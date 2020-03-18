Stock Up on Skateboarder Jordyn Barratt’s Limited Edition Cool Mint Chocolate Clif Bar

If you’re stocking up on supplies, grab some of the new limited edition Clif Bars featuring female skateboarder, Jordyn Barratt, as well as five other women athletes, Venus Williams, Megan Rapinoe, Ashima Shirashi, Lakey Peterson, and Katerina Nash, who are all world champions, Olympians, and Olympic hopefuls. 

As Jordyn says, “To see myself on a CLIF BAR is honestly so insane! I look up to the other five athletes who are featured so to be alongside them is very humbling. Skateboarding is my outlet to be creative and have fun, and I hope that mindset can help inspire the next generation of skaters. Whether I’m skating, cross training, surfing or snowboarding, CLIF BARs are my favorite fuel so I’m really proud to be a part of such a rad company that supports athletes!”

If the store shelves are looking bare, at the moment, go online and order here for safe and speedy home delivery.

Jordyn Barratt limited edition packaging coming to clifbar.com in April.

“Whether she’s in or out of competition, pro skater Jordyn Barratt can use the long-lasting energy found in Cool Mint Chocolate CLIF BAR® to help fuel her world-class moves. With a creamy drizzle topping, refreshing mint, rich chocolate, 9 grams of protein, and a boost of caffeine, this tasty favorite helps fight off hunger while powering you through long days on the trail, slopes, or skate park.”

https://www.clifbar.com

