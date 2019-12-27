Antihero Skateboards: “Arbitrary Function”

Antihero skateboarders present “Arbitrary Function” featuring Grant Taylor, Chris Pfanner, Daan Van Der Linden, Frank Gerwer, Austin Kanfoush and more. “Arbitrary Function” is the final installment in the “Implosionistic Tendencies” trilogy. Enjoy.
Antihero skateboarders present “Arbitrary Function” featuring Grant Taylor, Chris Pfanner, Daan Van Der Linden, Frank Gerwer, Austin Kanfoush and more. “Arbitrary Function” is the final installment in the “Implosionistic Tendencies” trilogy. Enjoy.
Post a reply