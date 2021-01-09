Mooresville NC Skatepark Public Input Questionnaire

The city of Mooresville, North Carolina, is planning to build a new 25,000-30,000 sq foot skatepark and has hired Team Pain Skateparks for the design. Rumor is that the budget is around 2 million!

They’re looking for public/skater feedback and input on the design, so please click the link below to answer the questions and request design elements that you’d like to see in the park.  

Please help spread the word and forward this link and, of course, please ask for some bowls and vert! In addition to cement, you could give feedback for building a vert ramp with Skatelite on the existing cement pad too! 

Below is the link to our survey about the Mooresville conceptual design.

https://s.surveyplanet.com/0FvRQfBBe

Information

Written by January 9, 2021Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Social

Newsletter

Subscribe to the Juice Magazine Newsletter

* indicates required

Subscribe

Juice Magazine 77 Beatrice Domond Cover by Mike OMeally

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2020 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Translate »
%d bloggers like this: