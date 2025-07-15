CuRB Show Vegas Skate Comp Prize Purse 40K

CuRB Show is set for July 23rd-26th, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV and the battle is on at this “skate comp meets summer camp”. This culture retail and boardsports show, with emcee Embassy Skates legend Dave Duncan, features a $40,000 Prize Purse, including a Wheel of Tricks Shop Shoot Out, and Pro-Am Street Style contest, with hosts: Stevie Williams and Danny Way. Paying homage to the iconic Love Park in Philadelphia, PA, this show’s course will be centered around a scaled-down version of the iconic Love Park Gap. For more details, go to https://curb.show

About the Event:

WHEEL OF TRICKS SHOP SHOOTOUT

The Shop Session featuring a $10,500 WHEEL OF TRICKS SHOP SHOOTOUT, where the top ten Men and Women skaters, who must be registered by a registered skate shop, will battle it out for a spot in the Pro-Am Final.

AMATEUR QUALIFIER

The intense Amateur Qualifier gets the best 5 Amateur skaters in the Pro-Am Final.

PRO-AM FINAL

The Pro-Am Final is a $14,500 SHOOTOUT! This session is open to Pro-sponsored Men and Women Riders. The FINAL will pit the top 8 pros against the top Shop Skater, Top 5 Amateur Skaters, and the 2 Best from the Cash for Tricks Contestants from Days 1 and 2. The 1st Place Winner automatically qualifies for the May 2026 Finals.

CuRB Show is dedicated to fostering genuine connections that propel the culture forward, while leveraging the latest sports tech to amplify the stoke, track athlete progress and keep the community connected.

Don’t miss the CuRBside Chats designed to equip riders, shop owners and brands with targeted and crucial information:

Diversifying inventory to fit evolving needs. Featuring insights from TBA Keys to Effective Event Management with Ray Ibe and Dave Duncan Could there be a National SHOP Skate League? Exploratory Q&A (led by Dustin Amato) How to get sponsors, fans, and followers. Speaker TBA Legends Chat (Danny Way, Stevie Williams, Dave Duncan)

Where

LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER

3150 PARADISE RD, LAS VEGAS, NV 89109

When

JULY 23RD – 26TH, 2025

11AM – 6PM WED – FRI

11AM – 4:20PM SATURDAY

Give them a follow @CuRBShow on all social media.

CuRB Show is Free to Attend. You must be 18+ years old to enter and compete. For more info, go to https://curb.show