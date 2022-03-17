Right Place Right Time The Life of a Rock & Roll Photographer

On SaturdayMarch 26, 2022 from 2-5 PMMorrison Hotel Gallery will host an afternoon with iconic rock n’ roll photographer Bob Gruen at its Sunset Marquis location in Los Angeles. The event is a book signing and a meet and greet in conjunction with Gruen’s recently released action-packed memoir, Right Place, Right Time: The Life of a Rock & Roll Photographer.The epic book whisks readers away into a rock n’ roll fantasy life with era-defining images elegantly captured by the photography legend.

Gruen is one of the most well-known and connected photographers in rock and roll. For almost 50 years, his keen eye has captured the spirit of legends in a way that is broadly resonant, but also feels unstaged. Chances are if you’ve stared at myth-making pictures of John Lennon, Tina Turner, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, The Sex Pistols, and Kiss, you have experienced this rock n’ roll treasure of a photographer. 

Gruen’s latest book, Right Place, Right Time, is his ﬁrst written account of his wildly fishtailing rock n’ roll adventure from the 1970s and beyond. Within its pages, he permits us private access to John and Yoko’s apartment; he transports us to a cross-country road trip with the Ike and Tina Turner band; he invites to Glasgow with Debbie Harry; sneaks us backstage with KISS and inside CBGB; and invites us on the bus with the Sex Pistols as he swaps steel-toed boots with Sid Vicious. Right Place, Right Time is a unique window into the evolution of American music culture over the last five decades.

To learn more and see work by Bob Gruen, visit www.morrisonhotelgallery.com.

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core.
© 1993-2022 Juice Enterprises, Inc.

