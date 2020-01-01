Happy New Year! New Vans Skate Space 198 Opens January 2 in Brooklyn, NY

Happy New Year! Vans has announced the opening of a new indoor skate space in Bushwick, set to officially open its doors on January 2, 2020. It’s looking like the New Year is off to a great start. Happy Holidays everyone!

Vans Skate Space 198 in Bushwick, Brooklyn, NY. Photo by Jonathan Mehring

PRESS RELEASE:

After 18 months of planning, Vans is excited to announce the grand opening of its highly anticipated, indoor skate facility, the Vans Skate Space 198. Located in the rich, cultural enclave of Bushwick in Brooklyn, NY, the free, public skatepark will officially open on January 2, 2020.

Serving as a community-focused space rooted in skateboarding, the Vans Skate Space 198 will provide skaters a sanctuary from the harsh winters of New York City, and host engaging activations of skateboarding culture throughout the year. The immersive space will enable Vans fans and skaters of all levels to embrace their creative expression through a skate lens. Whether it’s skateboarding itself, art or music the programming offered throughout at Vans Skate Space 198 will be 100% informed by creativity and inspired by skateboarding’s authentic heritage.

Beatrice Domond, Crookedgrind Shoveit. Photo by Jonathan Mehring

“Vans Skate Space 198 is a safe haven for all skateboarders regardless of skill, age, gender and race,” said Zach Sheats, Vans Americas Brand Marketing Manager, Skateboarding. “Skateboarding is a cultural driver fueled with positivity and the Vans Skate Space 198 is the physical address that will enable the skateboarding culture in New York City to feel it all year round!”

Designed with a labor of love and meticulously built with the preeminent skatepark builder in the world, California Skateparks, Vans Skate Space 198’s design is a true representation of both park and street, with several features inspired by classic New York City skate spots. In addition to features proposed by the local New York City skate community, the brand new park is designed with a mix of unique materials and textures, making it a truly one-of-a-kind collaborative skate space in the heart of Brooklyn.

Kader Sylla, Nollie Backside Heelflip. Photo by Jonathan Mehring

With Vans Skate Space 198, Vans’ remains committed to fueling skateboard culture and progression, while providing a local platform for the greater Tri-State area to enjoy.

Visit vans.com/space198 for more details.

Nick Michel, Back Disaster. Photo by Jonathan Mehring

Opening Day Schedule

January 2, 2020

Thursdays

RSVP SESSIONS

2pm – 4pm

4:30pm – 6:30pm

7pm-9pm

Fridays

RSVP SESSIONS

2pm – 4pm

4:30pm – 6:30pm

7pm-9pm

Saturdays & Sundays

12pm – 2pm Grom Session (Kids 6 – 12)

RSVP SESSIONS

2:30pm – 4:30pm

5pm – 7pm

7:30pm – 9:30pm

RSVP sign ups can be found at vans.com/space198

Dan Lu, Kickflip Wallride. Photo by Jonathan Mehring

Park Rules

For the safety of our guests, all skaters under the age of 18 must wear a helmet. All participants are required to sign a waiver. Anyone under the age of 18 must have their parent(s) or legal guardian(s) to sign a liability waiver in the presence of a Vans employee or notary. No exceptions.

For more information, visit vans.com/space198