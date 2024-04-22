Life Lived Book Signing with Jim Ganzer

NEWS ITEM: “Saturday, April 27th, between 4:00 and 6:00 PM cultural icon Jim Ganzer will be doing a book signing to celebrate the publication of his brand new, limited edition photographic memoir from the creative folks at Indoek: Life Lived.”

If you cannot attend and would like to order a signed copy to have shipped or to pick up at the shop, please place your order here!

“Jim Ganzer is widely known as a Malibu surf legend and an underground LA icon. He and his group of surf friends inspired the 1978 film, Big Wednesday, written and directed by John Milius. When the Coen brothers were developing The Big Lebowski, Milius introduced them to Ganzer, who influenced Jeff Bridges’ famous character, The Dude. A graduate of Chouinard Art Institute, Jim Ganzer emerged as an artist when the surf and skate culture-inspired world was not yet a billion-dollar industry, but an afterthought in a mostly hardware-focused segment. He became the voice of the subculture in the ’80s for inventing innovative garments combining form with function for his surf and skatewear brand, Jimmy’Z. Ganzer collaborated with Ed Ruscha on several works, such as ‘Brave Men Run in My Family’ and ‘Sea of Desire’ and also starred in Ruscha’s film, Miracle. He has shown his art in many esteemed group and solo exhibits in California and all over the world since 1971.”

