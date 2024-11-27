Juice Holiday Party with Concrete Law Movie

Happy Holidays! We will be celebrating the holidays at a Juice Holiday Party & Movie Night, Thursday, December 12th, 2024 at The Waterfront, located 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, California 90291 and we invite you to join us for a special FREE screening of Concrete Law.

DJ MxF will be spinning the tunes and the Juice Talks Q&A show will feature filmmaker April Jones and Andy Harris of SPSA and more special guests as we show the ‘last screening of the year’ of April Jones’ brilliant documentary “Concrete Law” about saving Channel Street Skatepark.

RSVP to juicemagazineusa@gmail.com.

“The Channel Street Skatepark flourished for over a decade until a freeway expansion project led to an ongoing shutdown. Facing the fate of demolition, founders and advocates navigated their way through political minefields to obtain permission to save their skatepark in an area of one of the largest shipping ports on the planet. It’s a story that transcends skate culture and tests community perseverance in the face of political challenges.”

As April says, “We’re breaking ground creating new ways to navigate bureaucracy to help save DIY skateparks…”

Donations are encouraged to the San Pedro Skatepark Association, which is a 100% volunteer and community-led 501(c)3 nonprofit. Please donate at http://www.sanpedrosk8.org.

April Jones is an internationally recognized and award winning filmmaker. Her film industry background spans over two decades, including directing over 40+ short documentaries, two feature films, several large-scale murals, events and programming, and currently has multiple projects in development, underscoring her prolific output and contributions to the industry. She takes risks, tackles important issues, and addresses the needs of underserved communities that are seldom seen in public media.

A lifelong skateboarder and OG Burnsider, April Jones continues to champion meaningful change both on and off the screen. Recently honored by the City of Los Angeles for her philanthropic contributions, her vision calls for a reimagining of cities as inclusive landscapes that prioritize connection and bridge the gap between skate community and government.

Jones has been a featured guest speaker at the Women in Film Conference, the U.S. Embassy of Finland, Portland Community College, Portland Community Media, Artists United to End Homelessness, Film University River Falls Wisconsin, Finland Tammerkoski High School film class, Pitzer College Environmental Law and more.

Since April 2024, the Concrete Law film has been circulating in film festivals, grassroots screening, skateparks, libraries, and universities across Europe and the US. By leveraging the film as a tool for change, April Jones has launched several impact campaigns, activated youth programming, discussion panels, short documentaries, journalism, public speaking, and representation in city government to help amplify the voices of the underground and advocate for DIY skateparks in urban development.

The CONCRETE LAW film is not available online yet, only in film festivals with planning for global streaming distribution for Spring 2025. This Juice Holiday Party screening will be the 25th screening so far and the LAST ONE OF THE YEAR!

Stay updated with CONCRETE LAW new on Instagram by following: @dream_evil_pictures and @concretelawfilm.

Thanks to Juice Event Partners: Shepard Fairey @obeygiant, Vibes Snacks @vibessnacks, Vans @Vans, California Locos @californialocos, Arbor @arborskateboards, Hosoi Skateboards @hosoiskateboards, The Waterfront Venice @thewaterfrontvenice, Starlite Cinemas @starlitecinemas and Juice Talks host Dan Levy @JuiceDan.

The Juice Surf Skate Punk Rock Raffle will give away a mountain of great prizes thanks to Shepard Fairey, Obey Giant, Dogtown Skateboards, Vibes Snacks, Carver, Arbor, Powell Peralta, Bones Wheels, Bones Bearings, Vans, California Locos, Errandboy, Sector 9, and Juice.

The State of Skate Silent Auction is a display of skateboards and prints showcasing skate art, and will feature rare collectibles from the Juice archives, so join us in honoring the spirit of skate culture where many skateboarding stories began.

