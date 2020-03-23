Skate At Home, Paint, Color, Save and Watch with the Powell Peralta Family

The masterminds at Powell Peralta have come up with some excellent options for how to spend your “Stay At Home” time. You can download the Powell Peralta Color Way Book and get busy painting, coloring and creating your own color ways thanks to VCJ Home Studies.

You can also settle in and take a trip back in time while viewing all of the first six Powell Peralta videos: “The Search For Animal Chin”, “Propaganda”, “Public Domain”, “Ban This”, “Future Primitive” and “The Bones Brigade Video Show”.

Stacy Peralta in the editing bay.

Before you dive into all of this great skate inspiration, hit up the Skate One site and grab what you need to follow the lead of Rodney Mullen and gear up to skate at home. From now until midnight tonight, 3/23/2020, you will save 20% off your order and get the best skateboard products delivered right to your door. Use the code SKATE.

Thank you Powell Peralta family! Stay safe and well out there everyone…

Join the Bones Brigade as they go on their quest in search of the legendary skateboarding master – Animal Chin. Featuring: Lance Mountain, Tony Hawk, Tommy Guerrero, Per Welinder, Rodney Mullen, Steve Caballero, Mike McGIll, Mike Vallely, Doug Smith, Jesse Martinez, Jim Thiebaud, Bryce Kanights and more… Get your own copy of The Search for Animal Chin in Special Edition DVD at skateone.com Join the Bones Brigade as they go on their quest in search of the legendary skateboarding master – Animal Chin. CH. 1 Introduction 1:14 CH. 2 Wallows 5:18 CH. 3 San Francisco 10:10 CH. 4 Bakersfield 19:04 CH. 5 Pink Motel 27:02 CH. 6 Blue Tile Lounge 37:24 CH. 7 Animal Chin Ramp 48:06 CH. 8 Credits 1:02:43 Get your own copy of The Search for Animal Chin in Special Edition DVD at skateone.com

Powell Peralta Presents Propaganda Full Length To get your own copy of Propaganda on DVD go to skateone.com. CH. 1 Introduction 1:04 CH. 2 Frankie Hill 2:26 CH. 3 Brigadiers 4:48 CH. 4 Chink Chink Rap 6:49 CH. 5 Lance Conklin 8:16 CH. 6 Colin McKay 10:01 CH. 7 The 70’s 12:22 CH. 8 Paul Ruben Trent 14:20 CH. 9 Paul Ruben Vert 17:02 CH. 10 Skate or Die 19:30 CH. 11 Driveway Ramps 20:33 CH. 12 Cameron Martin 21:55 CH. 13 Ray Underhill 23:15 CH. 14 Skateboard Coach 25:20 CH. 15 How to draw a line part II 25:30 CH. 16 Frank Hirata 26:14 CH. 17 Cab And McGill 27:53 CH. 18 Sean Mortimer 28:35 CH. 19 Euro Brigade 2 30:07 CH. 20 Skate City Card 30:50 CH. 21 Visalia Skate Camp 31:52 CH. 22 Paolo Diaz 35:45 CH. 23 Lori Rigsby 38:48 CH. 24 Pools 40:14 CH. 25 Euro Brigade II 40:48 CH. 26 Ray Barbee 46:06 CH. 27 Slams 48:06 CH. 28 Bucky Lasek 50:25 CH. 29 Cab and Mcgill II 52:32 CH. 30 Slumber Party BBHQ 55:20 CH. 31 Lance Mountain 59:37 CH. 32 Tony Hawk 1:02:36 CH. 33 Credits 1:05:55 CH. 34 Lance Dahre 1:07:04 CH. 35 Jake Bradley 1:07:46 CH. 36 Eric Sanderson 1:08:35 CH. 37 Mike McGill 1:09:22 CH. 38 Steve Saiz 1:11:25 CH. 39 Chet Thomas 1:12:13 CH. 40 Jesse Roach 1:13:19 CH. 41 Cab 1:14:53 CH. 42 Hawk 1:16:45

Powell Peralta Presents: Public Domain To get your own copy of Public Domain on DVD go to skateone.com. CH. 1 Intro 0:55 CH. 2 Stacy Peralta 2:19 CH. 3 Incredible Rubber boys 5:22 CH. 4 Jim Thiebaud 9:47 CH. 5 Kevin Harris 10:30 CH. 6 Girls 11:42 CH. 7 Doug Smith 13:06 CH. 8 Europe 15:11 CH. 9 Mike McGill 16:41 CH. 10 Incredible Rubber Boys II 19:14 CH.11 Lance vs Bulldog 21:07 CH. 12 Rodney Mullen 22:09 CH. 13 Skateboard Cultists 24:44 CH. 14 Ventucopa Ramp 26:26 CH. 15 Daniel Gezmer 31:28 CH. 16 SB Boys 32:36 CH. 17 Old School 35:20 CH. 18 Slams 35:57 CH. 19 Mike Vallely 37:14 CH. 20 Smithsonian 40:31 CH. 21 Mike Vallely II 42:14 CH. 22 Lance and Cab 44:08 CH. 23 Slams II 51:48 CH. 24 Tommy Guerrero 53:06 CH. 25 Tony Hawk 55:34 CH. 26 Credits 1:01:01

