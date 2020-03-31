Bob Marley – LEGACY: Women Rising

BOB MARLEY: LEGACY DOCUMENTARY SERIES CONTINUES WITH EPISODE TWO – WOMEN RISING

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Bob Marley: Legacy mini-documentary series continues with episode two: ‘Women Rising’ The moving and empowering short premiering today on Bob Marley’s official YouTube channel and features interviews with Rita Marley, also known as Bob Marley’s wife and the matriarch of the Marley Family, whose strength and character is an inspiration for people around the world. Rita was an integral part of the Wailers musical development, as well as a constant presence and influence in Bob Marley’s life, guardian of his legacy, and a member of the Iconic Reggae Group I-Threes. Mrs. Marley is also the founder of the Rita Marley Foundation, which works to eradicate poverty and hunger while empowering communities in Ghana and Jamaica. Her life’s work epitomizes integrity and grace.

Bob Marley: Legacy Episode 2 – ‘Women Rising’ also features Marcia Griffiths and Judy Mowatt of the I-Threes, Mystic Marley, Donisha Prendergast, academic and writer Isis Semaj-Hall, former activist, campaigner and former councilor Seyi Akiwowo and Stella Dadzie writer & historian, Kim Walker, photographer, and more championing women and the messages in Bob Marley’s music. Watch ‘Women Rising’ HERE.

Last month’s episode, Bob Marley: Legacy Episode 1 ‘75 Years A Legend,’ a refreshing and cinematic journey through the life, legacy, and relevance that Bob Marley still holds in this present day is also available now on Bob Marley’s official YouTube channel.

The documentary follows the EP release of Keep On Moving, which features an extended and radio mix and an exclusive mix from Sly & Robbie. Listen to Keep On Moving EP HERE.

In other news, due to recent CDC restrictions and guidelines, The BeachLife Festival has been postponed until further notice. Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley will be performing together at Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA on August 19 (Tickets here) and Prospect Park in Brooklyn, NY on August 20 (Tickets here).

In this digital era, Bob Marley remains one of the most followed posthumous artists on social media, and MARLEY75 will serve to bring his music and message to the digital foreground, reaching new audiences and perspectives with innovative content and groundbreaking technology. Special live events, exclusive digital content, recordings, exhibitions, plus rare and unearthed treasures will also be revealed throughout the year. Bob Marley’s music continues to inspire generation upon generation, as his legacy lives on through his message of love, justice, and unity, a sentiment needed more than ever in 2020. In conjunction with Tuff Gong and UMe, a division of the Universal Music Group, the Marley family will continue to ensure the highest quality, integrity and care is taken to honor Bob’s legacy and to celebrate one of the 20th century’s most important and influential figures.

Tune in and subscribe to the Official Bob Marley YouTube channel here for more upcoming content celebrating Bob’s legacy and contribution to the world.

Additional information on MARLEY75 events will be revealed soon.