At 5pm, Juice will be setting up the Juice Punk Rock Pop Up Shop & Art Show, where you will be able to find collectible back issues of Juice Magazine, collectible zines, prints, art and Juice t-shirts, hats, hoodies and jackets, as well as new photos by Juice Dan Levy, so drop in for some holiday shopping. Complimentary Juice stickers made by Graphics Lab will also be gifted throughout the night. Come celebrate and bring your good vibes as we gather our Skate, Music, Surf, Art family together for a night to remember. Ho-ho-ho!

SCHEDULE:

5:00PM – 9:00PM – Juice State of Skate Exhibit, & Surf Skate Raffle & Silent Auction.

7:30PM – Juice Talks hosted by Dan Levy with April Jones & Andy Harris of “CONCRETE LAW”.

8:00PM – “CONCRETE LAW” Movie Screening

DATE: Thursday, December 12, 2024, 5:00pm-9:00pm

LOCATION: The Waterfront Venice, 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291

ABOUT JUICE MAGAZINE:

Since 1993, Juice Magazine has been dedicated to the core of skateboarding, surfing and punk rock with a focus on in-depth interviews by the icons of skate, surf and punk rock culture. The Juice Magazine crew includes a line-up of surf and skate legends, and the honest approach of their stories and photos make Juice Magazine more than just a magazine. Juice Magazine is committed to giving credit to the true pioneers and innovators of skateboarding, surfing and music and keeping it punk. For more information, please visit juicemagazine.com.

ABOUT VIBES:

Vibes set out to reinvent snacking by creating the most delicious on-the-go flavorful and fruity and sour stars reflecting the ethos of Venice Beach. A snack with not only bold flavors and just the right consistency, but with thoughtful additional ingredients that are good for your mind, body, and soul. Vibes is a snack that not only gives you more, but is better for you! Gluten Free, Vegan, Low Sugar, and Non GMO. Vibes added Amla Fruit, Elderberry, and Ashwangada, to enhance its fruity and sour snacks, with a variety of flavors. Finally, and importantly, with love for our planet, and marine life, Vibes is proud to partner with and support the great work of the Hawaii Wildlife Fund. For more information, please visit https://lovethevibes.com.

About Vans:

Vans is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand, since 1966, which promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture. Learn more about Vans at Vans.com.

ABOUT ARBOR:

Since 1995, Arbor’s mission has been simple and unchanged; blend innovative construction, with aspects of traditional craftsmanship, and a steadfast commitment to sustainable materials and methods. Arbor sees this as the best way to deliver the performance and quality required for pursuing snowboarding, skateboarding, and the good times that happen along the way. Arbor is proud to highlight athletes and artists who support this approach and contribute so significantly to Arbor’s efforts. This mindful, collective style ensures the planet is always considered as Arbor develops unique products for chasing life’s great lines. For more information, please visit https://www.arborcollective.com

ABOUT OBEY GIANT:

Obey Giant – The Art of Shepard Fairey AKA Andre the Giant Has a Posse. A street art project and an experiment in phenomenology by artist and skateboarder Shepard Fairey. Manufacturing Quality Dissent Since 1989… The OBEY sticker campaign can be explained as an experiment in Phenomenology. Heidegger describes Phenomenology as “the process of letting things manifest themselves.” Phenomenology attempts to enable people to see clearly something that is right before their eyes but obscured; things that are so taken for granted that they are muted by abstract observation. The first aim of phenomenology is to reawaken a sense of wonder about one’s environment. The obey sticker attempts to stimulate curiosity and bring people to question both the sticker and their relationship with their surroundings. For more info, please go to https://obeygiant.com.

