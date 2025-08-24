The Signal Hill Speed Run Movie Night Aug 28th

Thursday, August 28th, at the Waterfront located at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, California, Juice will be showing “THE SIGNAL HILL SPEED RUN” a skateboarding documentary about the world’s first downhill skateboarding races. produced and directed by John Carnoy & Mike Horelick and narrated by Grammy-Award winning musician, and skateboarder, Ben Harper. See the trailer HERE.

A ridiculously steep hill in California set the stage for a festival of innovation, speed, danger and thrills. From 1975 to 1978, the Signal Hill Speed Run was an annual event, started by Jim O’Mahoney upon request by The Guinness Book of World Records show, hosted by noted Brit David Frost. THE SIGNAL HILL SPEED RUN, does a fine job of chronicling some of the most dangerous downhill racing ever seen in skateboarding. This is pure crash-up-demolition-derby-style skateboarding.

Juice Movie Night Special Guests include “THE SIGNAL HILL SPEED RUN” Director & Producer, MIKE HORELICK as well as Grammy-Award Winning Musician & Skateboarder BEN HARPER, and Skateboarding Hall of Famer and Signal Hill Speed Run Racer JACK SMITH and more, for the Juice Talks Q&A.

“THE SIGNAL HILL SPEED RUN” features James O’Mahoney, Henry Hester, Terry Nails, Larry Bertlemann, Skip Engblom, Tina Trefethen, Waldo Autry, Ty Page, Guy Grundy, Skitch Hitchcock, Garrison Hitchcock, Tim Piurmarta, Richard Novak, Marshall Coben, Tom Trefethen, Sam Puccio, Greg Mitre, Tommy Ryan, Dave Dillberg, Chuy Madrigal, Michael McCreary, John Hughes, Mitchell Haake, Wally inouye, Herb Spitzer, Michael Goldman, John Hutson, Fausto Vitello, Eric Swenson, Jimmy Ray Silva, Russ Howell, Jack Smith, Bob Skoldberg, Doug Schneider, Mark Bowden, Roger Williams, Eric Pittman and many more.

As James O’Mahoney, founder of the United States Skateboard Association and the World Skateboard Association and creator of the“THE SIGNAL HILL SPEED RUN” recounted to Juice Magazine, “1975… The U.S.S.A. was up and running and we were swamped. The whole world had just discovered the new magic rolling board and wanted to get on. We got a call from the ABC David Frost TV show “Guinness Book of World Records”. They wanted in and wanted to know what we could provide. The obvious first was a World Skateboard Speed Record and I knew just where to go, to the steepest hill in Long Beach, Signal Hill.“

“Those who could race Signal Hill. and make it to the bottom of the hill successfully, those are the winners. I’ll even take it a step further. Those who were able to stand on top of the hill and just push over the edge… If you’re willing to do that. You’re one step ahead of the rest of the crowd.” – HERB SPITZER

“At Signal Hill, I got one run, and then I got hit by a car. My brakes failed, and I went through the hay bales going about 60 miles an hour right into the path of a really nice 80-year-old lady, driving a ’51 Chevy. After I went through the hay bales, everything turned into slow motion. I was watching this car coming towards me while I was going through the intersection heading for a brick wall going 60 miles an hour. I figured I would either break both my legs on the wall, or the lady was going to run over me and I was going to die. It seemed to take 20 minutes to happen. Then she hit me. Fortunately, she put on her brakes just in time. The impact wrapped the skate car around me and cracked five ribs. Then it sent me spinning out really fast up the hill on the other street. I ended up wedged under the back of an old Ford Pickup, and it took six guys to get me out of the thing.” – TERRY NAILS

“There was an enigma about signal Hill. It was a dark scary hill, with oil pumps. It was hairball.” – HENRY HESTER

“We were riding in the back of Jim Mahoney’s El Camino and those guys looked at my Skateboard and they kind of snickered and I straight out told ‘em, “You laugh now, but you’re gonna be crying later.” – SAM PUCCIO

