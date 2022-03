Happy Birthday Greyson Fletcher! Check out his good works beyond the board with Arbor to make our planet a better place as he returns to roots in Hawaii.

Greyson Fletcher on the Big Island. Photo by @JoshuaPoehlein

Arbor has been reforesting Koa forests in Hawaii since day one, so it was fitting to invite Arbor pros Greyson Fletcher, Bryan Iguchi and Marie-France Roy to the Hamakua Coast of the Big Island to experience its most recent reforestation efforts firsthand. Read more about GF’s trip and get Greyson’s new signature skateboards, the Delusion deck and the Darksider deck, featuring his original artwork here.

Greyson Fletcher with Arbor Snowboards’ Pro Riders Marie-France Roy and Bryan Iguchi

Raw and powerful Greyson Fletcher approaches skating with a chaotic spontaneity. On or off his board, Greyson Fletcher brings powerful lines to his canvas. His raw shapes and bold lines bring out the battle of being true to yourself versus conforming to society. Greyson Fletcher‘s board shape is built with a medium concave to provide a balance of board feel, while allowing mobility with foot placement.

WATCH GREYSON FLETCHER IN HAWAII ON THE BIG ISLAND ON YOUTUBE https://youtu.be/SVL4BX0A2_Y

Arbor has always considered the planet in the production of its products. From the start, Arbor committed to donating a portion of every sale to environmental conservation. Arbor’s efforts involve the protection and restoration of forests, putting roots in the ground, with a focus on the Koa forests of Hawaii as the best way to give back to the people and places at the roots of surf, skate, snow experience. Today, Arbor is the only brand in action sports restoring forests, rather than just planting trees.

Partnering with the Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative, Arbor’s Returning Roots Program has helped contribute to planting over 500,000 trees. Partnering with projects like HRLI enable Arbor to help educate and empower their customers to make a direct impact with their purchase.

WATCH CROSSING THE GRAIN – THE 25 YEAR JOURNEY OF ARBOR