Juice Party with Salba and Six Stair and Fruit of the Vine and We Are Venice with Juice Dan and Josh Bagel Klassman and Haden McKenna

You know it’s on when it’s JUICE Night. Prepare your eyeballs to feast on epic films and cult classics while meeting legends and locals alike. Don’t forget to bring some dough for the ‘burger and a beer’ special and the best raffles in town. We look forward to seeing you in Venice.

This Wednesday, April 24, 2024, from 6-10pm, at The Waterfront in Venice, California, we will be showing an encore screening of pool skating documentary, “FRUIT OF THE VINE” by Six Stair Studio founders “Buddy” Nichols and Rick Charnoski. For this special double-header event, the evening will also feature Six Stair black & white skate/horror flick “BLOOD SHED”.

In addition to these two feature films, the night will kick off with the debut of 3 new episodes of “WE ARE VENICE” featuring Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Haden McKenna & Juice Dan Levy, so get there early.

We Are Venice Season One Preview

If that isn’t enough to get you out of the house, the soundtrack for the party will be created by DJ BGMX a.k.a. artist extraordinaire Kevin Taylor, followed by a special set of surf-influenced guitar music by Salba, one of the best pool skaters in the world.

JUICE DAN will also host a live edition of JUICE TALKS with Screaming Lord Salba and SixStair’s Buddy Nichols and Rick Charnoski, as well as Josh “Bagel” Klassman and Haden McKenna.

“FRUIT OF THE VINE” is a super 8mm film that documents the incredible and often dangerous lengths that skateboarders go to in order to ride deserted, empty swimming pools. It is not a historical documentary, but a collection of stories shot in 1999 while Buddy and Rick traveled from southern California to Seattle and around the East Coast in search of pools to ride. FRUIT OF THE VINE profiles the people who search for, find, break into, and ultimately glean some use out of these pieces of the American suburban wasteland. With skate luminaries like Tony Alva, Lance Mountain, Steve Baily, Salba, Shaggy, Chris Senn, Pete the Ox, Tony Farmer, Tom Groholski, Mark Hubbard, Pat Quirk and many more. Soundtrack features Bad Religion, The Clay Wheels, Steel Wool, The Loudmouths and more.

FRUIT OF THE VINE TRAILER

As director BUDDY NICHOLS explained about working with director RICK CHARNOSKI, “Fruit of the Vine” is the first film we made together back in 1999. We wanted to shoot on super 8 so it would look like all the old home movies from the 60’s of people enjoying their backyard pools and the “American Dream”. We skated 70+ pools and shot a couple hundred rolls of super 8 film. This film kicked off decades of making films together as Six Stair.”

Blood Shed Trailer

Six Stair’s “BLOOD SHED”, created for Creature Skateboards, stars: Darren Navarrette, Al Partanen, Sam Hitz, Alex Horn, David Gravette, Neil Heddings, Emmanuel Guzman and Steve Olson. The plot goes something like this… “Blood Shed is based on a story by MoFo from 1981 called “Operation Infiltration” about a group of tough guys who go on a mission to skate a forbidden pool…”

On April 24th at the Juice Party, we will also bring a new look at the West Side through the eyes of Wagner Lima and Undivided Attention, as WE ARE VENICE will show three new episodes with some of our favorite people including Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Haden McKenna, and our very own Juice Dan Levy. WE ARE VENICE Season One episodes are set to include: Seven Adams, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Juice Dan Levy, and Snoop Dogg’s son, Kalvin Love, and Haden McKenna, Joe Duerr, Beck Adler, Stephanie Wise, Willy Duerr, Isiah Hilt, Kid David, Pauline Branom, Marky Booker, Jacob “Zeke” Szekely, Audrey Faison, Myriah Rose, Val LaForge, Baby Squid, Noah Hill and West Adler. Take a look at Seven Adams in WE ARE VENICE episode one.

JUICE PUNK ROCK SKATE POP UP SHOP AND STATE OF SKATE: JUICE will be setting up the JUICE PUNK ROCK SKATE POP UP SHOP where you will be able to find rare collectible back issues of Juice Magazine as well as complimentary Juice stickers made by Graphics Lab. The JUICE STATE OF SKATE wall is a display of skateboards showcasing the current state of skate art, so please join us in honoring the spirit of skate culture where many of the stories of skateboarding began.

Juice Magazine Commercial

RAFFLES AND PRIZES: The night’s festivities will also include a silent auction and a giant pile of raffle prizes to win thanks to Six Stair, Dogtown Skateboards, Vibes, Zig-Zag, Carver, Arbor, Powell Peralta, Bones Wheels and Juice.

Location: @thewaterfrontvenice at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291.

RSVP to juicemagazineusa@gmail.com.

JUICE is stoked to have VIBES as a premiere sponsor of the evening’s festivities. VIBES founders live in Venice, California, and they have created snacks that are Gluten Free, Vegan, Low Sugar, and Non GMO with a variety of new flavors and additional functional ingredients coming soon. Learn more about Vibes delicious snacks as well as their important support of the Hawaii Wildlife Fund at https://lovethevibes.com. Follow them on Instagram at @lovethevibesofficial.

Legacy brand, ZIG-ZAG, joins the JUICE Party as a premiere sponsor too. Zig-Zag, founded in 1855, originated in France, and has transcended into an ongoing influence in pop culture in a variety of ways. Just to name a few… one of the covers of Zig-Zag inspired an alternate cover for Eazy-E’s 1989 single We Want Eazy, which went on to inspire the album cover for The Chronic by Dr. Dre. One of the concert posters promoting a show at The Avalon Ballroom featuring Big Brother and the Holding Company with Janis Joplin was done to look like a packet of Zig-Zags. Follow them on Instagram at @zigzagworld.

