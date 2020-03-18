Madness at Lake Elsinore with Buzzcocks Soundtrack

Madness

The Madness skateboarding team featuring Sam Beckett, Ace Pelka, Clay Kreiner, Skyler King, Jack Fardell and Trey Wood hit Lake Elsinore for a little bit of Madness!

Song in Video:

Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve?)

Artist

Buzzcocks

Album

Singles Going Steady

Writers

Pete Shelley

Editor's Note* - As current conditions develop due to the coronavirus COVID-19, we understand that many are indoors
and we want to provide you with as much viewing material as
possible. As we roll forward through these difficult times, 
please follow all local and national recommendations for
outdoor activities and social distancing. Be good to each other 
and stay safe out there. Thank you for reading and watching.

