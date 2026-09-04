Pennywise Tour Dates for Fall 2026

Pennywise have announced an Eastern North American trek for this fall with support on various dates including Circle Jerks, H2O, Murphy’s Law, Angel Du$t, The Dopamines, and DFL. Tickets and additional information are available at Pennywisdom.com.

PENNYWISE 2026 FALL TOUR DATES:

September 5 – Pryor, OK Rocklahoma

September 12 – 13 Mexico City, MX Vans Warped Tour

September 20 Chicago, IL Riot Fest

September 22 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall – *-Angel Du$t, H2O and Murphy’s Law open

September 23 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall – **-Angel Du$t and H2O open

September 25 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre – *-Angel Du$t, H2O and Murphy’s Law open

September 26 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom – ***- H2O and Murphy’s Law open

September 27 Toronto, ON History – Circle Jerks, H2O and Murphy’s Law open

September 29 New Haven, CT Toad’s Place – – Circle Jerks, H2O and Murphy’s Law open

September 30 Boston, MA House of Blues – Circle Jerks, H2O and DFL open

October 2 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore – H2O, The Dopamines and DFL open

October 3 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw – H2O, The Dopamines and DFL open

October 4 New York, NY Irving Plaza – H2O, The Dopamines and DFL open

October 14 Ventura, CA Ventura County Fairgrounds

Photo courtesy of Pennywise

Formed in Hermosa Beach in 1988, Pennywise helped define the melodic hardcore sound that emerged from Southern California’s late ‘80s punk underground. Over the past three-plus decades, the band has built an international following through relentless touring and a discography that includes classic tracks like “Fuck Authority, “Alien,” and “Bro Hymn.”

Pennywise is Jim Lindberg (vocals), Fletcher Dragge (guitar), Byron McMackin (drums), and Randy Bradbury (bass). The band’s most recent album is Never Gonna Die (2018).

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