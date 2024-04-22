Fu Manchu New Double Album Releases June 14

Now here is some really great news… SoCal rock giants FU MANCHU have announced their new double Album, ‘The Return of Tomorrow,’ will be released on June 14th. For a taste of what’s to come, the new single, “Hands of the Zodiac,” is out now! Limited Edition Double Vinyl Available For Pre-Order Now!

Photo Credit: Thom Cooper

PRESS RELEASE:

Groundbreaking pioneers of SoCal desert rock FU MANCHU, have announced details of their forthcoming, 14th album, The Return of Tomorrow, which will be released on June 14th via the band’s label At The Dojo Records.



FU MANCHU’s follow up to the critically lauded Clone of the Universe (2018) and their first ever double album is a sonic journey through massively heavy riffage, otherworldly space jams and mellow rock anthems divided into two records.



A 4,000 unit limited edition double vinyl version of The Return of Tomorrow pressed at 45RPM and packaged in a glossy gatefold jacket with one “Space” colored LP and one “Sky” colored LP is available now for pre-order with an exclusive merch design here: https://lnk.to/FuManchu_HandsOfTheZodiac

Commenting on the impending record, founding guitarist and vocalist Scott Hill says:

“When I listen to music, it’s either all heavy stuff with no mellow stuff mixed in or just softer stuff with no heavy stuff. I know a lot of bands like to mix it up and we have done that before, but I always tend to listen to all of one type of thing or the other. So, I figured we should do a double record with 7 heavy fuzzy songs on one record and the other record 6 mellow(er) songs fully realizing that maybe I’m the only person that likes to listen to stuff that way. We kept both the records to around 25-30 minutes each as to make it a full length release, but not have each record be too long. We don’t write a lot of mellow(er) stuff in Fu Manchu, but a lot of the riffs worked minus the fuzz. If you’re a vinyl person, both records are pressed at 45rpm to give it the best sound quality. If you’re a digital person, can make your own playlist and mix both the records together.“

The band has revealed the album’s artwork, track list and first single, “Hands of the Zodiac,” a heavy, fuzzed out jam replete with scorching guitar solos meant to be cranked at maximum volume.

About the single, Hill sates:

“‘Hands Of The Zodiac’ is about an astrologer friend of mine who would always ask if we wanted to know anything about our future whenever we would hangout. He would look to the stars at night and ramble off all these weird predictions, none of which ever came true. He would say ‘zodiac hands’ and face the palm of his hand at you. I would always try to remember the things he said and almost every line in the song is something he said. For example, ‘Wheels / Motion / So Impressed,’ is based on how he talked about my writing songs / practicing / touring with the band ( ‘you got those wheels in motion)’ and Fu Manchu’s accomplishments (‘so impressed.’) I guess I should have given him a writing credit.“

“HANDS OF THE ZODIAC” VISUALIZER:

https://youtu.be/vK0-K3KAtBA?si=fuqGPdZpesZZcv3D

‘The Return of Tomorrow‘ Track List:

1. “Dehumanize”

2. “Loch Ness Wrecking Machine”

3. “Hands Of The Zodiac”

4. “Haze The Hides”

5. “Roads Of The Lowly”

6. (Time Is) Pulling You Under”

7. “Destroyin’ Light”

8. “Lifetime Waiting”

9. “Solar Baptized”

10. “What I Need”

11. “The Return Of Tomorrow”

12. “Liquify”

13. “High Tide”

Also announced today, FU MANCHU will embark on European tours in June and October, including performances at festivals Graspop Metal Meeting, Copenhell and Hellfest. All upcoming tour dates listed below. Tickets available at https://www.fu-manchu.com/tour-dates.

FU MANCHU Tour Dates:

May 18 – Vancouver, BC – Modified Ghost 2024

June 15 – Tampere, FI – Tavara-asema

June 17 – Stockholm, SE – Slaktkyrkan

June 18 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan Arena

June 19 – Malmo, SE – Plan B

June 21 – Dessel, BE – Graspop Metal Meeting

June 22 – Copenhagen, DK – Copenhell

June 24 – Osnabruck, DE – Lagerhalle

June 25 – Cologne, DE – Stollwerck

June 26 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp

June 28 – Clisson, FR – Hellfest (Valley Stage)

Oct 12 – Munich, DE – Keep It Low Festival @ Backstage

Oct 13 – Berlin, DE – Heavy Psych Sounds Fest @ Huxleys

Oct 15 – Vienna, AT – Arena

Oct 16 – Aarau, CH – KIFF

Oct 18 – Luxembourg City, LU – Atelier

Oct 19 – Antwerp, BE – Desertfest Belgium

Oct 21 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

Oct 22 – Bristol, UK – Marble Factory

Oct 23 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

Oct 25 – Masstricht, NL – Musiekgeiterj

Oct 26 – Hamburg, DE – Lazy Bones Festival @ Markthalle

Oct 27 – Dresden, DE – Heavy Psych Sounds Fest @ Chemiefabrik

About FU MANCHU:

Originally formed in 1985 as a Black Flag-influenced hardcore punk band called Virulence, FU MANCHU has since become one of hard rock’s most celebrated names. The band released its first single “Kept Between Trees” in 1990 and in the years following, helped give rise to an iconic style of heavy music born out of the desert and tagged “stoner rock” alongside peers such as Kyuss, Monster Magnet and Sleep.



Since the band’s inception, the quartet has built itself a fanatical army of loyal enthusiasts all drawn to the group’s guitar-driven sound and carefree lyrics centered on “classic muscle cars, choppers, vans, skateboarding and science fiction.” Over their career, the band has released 13 albums and has performed to sold out audiences all over the world.



2024 marks another first for the “fuzz rock” pioneers with the release of their 14th album, The Return Of Tomorrow, their first double album of new material. Conceived of as a vinyl listening experience, the first LP features 7 songs in their iconic heavy fuzz sound including the first single, “Hands Of The Zodiac” and the relentlessly catchy “Loch Ness Wrecking Machine.” The second LP sees the band mellowing out with 6 slower tempo jams including the synth inflected “Solar Baptized” and the title track. Both LPs are 45RPM for the thickest possible sound. Digital listeners need not worry, as the CD, download and streaming versions of the album are mastered specifically for those formats.



In the 6 years since their last album of new material, Scott Hill, Brad Davis, Bob Balch and Scott Reeder released a live album, 6 reissues, 3 new EPs and the soundtrack to Glen E. Friedman’s documentary, A Look Back – Dogtown & Z-Boys, in addition to a rigorous touring schedule. The Kings of The Road aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