ABOUT JUICE MAGAZINE:

Juice Magazine – Since 1993, Juice Magazine has been dedicated to the core of skateboarding, surfing and punk rock with a focus on in-depth interviews by the icons of skate, surf and punk rock culture. The Juice Magazine crew includes a line-up of surf and skate legends, and the honest approach of their stories and photos make Juice Magazine more than just a magazine. Juice Magazine is committed to giving credit to the true pioneers and innovators of skateboarding, surfing and music and keeping it punk. For more information, please visit juicemagazine.com.

ABOUT VIBES:

Vibes set out to reinvent snacking by creating the most delicious on-the-go flavorful and fruity and sour stars reflecting the ethos of Venice Beach. A snack with not only bold flavors and just the right consistency, but with thoughtful additional ingredients that are good for your mind, body, and soul. Vibes is a snack that not only gives you more, but is better for you! Gluten Free, Vegan, Low Sugar, and Non GMO. Vibes added Amla Fruit, Elderberry, and Ashwangada, to enhance its fruity and sour snacks, with a variety of new flavors coming very soon. Finally, and importantly, with love for our planet, and marine life, Vibes is proud to partner with and support the great work of the Hawaii Wildlife Fund. For more information, please visit https://lovethevibes.com.

ABOUT THE WATERFRONT:

The Waterfront sits at the base of where the Pacific Ocean Park Pier (POP) once existed, a place of legend where a young group of surf skaters launched the Dogtown & Z-Boys aesthetic. The Waterfront features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, from the world-famous Venice Beach boardwalk, and offers California cuisine with carefully selected seasonal local produce and curated beverage menus. Get Waterfront reservations at https://www.thewaterfrontvenice.com

ABOUT ZIG-ZAG:

The company was founded in 1855 by Maurice and Jacques Braunstein. Based in Paris, in 1882 the company built the Papeterie de Gassicourt, near the town of Mantes-la-Jolie. In 1894, they invented the process of “interleaving” rolling papers. They called their papers Zig-Zag after the zigzag alternating packaging process. In 1900, Zig-Zag was awarded a gold medal at the Universal Exposition in Paris. Now the Zig-Zag Vintage Apparel Collection honors its 144-year heritage, drawing inspiration from the historic artwork featured in its booklets and ads. It includes styles influenced by the famous “Boris”, the Zig-Zag man. In the next ten years, Zig-Zag is aiming to be 100% carbon neutral through initiatives in partnership with One Tree Planted, where they are working to plant a tree for every online order over $15 they receive at https://zigzag.com.

ABOUT SIX STAIR:

​​​​​​​After the underground success of their first film, the super 8mm skateboard classic Fruit of the Vine (1999), Coan “Buddy” Nichols and Rick Charnoski founded the independent production company Six Stair, which operates under the same DIY ethics of the subculture that raised them: skateboarding and punk rock. Since 1999, Nichols and Charnoski have charted an unorthodox path, making a broad range of films that consistently go beyond tired tropes to illuminate deeper truths. After catching the eye of renowned cinematographer Christopher Doyle for their specialty in Super 8mm and 16mm filmmaking, he tapped Charnoski and Nichols to shoot the dream sequences for Gus Van Sant’s Paranoid Park (2007). They have since worked with a wide range of respected artists and filmmakers including Cameron Crowe, Richard Serra, Peter Beard, Julian Schnabel, and NeckFace as well as commercial projects for Vans, Nike, Converse, Mountain Dew and the Gold Effie Award winning Ouch! campaign for Tylenol. Their documentary work includes Tent City (2003), which followed the notorious Anti Hero skate team throughout Australia; Pearl Jam‘s Vote for Change? (released 2008), capturing the band’s “Vote For Change” tour across America; the feature length Deathbowl to Downtown (2009) narrated by Chloe Sevigny as well as many other short films. Other subjects they have turned their attention and cameras to are Christo’s “Gates” project, fashion shows, music videos, surfing, airplane flight, and Jamaican dub pioneers. They’ve shown their work worldwide at countless skate shops and hole-in-the wall venues, as well as the Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design, The Graduate School of Architecture, at Columbia University, Wexner Center for the Arts in Columbus, Ohio, the MU Art Foundation in The Netherlands, the Melbourne International Film Festival in Australia, MOCA Tucson and MoMA New York. They also produced and directed the popular web series “Love Letters to Skateboarding” for Vans and have completed their first narrative feature (Warm Blood) and continue to work on a variety of both independent and commercial projects out of their back alley studio in Hollywood, CA. Learn more about Six Stair and collect their work at http://www.sixstairstudio.com.

ABOUT WE ARE VENICE:

This show will inspire you to manifest the life you want with a positive attitude. With good intention, you can make your dreams come true. There are plenty of places on the planet that project culture and influence. Without Venice there would be no Jim Morrison and the Doors, no Muscle Beach and Arnold Schwarzenegger, no Dogtown, Z-Boys, Jay Adams, Powell Peralta, Bones Brigade, Tony Hawk, or X Games. Today, Venice is still a tidal wave of creative output. A new generation of artists, athletes, innovators and outlaws embody the Venice ethos of ‘do, dare, and don’t mind what anyone else has to say about it’. From old school legends to the latest up-and-comers, we are making our mark. These are our stories. WE ARE VENICE is a YouTube channel and media enterprise based on the people and culture who make Venice, Venice. It is created by We Are Venice productions @weareveniceprod and has Undivided Attention @undividedattention as a collaborator. We Are Venice is a series of premium documentary profile pieces on Venice’s most important and influential individuals. Our first “season” consists of 26 videos to be released bi-weekly on YouTube at youtube.com/@WeAreVeniceBeach