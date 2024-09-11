Outliers Tim Kerr and Steve Olson and Sandy Yang

Outliers with art by Tim Kerr, Steve Olson and Sandy Yang will open Saturday, September 14th from 5pm-9pm at the Adler \ Smith Gallery located at 1636 Ocean Park Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405.

When Tim Kerr was asked about the “Outliers” title of the show, he explained, “I was called an outlier recently and I had no idea what that meant. When I looked it up and saw that it was someone that goes their own path disregarding the boundaries and restrictions that others abide by, it was a badge of honor to me. ( big smile). Pretty much describes skaters too. (smile)”

Tim Kerr will also be playing a live music set with Jerry Hagins, from their newest music collaboration “UP AROUND THE SUN”. An instrumental duo combining traditional clawhammer banjo with unique accompaniment on an open-tuned guitar.

With the creative forces of Kerr, Olson and Yang bringing new work to these walls this weekend, it looks like the Adler/Smith Gallery will be the place to be on Saturday night. Hope to see you there.

adlersmithgallery.com

instagram.com/adlersmithgallery