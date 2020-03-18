Madness at Lake Elsinore with Buzzcocks Soundtrack

The Madness skateboarding team featuring Sam Beckett, Ace Pelka, Clay Kreiner, Skyler King, Jack Fardell and Trey Wood hit Lake Elsinore for a little bit of Madness!

SHOP: https://thankyousupply.com/madness

SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/SubscribeMadness

WEBSITE: https://MadnessSkateboards.com

SOCIAL: https://instagram.com/MadnessSkateboards

Song in Video:

Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve?)

Artist

Buzzcocks

Album

Singles Going Steady

Writers

Pete Shelley

Licensed to YouTube by

WMG, [Merlin] Domino Recording Co (on behalf of Domino Recording Co); UMPG Publishing, UMPI, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA – UBEM, CMRRA, Pulse Recording (music publishing), ASCAP, LatinAutor, LatinAutor – UMPG, and 12 Music Rights Societies

Editor's Note* - As current conditions develop due to the coronavirus COVID-19, we understand that many are indoors and we want to provide you with as much viewing material as possible. As we roll forward through these difficult times, please follow all local and national recommendations for outdoor activities and social distancing. Be good to each other and stay safe out there. Thank you for reading and watching.