2020 Vans Park Series will feature Jam Format Skateboarding Competitions

The 2020 Vans Park Series will introduce a jam format competition highlighting some of the best park skateboarding in the world at three permanent VPS-certified park terrain legacy skateparks. VPS 2020 will feature two global qualifying events, with one in Paris-Chelles, France at the Vans-Cosanostra Skatepark on June 19-20, 2020, and one in Montreal, Canada, at the Vans Skatepark on July 10-11, 2020, as well as the Vans Park Series World Championships at Salt Lake City, Utah, at the Vans-Utah Sports Commission Skatepark on August 28-29, 2020. Read on for all the details and learn more at vansparkseries.com.

PRESS RELEASE:

The preeminent, defining park terrain skateboarding competition, Vans Park Series, reveals its official 2020 world tour event schedule today. The series’ fifth consecutive season will kick off in June and return to the three permanent VPS-certified park terrain legacy skateparks built in France, Canada, and the United States last year. Gathering the world’s best park terrain skaters to inspire youth and grow participation worldwide, Vans Park Series continues its celebration of skateboarding’s unique and creative culture.

Vans Park Series is proud to announce a new shift to debut a “jam format” for the 2020 season. An evolution requested by the skaters themselves, the jam format will provide a more organic feel to fuel creativity and progression. Vans Park Series supports the unbridled creativity of its talented roster, collaborating together to build a platform that is truly unique to skateboarding. The official 2020 invitee list and advancing pro field from 2019 will be announced soon on vansparkseries.com.

“Inspired by the incredible talent and achievements of the skaters in Vans Park Series, we are extremely proud of the role that Park Series has provided as a platform over the last four years,” said Bobby Gascon, Vans global director of sports marketing. “In 2020, our top priority remains to be true to skateboarding’s creative culture and continue to support and grow skate communities around the world.”

Skateboarding legend and world renown icon Tony Hawk will return in his role as color commentator, joined by Chris Cote, along with new talent Alex White and Greyson Fletcher officially joining the live broadcast programming. Stay tuned for more information on vansparkseries.com in advance of the season’s start in June.

2020 VANS PARK SERIES WORLD TOUR SCHEDULE

Global Qualifiers

Paris-Chelles, France

Vans-Cosanostra Skatepark

June 19-20

Montreal, Canada

Vans Skatepark

July 10-11

World Championships

Salt Lake City, Utah

Vans-Utah Sports Commission Skatepark

August 28-29

Known for its unrivaled combination of speed, style, flow, amplitude and creativity, park terrain is the fastest growing discipline in competitive skateboarding today. Vans Park Series has made historic progress in the evolution of professional skateboarding and champions its reputation as the first premier league for the park terrain skateboarding discipline. From crowning new Park Terrain World Champions every year since 2016, to building the first-ever VPS-certified park terrain skatepark in the world, Vans Park Series sustains its commitment to growing the participation of skateboarding worldwide, and will continue to promote skateboarding’s creative culture for future generations. Visit vansparkseries.com to learn more.

ABOUT VANS PARK SERIES

Vans Park Series is the premier competitive platform for professional park terrain skateboarding. Established in 2016, Vans Park Series’ mission is to inspire youth and grow skateboarding participation worldwide by defining the foundation for park terrain discipline. With four permanent VPS legacy skateparks in the ground to date, Vans Park Series enables the progression of skateboarding communities across the globe and promotes the creative culture of skateboarding for all generations.

Celebrating its fifth consecutive season in 2020, the series will feature two global qualifiers for men and women*, culminating with the world’s official park terrain World Championships in Salt Lake City, Utah. Showcasing an international roster of skateboarding’s elite pros, Vans Park Series continues to advocate its commitment to prize parity. Vans Park Series uniquely defines the park terrain format with its exclusive points system, judging guidelines and qualifying park terrain course criteria. Each season, Vans Park Series is broadcast live at every pro tour stop. Follow the Vans Park Series on social media or sign up online now for the latest information on Vans Park Series events.

*Men and Women include anyone who identifies as cisgender, trans, non-binary, and/or gender nonconforming skaters.

