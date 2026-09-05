Perfecth New Queens of the Stone Age Album

“Nothing in this world is perfect, but everything seems to be ‘perfecth’,” Josh Homme explained about the title of QOTSA ninth studio album, Coming October 30: Queens of the Stone Age – ‘Perfecth’. Featuring nine dynamic new tracks, this collectible vinyl platter is a full sonic feast, featuring the relentless spirit and unique talents of Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita and Jon Theodore.

In the bizarre instance that you might not like it, you can air your “gripes and grievances, moans and groans, chagrin’, carpin’, and any judgements you wish to pass via the official Queens of the Stone Age Complaint Hotline at +1 (760) 437-1966. Callers may even find a live ear at the other end of the line.”

PRE-ORDER Perfecth now and before you go, check out the video for “Easy Street (feat. Nikki Lane).”

PRESS RELEASE:

(QOTSA Photo: Andreas Neumann)

Queens of the Stone Age have always remained enduringly, singularly magnetic. It isn’t just their sound. It’s their spirit. They are provocative in the most essential sense: unafraid to explore the dark, the sexual, the surreal, the absurd. It’s art that snarls and seduces in equal measure, and never more so than on the band’s ninth album, Perfecth, due Oct. 30 from Matador Records.

(Click the thumbnail above to watch the lyric video for “Insignificant Other“)

Out today is latest single “Insignificant Other,” which could be considered the album’s centerpiece. It’s the second of only two takes and captures the quintet playing loose and unguarded and making space for one another on the fly. “It’s a song about distance,” says frontman Joshua Homme. “About how someone can be your entire world only to simply vanish. And about the strange vertigo of being on the receiving end of that.”

The album announcement is accompanied by a Chapman Baehler-directed video starring Big Chongus as the embodiment of “perfecth.” Joined by the goodest boys and girls Ruby Homme, Max Homme, Pumpkin Van Leeuwen, Isabella Puppolini (Izzy) Van Leeuwen and Reesa Shuman, watch HERE to find out if Big Chongus finds the perfect home.

‘Perfecth’ Edition Breakdown

‘Perfecth’ will be available on standard black vinyl, CD and as a deluxe limited edition LP. The limited deluxe edition of ‘Perfecth’ features a gatefold sleeve, including hand written lyrics, stationary, ‘stamps’ housed inside a custom envelope and a bespoke piece of art temporarily housed in a custom pocket with room for more. The rest won’t be hard to find.

‘Perfecth’ Edition Availability

Deluxe LP – Available Exclusively at the Matador store / QOTSA store

Transparent LP – At your local independent record store, available worldwide.

Black LP / CD – available worldwide

‘Perfecth’ Tracklist

1. It’s Only Love

2. Insignificant Other

3. Where The Goth Girls At?

4. Mono

5. From the Cliff

6. Sunday

7. Easy Street

8. Phantom Limb

9. Run Away From The Mob

Kintsugi — the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery by filling its cracks with gold — holds that what has been shattered is made more beautiful, not less, by the act of repair. This is the spirit in which Perfecth was made. An album that could only have been made right now thanks to Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita, and Jon Theodore taking significant evolutionary steps as a collective and arriving at hard-won clarity, its nine songs map different forms of love: of family, friends, and others both significant and insignificant. The loves that break you beyond survival and the loves that put you back together.



Birthed from sessions tracked everywhere from New Orleans to Los Angeles, the music is fearless and boundless, moody and menacing, gentle and strange. Here, Queens have moved a career’s worth of jagged pieces into alignment. “Every song sounds like it’s from a different world,” says Homme. “And that’s on purpose, because it’s trying to stitch together all these emotions revolving around love, lust, foolishness, and the sort of wisdom that comes as a gift from all that.”

The record is called Perfecth because “perfect,” as a word, has never been honest. It doesn’t exist. So, Homme broke the word and made it “perfecth,” a more appropriate spelling for a term that never felt right to begin with. “Nothing in this world is perfect, but everything seems to be ‘perfecth’,” he explains. “And that title is funny when you’re in a group, but it ain’t so funny when you’re alone.”

While fans await the new album, they can air their feedback via the official Queens of the Stone Age Complaint Hotline at +1 (760) 437-1966. The Complaint Hotline opened following Queens of the Stone Age’s rapturously received new single “Easy Street (feat. Nikki Lane).” Debuted live last year during their lauded Catacombs tour and eagerly awaited by fans, it was the band’s first new music since 2023’s In Times New Roman…. Homme also released high-profile collaborations with Shania Twain on her new single “’Faded Blue Jeans” and added guest vocals to Mastodon’s latest rocker, “Snakes for Dinner.”

Queens of the Stone Age resume their North American stadium tour with Foo Fighters on Sept. 15 and also recently announced a fall headline run in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Singapore. 2027 headline shows will be announced in the coming weeks. Sign up at qotsa.com to be the first to receive updates.

Queens of the Stone Age on Tour

Tuesday September 15, Mosaic Stadium, Regina, SK !&

Thursday September 17, Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, AB !&

Sunday September 20, BC Place, Vancouver, BC (Sold Out) !^

Thursday September 24, Bourbon & Beyond, Louisville, KY

Saturday September 26, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV !^

Sunday October 4, Aftershock, Sacramento, CA

Saturday October 24, Laugardalshöll, Reykjavík, IS

Wednesday November 25, Zepp Haneda, Tokyo, JP

Thursday November 26, Zepp Nagoya, Nagoya, JP

Saturday November 28, Zepp Namba, Osaka, JP

Wednesday December 2, Star Theatre, Singapore

Tuesday December 8, The Drive, Adelaide, SA &

Friday December 11, Mystate Bank Arena, Hobart, TAS &

Sunday December 13, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC &

Tuesday December 15, Afterpay Arena, Sydney, NSW &

Wednesday December 16, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW &

Friday December 18, Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD &

Sunday December 20, Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ &



! w/ Foo Fighters

& w/ Mannequin Pussy

^ w/ Gouge Away

& w/ Primus, Tropical Fuck Storm

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