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Heili Sirvio. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Mazel Alegado. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Kokoro Nose. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Lilly Erickson. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Fuyuka Takano. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Juno Matsuoka. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Kate Kuno. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Juno Matsuoka. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Kalie Lowery. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Mizuho Hasegawa. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Kate Kuno. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Arisa Trew. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Katelyn West. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Kokoro Nose. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Lilly Sherriff. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Jordyn $$$. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Mei Sugawara. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Cab and Hosoi support Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Michelle Yoon. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Mizuho Hasegawa. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Amelia Brodka and Lizzie Armanto. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Arisa Trew. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Summer Alderman. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Tilda Will. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Arisa Trew. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Jordyn Barratt. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Jordyn Barratt. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Secret Lynn. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Arisa Trew. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Secret Lynn. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Secret Lynn. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Lizzie Armanto. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Secret Lynn. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Jordyn Barratt. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Arisa Trew. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Arisa Trew. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Arisa Trew. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Marisol Concha. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Arisa Trew. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Arisa Trew. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Arisa Trew. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Arisa Trew. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Arisa Trew and Bryce Wettstein. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Arisa Trew. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Jordyn Barratt. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Arisa Trew. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Hosoi and Arisa Trew. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Arisa Trew. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra

Arisa Trew. Exposure 2024. Photo by Norma Ibarra