The Family Business Share Single Floor Burner

“They dont want no fist fight

King against king

They dont want no stage fright vomit in the sink

They dont want a slow jam

Grinding on the cake

They just wanna move till the dance floor break… They want a floor burner!”

Ska collective THE FAMILY BUSINESS LTD have share its explosive single “FLOOR BURNER” from its debut album THE FAMILY BUSINESS LTD featuring Jordan Cardy (RAT BOY), Preston (The Ordinary Boys), and Antonee First Class (The English Beat) with Operation Ivy’s Tim Armstrong and Jesse Michaels, as additional creative collaborators. The highly anticipated new record will be out Sept 25th on Hellcat Records.

Packed with grooving drumbeats and the infectious energy of two-tone ska, “Floor Burner” is the first taste of the collective. The group shared, “’Floor Burner’ is the blueprint for THE FAMILY BUSINESS LTD. It was pieced together from three separate ideas and evolved into this pure party-starter. The whole point is simple: get on the floor and dance.” Listen to THE FAMILY BUSINESS LTD’s new single “Floor Burner.”

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Bringing together multiple generations of ska, the collective combines Cardy’s genre-blurring energy, Preston’s 2000s UK ska revivalist spirit, and the legendary two-tone lineage of toaster Antonee First Class. Representing a unique cross-section of ska’s evolution, Antonee shares that his excitement came from “the opportunity to bridge the gap between generations, bringing together people who came to ska from different places.”

Cardy and Preston first met in Essex in 2014, and in 2023 ended up in Los Angeles writing together with Tim. “Everything clicked straight away in the studio, and the songs came together so naturally. Tim suggested bringing in Antonee, and before we knew it, the album was written and recorded in two weeks,” shares Cardy. They also brought fellow two-tone ska labelmates The Calamatix to back, “They really made everything feel like a proper band. They brought so much energy to the record, especially through the rhythm section and bass lines, helping round out the sound in a way that elevated every song.”

Originating from the late-70s ska revival, two-tone embraced the danceable rhythms of Jamaican ska with the attitude and aggression of punk rock. Two-tone earned its name from The Specials’ Jerry Dammers label, 2 Tone Records, referencing the multiracial makeup of second-wave ska groups and their fanbases. While retaining Jamaican ska’s “skanking rhythms” and horn lines, two-tone blended socially conscious lyrics and propulsive Reggae bass lines.

On “A.S.B.O.,” rich horns and Antonee’s signature toasting underscore commentary on crime and mental health, while “Detonator” is a burst of high-energy escapism. Throughout the album, the trio balances the bright, bouncy melodies of Jamaican ska on tracks like “Still a Jamaican” with the two-tone punk commentary of the sharp, up-tempo “Shakedown.”

To the collective, ska remains one of music’s most enduring cultures, with Antonee stating, “Ska and two-tone doesn’t discriminate. The message of peace, love, unity, and standing together is just as relevant today as it was decades ago. The weather might have changed, but the struggles people are singing about haven’t.”

THE FAMILY BUSINESS LTD Tracklist

1. Floor Burner

2. Shakedown

3. Detonator

4. Still a Jamaican

5. Armageddon

6. Bambi

7. No Vacancy

8. Transistor

9. Dead Boy

10. A.S.B.O

FOLLOW THE FAMILY BUSINESS LTD

Instagram | YouTube | Spotify

“Floor Burner” by ‪@TheFamilyBusinessLtd‬ from the upcoming album ‘THE FAMILY BUSINESS’, out on September 25, 2026 Pre-order, stream & download at https://thefamilybusinessltd.ffm.to/thefamilybusinessltd

Artwork by J Bonner

Video Art Direction by Jason Link

Animations by Raul Araujo

Produced by Tim Armstrong

Engineered & mixed by Raul “Riff” Cuellar

Assistant Engineer & Assistant Mix Engineer – Zach Castro

Mastered by Eric Boulanger

Jordan Cardy – vocals, guitar

Antonee First Class – vocals

Preston – B3, piano, vocals

Tim Armstrong – guitar, vocals

Clarence Kid III – drums

Matty Taylor – bass

Horns: Mark Bush, Ruben Durazo, Liam Robertson

FOLLOW THE FAMILY BUSINESS LTD

▶ Instagram: / thefamilybusinessltd

▶ YouTube: / @thefamilybusinessltd

▶ Spotify: https://epita.ph/4pJVxlw

#thefamilybusinessltd #floorburner #hellcat