“[Signal Hill] was huge and bodies were flying everywhere.” – TY PAGE

“Skate cars were like going over Niagara Falls in a barrel.” – BOB SKOLDBERG

This is a JUICE MAGAZINE #80 Party, so join us for this event series celebrating 32 Years of Keeping it Punk, sponsored by Kona Big Wave Liquid Aloha. JUICE MAGAZINE #80 features an interview from the Juice archives that Steve Olson did with Ty Page who starred in the “THE SIGNAL HILL SPEED RUN”. Ty Page “Mr. Incredible”, R.I.P., one of the most innovative professional skateboarders of the mid ’70s, was credited with inventing over 50 new moves and was inducted into the Skateboarding Hall of Fame in 2016.

It’s also “Punk Night” in Venice Beach so, on your way to The Waterfront, stop by and see Cycotic Youth at Dudley Ave. and Ocean Front Walk from 4pm to sunset. Cycotic Youth plays at 6:30pm, and then come catch the SIGNAL HILL SPEED RUN documentary show.

JUICE MOVIE NIGHT SCHEDULE:

5:00PM-8:00PM – Surf Skate Golden Ticket Contest & Prizes

7:20PM – Juice Talks hosted by Dan Levy with Ben Harper, Jack Smith, and Mike Horelick and more!

8:00PM – “The Signal Hill Speed Run” Movie Screening

DATE: Thursday, August 28th, 2025, 5:00pm-10:00pm

LOCATION: The Waterfront Venice, 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291

ABOUT JUICE EVENTS:

Thanks to Juice Event Partners, the Surf Skate Punk Rock Golden Ticket Contest will have great prizes thanks to: Shepard Fairey @obeygiant, Vans @Vans, Powell Peralta @powellperalta, Bones Wheels @boneswheels, Bones Bearings @bonesbearings, Dogtown, @DogtownSkate, Merge4 Socks, @merge4socks, Suicidal Tendencies @suicidaltendencies, Carver, @carverskate, Embassy Skateboards @embassyskateboards, Tunnel Skateboards, @tunnelskateboards, Arbor, @arborskateboards, Sector 9 @sector9, Kona Big Wave @KonaBigWave, The Waterfront Venice @thewaterfrontvenice, DJ MXF @mxfarina and Juice Dan @juicedan

The Juice State of Skate & Art Show is a display of skateboards and surf skate art by VCJ, Rick Griffin, Shepard Fairey, Steve Olson, Dan Levy, Powell Peralta, California Locos, Carver, Dogtown, Sector 9, Strangelove, Daggers, Skaterbuilt, Arbor and more, including collectibles from the Juice archives. Join us in honoring the spirit of skate culture where many skateboarding stories began.

At 5pm, Juice will host the Juice Punk Rock Pop Up Shop where you will find collectible back issues of Juice Magazine, zines, prints, art, t-shirts, hats, hoodies and jackets, so we invite you to drop in. Complimentary Juice stickers will be gifted through the night. Drop in and celebrate with us and bring your good vibes as we gather our Skate, Music, Surf, Art family together for a night to remember.

ABOUT JUICE MAGAZINE:

Since 1993, Juice Magazine has been dedicated to the core of skateboarding, surfing and punk rock with a focus on in-depth interviews by the icons of skate, surf and punk rock culture. The Juice Magazine crew includes a line-up of surf and skate legends, and the honest approach of their stories and photos make Juice Magazine more than just a magazine. Juice Magazine is committed to giving credit to the true pioneers and innovators of skateboarding, surfing and music and keeping it punk. For more information, please visit juicemagazine.com.

ABOUT OBEY GIANT:

Obey Giant – The Art of Shepard Fairey AKA Andre the Giant Has a Posse. A street art project and an experiment in phenomenology by artist and skateboarder Shepard Fairey. The OBEY sticker campaign can be explained as an experiment in Phenomenology. The Obey sticker attempts to stimulate curiosity and bring people to question both the sticker and their relationship with their surroundings. Shepard Fairey rose to prominence in the early 1990s with his “Andre the Giant Has a Posse” campaign, which distributed posters, stickers and murals featuring the eponymous wrestler around Providence, Rhode Island. Fairey’s work can be found in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. For more info, please go to https://obeygiant.com.

