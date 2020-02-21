“Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You Are A Girl)” Wins Oscar and Hosts Screening in Venice Beach

Join GRLSWIRL at the Waterfront to watch and celebrate and share in the excitement of this incredible female skate documentary winning an Oscar! “Learning to Skateboard In A Warzone (If You Are A Girl)” Skate Documentary Screening at the Waterfront Venice (located at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291), tonight, Thursday, February 20, 2020. Doors at 7pm. Film at 8pm. RSVP for free HERE.

Learn more about Skateistan and the work of Oliver Percovich and the Skateistan crew in this Juice Magazine interview by Jim Murphy.

