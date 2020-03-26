“Marty” Skull Skates Skate Rat, Artist & Punker For Life

Take 7 minutes out of your day to meet Marty, an 11-year-old kid obsessed with Skull Skates, punk rock, art and skateboarding. He digs The Ramones, the Dead Kennedys, D.O.A. and Black Flag (before Henry Rollins) and, as Marty says, “Punk is this escape from everyone is the same. It’s an escape where you can be yourself and you don’t have to be this normal person who just follows what everyone else is doing. You do what you want.”

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Marty loves ’80s skateboarding and has an autographed poster on his wall of the famous Dave Hackett slash, photographed by Glen E. Friedman in 1984.

Marty gets the connection between punk rock, art and skateboarding and he had this to say about that, “All music is art in some way, but punk has these crazy ideas that relate back to art. Part of skateboarding is the art of being creative, to ride a moving thing on wheels, but it’s more than that.”

Marty’s school project this year was on Skull Skates and was complete with interesting facts and old ads from ’85 as he focused on Skull Skates history and how important they are to Canada. He evened included a sidebar about D.O.A. because D.O.A. has a Skull Skates model.

He loves doing art and painting, especially abstract art, citing Jackson Pollock and Andy Warhol as some of his favorite artists. Check out Marty’s latest piece of art, inspired by the Dead Kennedys and an evil eyeball.

With soulful insight beyond his years, Marty calls it how he sees it, “I find that youth is kinda drowned out to this society of video games and people addicted to going on their cell phones. People have kinda stopped talking in real life. People are losing touch. Technology has almost alienated people. I didn’t want to be like that.”

Thanks for keeping it punk, Marty. You have given us some much-needed hope for the future. Sk84life.

“MARTY” Director/ Cinematographer/Editor – Mike McKinlay

Produced by Skull Skates

Color Grade – Sean Horne

Additional graphics – Christian Trineer

Additional editing – Dakota Morton

Drone Op – Sean Sullivan

Sound design/ Mix – Mark Lazeski

Music by D.O.A.

After you get some inspiration from this cool kid and rad mini doc by Mike McKinlay, head over to Skull Skates and gear up for No More Bad Future at http://www.skullskates.com.