ABOUT VANS:

Vans is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand, since 1966, which promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture. Learn more about Vans at Vans.com.

ABOUT DOGTOWN SKATEBOARDS:

The Dogtown Cross as created by C.R. Stecyk III first came to public light on the pages of Skateboarder Magazine in 1976. It was soon applied to skateboards in the way of innovative art and paint designs by Wes Humpston and Jim Muir. In 1981, Mike Muir moved in with brother Jim in his Venice home. Shortly thereafter, Mike formed Suicidal Tendencies and Skate Rock history was born. Fast forward 40+ years later and Dogtown is still pushing wood. For more information, please visit dogtownskateboards.com.

ABOUT SUICIDAL TENDENCIES:

Suicidal Tendencies was formed in Venice, California, during the early ’80s. Founded by lead singer Mike Muir, younger brother of original Z-Boy and Dogtown Skateboard founder Jim Muir, ST merged the essence of skating, surfing and the Dogtown area, with a new STyle of hardcore that brought a new crowd to punk and metal shows. Since the first release in 1983, the band has constantly evolved, and now has several Gold records and Grammy Nominations, and was Inducted into the Skateboard Hall of Fame. For more information, please visit https://suicidaltendenciesofficial.com.

ABOUT POWELL PERALTA:

The Powell Peralta ethos is to build the best skateboard products possible and keep skateboarding FUN. Powell Peralta is an American skateboard company founded by George Powell and Stacy Peralta in 1978. The company rose to prominence in the 1980s with its Bones Brigade, a team featuring the era’s top competitors. High-quality innovative products are the foundation of Powell-Peralta’s success. For more, go to https://powell-peralta.com

ABOUT BONES WHEELS:

BONES WHEELS is revolutionizing quality urethanes that help evolutionize the future of skateboarding. Quality skateboard products made in Santa Barbara California since 1977. BONES WHEELS offers the best combination of product performance, durability, quality, and customer service available. For more info, please visit https://bones.com

ABOUT BONES BEARINGS:

Bones Swiss Skateboard Bearings have the best reputation in the skateboard industry and have had this honor since 1981, due to their performance and quality. Skaters who use Bones Swiss do so because they want the very best equipment they can get and know the difference between ordinary and exceptional. For more info, please go to https://bonesbearings.com

ABOUT CARVER:

Carver has always been about surfing, and of capturing that joyous feeling of flow on a skateboard. The original since 1996, Carver has led the modern surfskate movement forward with its innovative truck systems, like the dual-axis C7 for a smooth and flowing ride, the reverse-kingpin CX for a quick and snappy ride, or the lower, lighter C5 for tricks and parks. And with a variety of surf-inspired shapes and concaves, along with our fast and grippy Roundhouse wheels, Carver delivers speed, power and flow so you can truly ‘Surf your Skate’. Get yours at https://carverskateboards.com

ABOUT CALIFORNIA LOCOS:

California Locos was founded in 2011 by LA artist Dave Tourjé when he called upon his best friends in art Chaz Bojórquez, John Van Hamersveld, Norton Wisdom and Gary Wong to form the multicultural group that reflected the LA subcultures of surf, skate, rock, graffiti, punk and fine art. Individually, these visual art pioneers are known for distinct and influential works of art that synthesize high and low art standards and blur the boundaries between fine art, street, and life. To keep up with the California Locos, connect with the brand at CaliforniaLocos.com and on Instagram: @californialocos.