ABOUT DOGTOWN SKATEBOARDS:

The Dogtown Cross as created by C.R. Stecyk III first came to public light on the pages of Skateboarder Magazine in 1976. It was soon applied to skateboards in the way of innovative art and paint designs by Wes Humpston and Jim Muir. In 1981, Mike Muir moved in with brother Jim in his Venice home. Shortly thereafter, Mike formed Suicidal Tendencies and Skate Rock history was born. Fast forward 40+ years later and Dogtown is still pushing wood. For more information, please visit dogtownskateboards.com.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA LOCOS:

California Locos was founded in 2011 by LA artist Dave Tourjé when he called upon his best friends in art Chaz Bojórquez, John Van Hamersveld, Norton Wisdom and Gary Wong to form the multicultural group that reflected the LA subcultures of surf, skate, rock, graffiti, punk and fine art. Individually, these visual art pioneers are known for distinct and influential works of art that synthesize high and low art standards and blur the boundaries between fine art, street, and life. To keep up with the California Locos, connect with the brand at CaliforniaLocos.com and on Instagram: @californialocos.

ABOUT STABILITY:

A great core skateboard brand and company operated by owner Pearce Ridout who always carry the best brands, less known to the masses, and made by riders, for riders! An online, family owned skate shop that believes in selling the proper goods that helped build the Sport of Skateboarding in the 70’s and 80’s, while staying stocked on new brands as well.

ABOUT CARVER:

Carver has always been about surfing, and of capturing that joyous feeling of flow on a skateboard. The original since 1996, Carver has led the modern surfskate movement forward with its innovative truck systems, like the dual-axis C7 for a smooth and flowing ride, the reverse-kingpin CX for a quick and snappy ride, or the lower, lighter C5 for tricks and parks. And with a variety of surf-inspired shapes and concaves, along with our fast and grippy Roundhouse wheels, Carver delivers speed, power and flow so you can truly ‘Surf your Skate’. Get yours at https://carverskateboards.com

ABOUT GRL SWIRL:

In February 2018, GRLSWIRL began in Venice, CA. After its first unofficial group skate, the crew knew they had to share what they felt with others – the feeling of empowerment, encouragement and friendship through skateboarding. Soon Grl Swirl were hosting group skates every Tuesday in Venice, and with the stoke of our members and our community, the demand and the love for what they were doing kept growing. What started as a small group of nine founding women, GRLSWIRL has grown into a global force of hundreds of thousands of members. Join in on group skates at SWIRL chapters in NYC, San Diego, Lisbon and Paris (with more to come!) Learn more at https://www.grlswirl.com

ABOUT ERRANDBOY:

Don’t Act Your Age. Unless You’re 8. Maker of award-winning advertising + design + art. A deep understanding of all things brand, highlighted by an intimate relationship with pixels. Enjoys tuning into the core culture of an audience and discovering ways to make meaningful connections. Fun therapy for all ages. https://errandboy.ws

ABOUT POWELL PERALTA:

The Powell Peralta ethos is to build the best skateboard products possible and keep skateboarding FUN. Powell Peralta is an American skateboard company founded by George Powell and Stacy Peralta in 1978. The company rose to prominence in the 1980s with its Bones Brigade, a team featuring the era’s top competitors. High-quality innovative products are the foundation of Powell-Peralta’s success. For more, go to https://powell-peralta.com

ABOUT BONES WHEELS:

BONES WHEELS is revolutionizing quality urethanes that help evolutionize the future of skateboarding. Quality skateboard products made in Santa Barbara California since 1977. BONES WHEELS offers the best combination of product performance, durability, quality, and customer service available. For more info, please visit https://bones.com

ABOUT BONES BEARINGS:

Bones Swiss Skateboard Bearings have the best reputation in the skateboard industry and have had this honor since 1981, due to their performance and quality. Skaters who use Bones Swiss do so because they want the very best equipment they can get and know the difference between ordinary and exceptional. For more info, please go to https://bonesbearings.com

ABOUT THE WATERFRONT:

The Waterfront sits at the base of where the Pacific Ocean Park Pier (POP) once existed, a place of legend where a young group of surf skaters launched the Dogtown & Z-Boys aesthetic. The Waterfront features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, from the world-famous Venice Beach boardwalk, and offers California cuisine with carefully selected seasonal local produce and curated beverage menus. Get Waterfront reservations at https://www.thewaterfrontvenice.com