Powell Peralta Presents BAN THIS Full Length To get your own copy of Ban This on DVD go to skateone.com. CH.1 Intro 1:03 CH. 2 Frankie Hill 2:26 CH. 3 Kevin Harris 4:35 CH. 4 Chet & Bucky 7:28 CH. 5 Ray Barbee 9:05 CH. 6 Mini Ramp 12:43 CH. 7 L.A. Boys 16:18 CH. 8 Rector Reke 20:40 CH. 9 Greater Gutter Open 20:54 CH. 10 Hawk Vert 23:35 CH. 11 Per Welinder 24:25 CH. 12 Ray Underhill 26:50 CH. 13 Lance O Neil 29:49 CH. 14 Cab 34:07 CH. 15 Video it ur’Self 35:54 CH. 16 Pools 37:18 CH. 17 Cameron Martin 38:39 CH. 18 Street Brigade 40:03 CH. 19 Summer Tour 42:42 CH. 20 Skateparks 45:10 CH. 21 Jesse and Dominic 48:17 CH. 22 Jovantae and Salman 49:40 CH. 23 Mike and Steve 51:58 CH. 24 Scooter Race 56:17 CH. 25 Mini Ramp II 1:00:29 CH. 26 Guerrero 1:03:31 CH. 27 Tony, Steve and Chet 1:06:41 CH. 28 Slams 1:09:22 CH. 29 Tony Hawk 1:11:12 CH. 30 Credits 1:16:59

POWELL PERALTA PRESENTS: FUTURE PRIMITIVE Featuring: Lance Mountain, Tony Hawk, Steve Steadham, Per Welinder, Rodney Mullen, Steve Caballero, Mike McGIll, Stacy Peralta, , Chris Iverson and more… Get your own copy of The Search for Future Primitive in Special Edition DVD at skateone.com CH. 1 Introduction 0:45 CH. 2 Guerrero S.F. 2:11 CH. 3 Pool Cleaners 5:07 CH. 4 Life of a Skater 7:32 CH. 5 How They Compete 8:25 CH. 6 What They Dream 12:14 CH. 7 How They Work 15:45 CH. 8 Downhill 17:00 CH. 9 How They Live 19:02 CH. 10 Welinder 19:14 CH. 11 Mullen 20:52 CH. 12 Lance’s Ramp 22:00 CH. 13 Sacto 26:33 CH. 14 How They Fly 30:50 CH. 15 How They Entertain 33:03 CH. 16 New York 35:21 CH. 17 Dislocated Bones 41:37 CH. 18 Ditch Session 43:01 CH. 19 Pool Party 44:36 CH. 20 Derby Park 45:18 CH. 21 Fun 46:35 CH. 22 Credits 50:14

BONES BRIGADE VIDEO SHOW This is the first of the famous Bones Brigade Videos. It was filmed at the beginning of the 1980s skateboard boom and was intended to show new skaters what had been going on in the sport during and after the 1979-1983 dark ages when very few skaters remained loyal to the sport. BBV1 features ramps, pools, parks, streets, ditches, freestyle, downhill, super slo mo, “new moves” and an original soundtrack. Some of the best skate songs are in this video. Skate and Destroy by The Faction, Mr. Mysterioso, Skateboard Blues, Bones Brigade Shuffle, with Johnny Rad! Featuring Lance Mountain, Tony Hawk, Steve Stedham, Per Welinder, Rodney Mullen, Steve Caballero, Mike McGIll, Stacy Peralta, Todd Hastings, Chris Iverson and more… Get your own copy of Bones Brigade Video Show in Special Edition DVD at skateone.com CH. 1 Introduction 0:58 CH. 2 Pool Session 3:17 CH. 3 Venice Beach 5:47 CH. 4 Ditch Session 7:55 CH. 5 Rodney Mullen 10:57 CH. 6 Tony Hawk 14:00 CH. 7 Downhill Slide 19:24 CH. 8 Mountain Manor 21:57 CH. 9 Amazing Mullen 27:27 CH.10 Contests 29:30 CH.11 Broken Bones Brigade 31:51 CH. 12 Extras 32:49 CH. 13 Credits 35:01

While you’re deciding what to order to get your new set up ready to ride, consider Bones Bearings newest offering: Bones® BIG BALLS™ REDS® Skateboard Bearings 8 pack.

BIG BALLS, the newest member of the REDS family. BIG BALLS are engineered to roll faster and last longer by using 6, 17% larger balls, like our legendary Bones Super Swiss 6 bearings. These larger balls let you roll faster, and keep rolling right through dirt that slows smaller balls down. This makes BIG BALLS a great choice for skaters looking for more speed and longer life in their bearings.

Skaters have made the Bones REDS family of bearings their #1 choice because of the consistent quality, speed, durability, and value.

DETAILS

Higher top speed

Greater strength

Longer life

Easy cleaning

Light weight

Skate Rated™ design

CONTENTS

Set of 8 bearings

Instructions

Sticker

Order Bones Bearings Big Balls here.