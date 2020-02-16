Rowan Zorilla: All Out Craziness and Creativity, Spontaneous, Unique, Sick, Liquid Style

“All out craziness and creativity, spontaneous, unique, sick, liquid, style…” Congrats Rowan Zorilla @hotelrwanda on the new @Vans Rowan Pro Shoe and Signature Apparel Collection available in shops now… Check vans.com/rowan

PRESS RELEASE:

Introducing the Rowan Pro: Rowan Zorilla’s First Vans Signature Skate Shoe Available Worldwide, Today, February 15, 2020.

A young skateboarding talent has risen from the ranks. Rhythmic in style and unorthodox in approach, pro skater Rowan Zorilla sets the stage for awe. Watching Rowan skate is like witnessing a live jazz set—unbridled by convention, yet flawless in form. This February, Vans celebrates Rowan’s creativity accordingly, honoring him with his first-ever signature pro model from Vans.

Introducing the Rowan Pro, the latest Vans signature skate shoe from global team rider Rowan Zorillla, supported by his accompanying apparel collection. Hailing Rowan’s wildly advanced bag of tricks and legendary personal style – both contemporary and reminiscent of decades old – Vans has created a collection that reflects Rowan’s influential aesthetic and uncanny ability to skate everything.

The Rowan Pro features two new innovations specific to the Vans Pro Skate line. SickStick, a proprietary gum rubber compound that’s uniquely calibrated in the sole and foxing, delivers enhanced grip and maximum durability, making it the stickiest, grippiest gum sole in the brand’s history. In addition, PopCush—a brand-new foam recipe that’s meticulously tuned for impact protection—provides superior cushioning and increased energy return for less fatigue over the course of the day. Duracap technology reinforces underlays in high-wear areas, adding unrivaled durability to prolong the life of the shoe.

His apparel collection includes an all-new black denim Drill Chore Coat and matching double-knee denim V96 Relaxed/RZ utility pant. With distinctive T-shirt graphics and a label pack designed in conjunction with talented artist Mike Lottie, the Rowan collection is a well-balanced combination of rugged functionality and accessible fashion.

Some skaters seem ahead of their time. Others, of an era long gone. Rowan Zorilla lands firmly in between,with a legendary loosey-goosey style and advanced trick selection that can only be identified as completely his own.

His ability to skate any spot has earned him broad acclaim; in 2015, his standout part in Vans’ first full-length video, solidified his industry influence, and the following year, a nod from Baker owner and legendary skater Andrew Reynolds inducted him into the pro ranks.

With a feature in Bill Strobeck’s 2018 release, Blessed, and his latest part in Baker 4, he shows no sign of slowing down. And much like Rowan himself, his namesake shoe and apparel line are a throwback to the future of Vans.

The Vans Rowan Pro and signature apparel collection is now available at Vans retailers and Vans.com/rowan.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans’ cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, “Off The Wall” Since ’66

vans.com/skate

youtube.com/vans

facebook.com/vans

Instagram.com/vansskate

twitter.com/vansskate