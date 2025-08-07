Orchid Skatepark Labor Day Skate Comp with Dr Know

ATTENTION! Headliner for LabOrchid Day 2025 is Nardcore legends – Dr. Know!!! Supporting them is the one and only Poli van Dam. Come support year nine of this World Cup Skateboarding Contest with Music + Food + Drinks on Monday Sept 1st, sponsored by Vans, Powell Peralta, Bones Wheels, Bones Bearings, Mini Logo, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Juice Magazine, Liquid Death, Lion Eye Farms, Lighthouse Skate shop, Buena Oda Empanadas, Seymour Duncan and Powell Peralta Skate Shop. For more info email Mikey at OrchidSkatepark@gmail.com.

Gates open at noon. Cash or Venmo. $10 Entry. $10 Parking. For skate contest info, go to www.wcsk8.com.

The Orchid Skatepark has always been donation based for the last 13 years and is grateful for all the support and happy to see you this Labor Day! Thank you to all sponsors, guests and locals! Please repost. See you soon!

World Cup Skateboarding Contest Info:

September 1, 2025 – Mini Ramp Contest – Goleta,CA

Entry fee: $20

Groms 12 & under

Entry fee: $50

Open Women

Open Men

Master Men

Grandmaster Men

For Advance Registration, email Don Bostick: don@wcsk8.com