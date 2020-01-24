David Gravette and Creature VX Decks – Unbreakable?

Are the new Creature VX decks truly unbreakable? David Gravette puts them to the test. Check out this clip and see for yourself…

Take a spin with David Gravette around town as he puts these VX decks to the test! Each VX deck is constructed with 5-plys of hard rock North American Maple and reinforced by two layers of Quad X Technology material on either side. Making these decks lighter, stronger, and best of all, a longer-lasting pop.

Sound tech? Well, ’cause it kind of is.

We are proud to exploit our resources in the name of skateboarding science to help further your Shredding. Jump on a Creature “Battalion” Deck today and see for yourself why VX is “The best skateboard deck you will ever ride.”

January 24, 2020

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core.