ABOUT ARBOR:

Since 1995, Arbor’s mission has been simple and unchanged; blend innovative construction, with aspects of traditional craftsmanship, and a steadfast commitment to sustainable materials and methods. Arbor sees this as the best way to deliver the performance and quality required for pursuing snowboarding, skateboarding, and the good times that happen along the way. Arbor is proud to highlight athletes and artists who support this approach and contribute so significantly to Arbor’s efforts. This mindful, collective style ensures the planet is always considered as Arbor develops unique products for chasing life’s great lines. For more information, please visit https://www.arborcollective.com

ABOUT MERGE4 SOCKS:

MERGE4 is committed to creating the best socks out there. Their approach is simple – to merge creativity, positivity, performance, and functionality to create socks that look good, have a great hand feel, and last. MERGE4 socks perform! They are made with a blend of materials that provides comfort with padded moisture wicking soles, a seamless toe and other features that make these socks durable. With added compression, you can play harder for longer. MERGE4 is also about celebrating individuality. Let’s merge together and revolutionize the way we think about socks, one comfortable and high-performing pair at a time. For more, visit www.merge4.com.

ABOUT EMBASSY SKATEBOARDS:

Embassy Skateboards is the brainchild of skateboarding legend John “TEX” Gibson and Bark Hard bandmate Lee Leal. John was the first Texas pro skateboarder and his career expands four decades. In 2009, Tex and Lee launched Embassy to continue the legacy. Embassy riders include Ken Fillion, Craig Johnson, Todd Prince, Henry Gutierrez, Dave Duncan, Christian Fletcher, Bill Danforth, Pat Black, Allen Midgette, Rodney Mead and Dave Reul, Ivan Rodriguez, Taylor Bray, Cody G, Jimmy Seol, Bombette Martin, Kat Folsom, Collin Graham, Nathan Midgette, Ronnie O’Neal, Jason Gutierrez and Ronan Livingston. From old-school to new-school, Embassy keeps the core of skateboarding alive. Ride with Pride! Learn more at https://embassyskateboards.com.

ABOUT SECTOR 9 SKATEBOARDS:

Sector 9 has been reacquired by its original founders! The plan is to do exactly what Sector 9 has done in the past but hopefully better. Just like they started in ‘93, it’s a bunch of friends getting together to make great products and have as much fun as possible in the process. Sector 9 intends to keep this attitude towards skateboarding and pass it on to the next generation. Join the revival at https://sector9.com

ABOUT TUNNEL SKATEBOARDS:

One of the great names in skateboarding. Whether bombing Signal Hill at over 50 miles per hour, ripping California pools or pumping past vert in desert pipes, Tunnel wheels and boards are always up to the task. When you buy skateboard products, you want to make sure that you’re buying the best! With a great history in skateboarding that goes back to 1975, all Tunnel skateboards and skateboard wheels are made in the US of A, so you can be assured that the quality is there. Look for the Tunnel logo when getting a skateboard! https://www.tunnelskateboards.com

ABOUT KONA BIG WAVE:

Kona Brewing Co. was founded by father and son, Cameron Healy and Spoon Khalsa, with a vision to reflect the spirit, culture and beauty of Hawaii in a collection of local island beers. In 1994, they set out for the Big Island to bring their dream to life. Kona Big Wave, originally brewed as Pacific Golden Ale, was inspired by the legendary waves in Hawaii. Now, Kona Big Wave has rebranded from Kona Brewing Co. and is debuting a new logo and modernized packaging design, while staying true to the DNA of Big Wave. Kona Big Wave’s island-inspired taste has become an iconic go-to beer all around the world. Grab your friends, bring good vibes and pass around ice-cold Kona Big Waves. https://www.konabigwave.com

ABOUT THE WATERFRONT:

The Waterfront sits at the base of where the Pacific Ocean Park Pier (POP) once existed, a place of legend where a young group of surf skaters launched the Dogtown & Z-Boys aesthetic. The Waterfront features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, from the world-famous Venice Beach boardwalk, and offers California cuisine with carefully selected seasonal local produce and curated beverage menus. Get Waterfront reservations at https://www.thewaterfrontvenice.com