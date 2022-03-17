adidas Skateboarding FA Sherpa Collection by Jason Dill

adidas Skateboarding and Fucking Awesome (FA) team up for an all-new collection. A product of FA founder Jason Dill’s creative vision, the apparel offering takes cues from adidas’ heritage silhouettes from the ’80s.

“For the adidas by FA collection, I tried to bring things that I liked about the brand from when I was young like when Bob Marley, Desmond Decker and Peter Tosh were wearing adidas. I just tried to form this collection around what I liked from that era,” says FA Founder Jason Dill.

Fusing the Three Stripes iconic design language with FA’s signature aesthetic, Dill’s camo-inspired artwork is brought to life arriving as a full-zip premium high-pile fleece jacket and pant set, featuring zippered pockets, FA branded detailing and distinctive orange accents to tap into the spirit of the outdoors.

He adds, “You don’t want to do what other people are doing. You want things to look significantly different and eye-catching, and I think we landed that. If Nak likes something I made, I’ve done my job.”

The adidas Skateboarding by Fucking Awesome Sherpa Collection will be available for purchase March 16th via fuckingawesomestore.com and March 18th via www.adidas.com/skateboarding and select retailers.

About adidas Skateboarding

Founded in 1998, adidas Skateboarding supports a global group of iconic professional and amateur skateboarders including Jason Dill, Tyshawn Jones and Na-Kel Smith. adidas Skateboarding creates footwear and apparel for skateboarders worldwide, with product available at skateboarding retailers around the world and online at adidas.com/skateboarding.

About Fucking Awesome

Fucking Awesome was founded by adidas team rider and skateboarding legend Jason Dill and longtime friends Anthony Van Engelen and Mike Piscitelli. A mainstay skateboard company with unique creative sensibility, Fucking Awesome has amassed a cult following among skateboarders and streetwear communities around the globe.

adidas Skateboarding x FA Na-Kel Smith – Kickflip