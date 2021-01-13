Madness

Drop into Madness. Watch here.

Clay Kreiner’s “Delusional” Part

Spending more time in the air than on the ground, Clay clashes with the riskiest ramps in the game paying homage to vert giants before him—Hawk, Way, and Sluggo to name a few. This part ain’t for the faint of heart.

Ace Pelka’s “Creative Control” Part 

Ace Pelka puts the rails to work with slappies and slides measured in miles. Go the distance.

Jeff Rasp 365 Days of Madness

Jeff Rasp skated everyday of 2020! His homies all got together on the 365th day to celebrate the Madness!

Madness Grip Grooves:

https://madnessskateboards.com

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core.
© 1993-2021 Juice Enterprises, Inc.

