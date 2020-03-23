Patti presents “This Way – A Western Film” starring Nora Vasconcellos & Friends

As The Queen Of The West, Dale Evans, once wrote… “Happy trails to you, until we meet again. Happy trails to you, keep smilin’ until then...”
In the meantime, here’s some happy viewing thanks to the awesome people at Patti.
Patti presents “This Way – A Western Film” the second installment of the series. This time Patti fired up the ol’ 94 stretch limo and headed west with Nora Vasconcellos, Laura Enever, Jaleesa Vincent, Shanae Collins, Frankie Harrer and special guests Stephanie Gilmore, Nicole Hause and Jordyn Barratt.
The crew drove across dusty roads from Texas to California. Skateboarding and surfing their way through small towns, snow capped mountains and desert plains.
1355 miles, 4 states and a shit load of memories made this trip one to remember. Doing fun stuff with your friends is what it’s all about!
‘I love this so much, so excited to be involved. Dream trip!’ – Nora Vasconcellos
‘Patti is amazing! I’m so pumped and inspired of course love to be involved’ – Laura Enever
‘This wasn’t like a trip that I’ve ever done before…in a really good way’ – Jaleesa Vincent
‘Was such a rad trip, all of the crew are such amazing humans’ – Shanae Collins
Film Credits
Director ‘Scott Wynn’ @thescottwynn
Producer ‘Elley Norman’ @elleynorman
DOP ‘Andrew Schoener’ @andrew_schoener
Editor ‘Scott Wynn’ @thescottwynn
Photographer ‘Coco Loberg’ @cocoloberg
Photographer ‘Woody Gooch’ @woodygphoto
What is Patti:
‘Patti’ is the home of women’s counter culture. Original stories, films, art, photo’s, news & general antics of people getting at life. With a name inspired by Patti Smith (punk rocker) and Patti McGee (first professional women’s skateboarder) Patti was created for the outcasts and pioneers. A celebration of people, not through looks or likes but through actions. Popular culture tells us we should look and act a certain way… fuck that. Patti, the bureau of unconventional. https://www.pattipeople.com
