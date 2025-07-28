Juice Party with Pool Skating Documentary Chlorine

It’s JUICE PARTY time and we’re stoked to bring you the classic pool skating documentary, “CHLORINE”, about the risks and freedom of skateboarding in vacant pools. From 5-10pm, WEDNESDAY, JULY 30TH, at the Waterfront Venice, JUICE will be showing a FREE screening of “CHLORINE” (at 8pm), directed by MILAN SPASIC and produced by JULIE ANGEL, starring STEVE ALBA, DAVE REUL, TONY ALVA, DAVE HACKETT, STEVE OLSON, LANCE MOUNTAIN, AARON ASTORGA, PINEAPPLE, MALBA, CHOLO, OMAR HASSAN and many more.

“CHLORINE” is not just a film about the history of skating. It’s a documentary that gives a unique view of backyard pool skating from driving around, jumping fences, draining pools, getting busted with some rare never seen before archival footage. The soundtrack features DEVO, and the Wipeouters, a Mark Mothersbaugh side project, plus more classic tunes.

JUICE DAN and LONNY HIRAMOTO will host JUICE TALKS Q&A (7pm) with STEVE ALBA, DAVE REUL, CHOLO SCUM, FREDDIE DE SOTA, BRIAN PATCH and many more.

Check out the “CHLORINE” movie trailer HERE.

Here’s a classic “CHLORINE” clip with Lance Mountain, Salba, Olson and Hackett. HERE.

The JULY 30TH event is also a JUICE MAGAZINE #80 Release Party, so join us for the third event in this series celebrating 32 Years of Keeping it Punk, sponsored by Kona Big Wave Liquid Aloha.

JUICE MAGAZINE #80 has TWO covers in celebration of skateboarding and punk rock. The X Cover features Exene Cervenka, photo by Edward Colver. The FDR Cover features Carlos Baiza, his dog Krondo and Mikey Bigz, photo by Geoff Graham, both available now at THE JUICE SHOP. Juice Dan will have 20 complimentary copies on hand to sign for the first 20 attendees that ask for a copy of the new JUICE.

JUICE MAGAZINE #80 features Robert Rusler interview by Steve Olson, Stevie Dread interview by Jim Murphy, Jay Smith interview by Steve Olson, Lenny Byrd interview by Jim Murphy, Edward Colver interview by Brett Hammond, Jaime “Puppethead” Affoumado interview by Jim Murphy, Adam Mercado interview by Jim Murphy, Angelo Moore of Fishbone interview by Steve Olson, Carlos Baiza interview by Jim Murphy, True East Spotlight on Connor Lerian, Team Pain Skateparks’ Curt “Meager” Baker interview by Jim Murphy, Dave “Suede” Libhart interview by Jim Murphy, a Ty Page Tribute from the Juice Archives with interview by Steve Olson, and a story about the limited edition Shepard Fairey print of Greyson Fletcher based on a photograph by Juice Dan Levy.

As Juice Magazine Skate Editor, Jim “Murf” Murphy, says, “Skateboarding’s underground is what is keeping scenes around the world thriving. No rules, no fences and flat out fun. We thank those who, through sweat and dedication to their scenes, have created killer terrain for generations to come. Whether it be DIY, backyard pools or skatepark builds, we’re stoked to ride that crete! This issue of Juice features some rad builders and skaters that rip gnarly terrain, along with historic skaters who paved the way, as well as revolutionary musicians and epic photographers. Thanks for doing what you do and keep ripping. Find it and grind it!“

JUICE MOVIE NIGHT SCHEDULE:

5:00PM – Juice Surf Skate Golden Ticket Contest

6:00PM – Juice Magazine Signing with Juice Dan Levy

7:00PM – Juice Talks hosted by JUICE DAN and Skateboarding Hall of Famer LONNY HIRAMOTO with special guests STEVE ALBA, DAVE REUL, OMAR HASSAN, CHOLO SCUM, FREDDIE DE SOTA and BRIAN PATCH.

8:00PM – “CHLORINE” Movie Screening

DATE: Wednesday, July 30th, 2025, 5:00pm-10:00pm

LOCATION: The Waterfront Venice, 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291

ABOUT JUICE EVENTS:

Thanks to Juice Event Partners: Shepard Fairey @obeygiant, Vibes Snacks @vibessnacks, Vans @Vans, Powell Peralta @powellperalta, Bones Wheels @boneswheels, Bones Bearings @bonesbearings, Carver @carverskate, California Locos @californialocos, Suicidal Tendencies @suicidaltendencies, True East @trueeastbrand, Embassy Skateboards @embassyskateboards, Daggers Skates, @OfficialDaggerSkates, Sector 9 @sector9, Activision, @tonyhawkthegame, Venice Insider Pass @veniceinsiderpass, Kona Big Wave @KonaBigWave, The Waterfront Venice @thewaterfrontvenice, Starlite Cinemas @starlitecinemas, DJ MXF @mxfarina and Juice Dan @juicedan.

The Juice Surf Skate Punk Rock Golden Ticket Contest will have great prizes thanks to Obey Giant, Vibes Snacks, Vans, Powell Peralta, Bones Wheels, Bones Bearings, Dogtown, Carver, California Locos, Suicidal Tendencies, Embassy Skateboards, Daggers Skates, Venice Insider Pass, True East, and Sector 9.

The Juice State of Skate is a display of skateboards and surf skate art by VCJ, Rick Griffin, Shepard Fairey, Steve Olson, Dan Levy, Powell Peralta, California Locos, Carver, Dogtown, Sector 9, Daggers, Skaterbuilt, Arbor and more, including collectibles from the Juice archives. Join us in honoring the spirit of skate culture where many skateboarding stories began.

From 5pm-8pm, Juice will host the Juice Punk Rock Pop Up Shop where you will find collectible back issues of Juice Magazine, zines, prints, art, t-shirts, hats, hoodies and jackets, as well as photos by Juice Dan Levy, so we invite you to drop in. Complimentary Juice stickers will also be gifted through the night. Come celebrate and bring your good vibes as we gather our Skate, Music, Surf, Art family together for a night to remember.

