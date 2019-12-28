“Roots” Skateboarding by ÓMAIS from Oeiras, Portugal

Just over an hour south of where some of the biggest waves in the world crash on the coast of Nazare, there is a talented crew of skateboarders making use of their hometown’s unique spots in Oeiras, Portugal.

“Raízes” means “Roots”, when translated into English, but there’s no translation needed for this video. Smooth as glass marble-topped ledges are mixed with historic cobblestone plazas and rough cement with grass growing up through 250 year old crevices, creating a need for innovative approaches, yet this varied terrain is just another concrete playground to conquer for ÓMAIS.

Duarte Gaivão, one of the driving forces behind ÓMAIS says, ”ROOTS” is the name of our first skate video because we’re proud of our origins and the friendship that we still keep, which started through skateboarding. The soundtrack is the EP “EME NZHINGA” from our friend/ artist Nzhinga AKA Salvinha. This video is dedicated to those who always supported us, especially Bana and our friends, and to those that feel skateboarding as part of their life.”

The excellent filming and editing techniques, by Duarte Gaivão (who has been skateboarding for over 12 years) and Gonçalo Domingues (who has been skateboarding for over 15 years), create suspense as the spots are not fully revealed until they are rolled up on.

Duarte and Gonçalo and the homies are inspiring a skateboard movement they call OMAIS featuring some of the most creative skateboarders that this area of Portugal breeds. “Raízes” features contemporary skateboarding while paying respect to the ‘90s, with pure fun and a few H-Street throwback vibes.

As Duarte explained, “This is video was done mostly in our hometown of Oeiras and nearby locations to show more of our small village and keep doing skate videos with friends. ÓMAIS is the organization we created in order to reach more people in Oeiras and around the world.”

More than a movement, Ó + represents expression, positivism and its origins: friendship, skateboarding and the Municipality of Oeiras.”

ÓMAIS: http://www.omaiskate.com

INSTAGRAM: @o__mais https://www.instagram.com/o__mais/

@nzhingamusic https://www.instagram.com/nzhingamusic/

ACCOMPLISHMENT AND EDITING: Duarte Gaivão

PRODUCTION: OMAIS

IMAGES: Duarte Gaivão and Gonçalo Domingues

ADDITIONAL IMAGES: Pedro Cabral, Ivo Barata, Francisco Pardal and Gonçalo Vilardebó

MUSIC: https://soundcloud.com/nzhingamusic/sets/eme-nzhinga

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS: Bana, Samuel and Taís, Pedro Cabral, Micas, Nzhinga, Jandira and Oeiras