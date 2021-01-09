Mooresville NC Skatepark Public Input Questionnaire

The city of Mooresville, North Carolina, is planning to build a new 25,000-30,000 sq foot skatepark and has hired Team Pain Skateparks for the design. Rumor is that the budget is around 2 million!

They’re looking for public/skater feedback and input on the design, so please click the link below to answer the questions and request design elements that you’d like to see in the park.

Please help spread the word and forward this link and, of course, please ask for some bowls and vert! In addition to cement, you could give feedback for building a vert ramp with Skatelite on the existing cement pad too!

Below is the link to our survey about the Mooresville conceptual design.

https://s.surveyplanet.com/0FvRQfBBe