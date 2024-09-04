New Greyson Fletcher Portal Hopper Decks

New Greyson Fletcher Portal Hopper & Faces Decks from Arbor highlight Greyson’s epic artistic skills and attention to detail.

Raw and powerful, Greyson Fletcher, approaches skating with a chaotic spontaneity. This ethos can be seen in Greyson’s newest boards featuring his abstract and surreal artwork.

Greyson’s Portal Hopper Deck is a brand new model custom tailored to his specifications. The shaped board is 9.75” wide with a squared off nose and tail, multiple wheel base options to adjust responsiveness and wheel wells to avoid wheel bite when taking sharp turns on transition or pinching grinds on coping.

Greyson’s Faces Decks are classic street popsicle decks with a medium concave and a responsive shorter wheelbase. Available in 8.625” and 8.875”.

PORTAL HOPPER

L: 32.00” W: 9.75” WB: 14.25 – 14.5”

Sustainable Canadian Maple

GREYSON 8.875” FACES

L: 32.125” W: 8.875” WB: 14.375”

Sustainable Canadian Maple

GREYSON 8.625” FACES

L: 32.00” W: 8.625” WB: 14.25”

Sustainable Canadian Maple

Get all of the Greyson Fletcher skateboards from Arbor HERE and check out the new collage series too.