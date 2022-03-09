Pouring In The Wild With Clayton Graul

Clayton Graul has made it his mission to give back to the world of skateboarding.

As Clayton explains, “What keeps me going with all these builds is the community and the community’s response. Everyone seems to really appreciate it. I get a lot of thank yous for just adding to the skate culture. It’s so much bigger than all of us or any one person. You build it and it becomes a thing that people go to and that’s inspiring.”

Learn more about how he got into DIY and what it means to him in this full video Pouring In The Wild With @clayton_graul on the Common Youth Brand Youtube channel at https://youtu.be/6slgU-3Sj8U

Filmed and edited by Xander Robertson

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
